With four Roth brothers on the team, every week’s a family affair for Lincoln Christian football
PREP FOOTBALL

Lincoln Christian coach Kurt Earl has known a few members of his team longer than most.

When Toni Roth, a language arts teacher at Lincoln Christian, moved to Nebraska in 2011, the oldest of her four boys was just 8 years old. Since then, it’s just been a matter of time until the Roth brothers made their impact on the Lincoln Christian football program.

That influence will never be greater than this season as senior twins Ben and Anthony, junior Nick and freshman Dominick account for more than 10% of the players on Lincoln Christian’s roster. As such, the memories the Roth brothers have formed during the 2021 season will never be forgotten.

“It’s really special; I’ve grown up with them all my life and I’ve really enjoyed sharing the field with them this season,” Anthony Roth said.

“It’s nice because they support me and know what I'm going through,” added Ben Roth. “We used to practice together in the backyard quite a few times, and it’s something I’m going to miss for sure.”

As twins, Ben and Anthony are used to being on the same teams together, and Nick Roth has experienced that, too, being only a year behind his older brothers. However, with Dominick entering the high school ranks this year, it’s the first time all four brothers have been together.

While Benjamin and Anthony are linemen, Nick and Dominick both play running back and defensive back.

“We got the fast genes,” joked Nick Roth.

That’s why this season has been special for Nick, because he’s been able to help his younger brother develop while sharing the field with his older brothers for the last time. As the youngest of the bunch, Dominick’s main takeaway from the season might represent the struggle of all younger brothers.

“Well, there are a lot of hard hits when they’re on defense and I’m on scout team offense,” said Dominick, smiling. “That’s life as the youngest brother.”

Because Lincoln Christian’s season won’t be continuing into the Class C-1 playoffs, Friday night’s game against Nebraska City will be the final time Ben and Anthony hit the field together. Both seniors have been among the Crusaders’ most impactful linemen, and Ben Roth, in particular, deserves credit for switching from tight end to the offensive line to fill a team need.

Earl sees that type of selfless attitude among all the Roth brothers, and he’s excited to see how Dominick and Nick continue to grow as leaders and players just like their older brothers did.

“The thing you can count on from all of them is that they’re consistent, they show up and they do their best,” Earl said. “That will continue with Dominick and Nick, they’re great kids and it’ll be fun to see them step into some of those leadership roles their brothers have had.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

