With four Roth brothers on the team, every week’s a family affair for Lincoln Christian football

While Benjamin and Anthony are linemen, Nick and Dominick both play running back and defensive back.

“We got the fast genes,” joked Nick Roth.

That’s why this season has been special for Nick, because he’s been able to help his younger brother develop while sharing the field with his older brothers for the last time. As the youngest of the bunch, Dominick’s main takeaway from the season might represent the struggle of all younger brothers.

“Well, there are a lot of hard hits when they’re on defense and I’m on scout team offense,” said Dominick, smiling. “That’s life as the youngest brother.”

Because Lincoln Christian’s season won’t be continuing into the Class C-1 playoffs, Friday night’s game against Nebraska City will be the final time Ben and Anthony hit the field together. Both seniors have been among the Crusaders’ most impactful linemen, and Ben Roth, in particular, deserves credit for switching from tight end to the offensive line to fill a team need.

Earl sees that type of selfless attitude among all the Roth brothers, and he’s excited to see how Dominick and Nick continue to grow as leaders and players just like their older brothers did.