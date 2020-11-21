With COVID-19, just playing games made for a successful football season

“We went day-by-day, planned for the season and the kids kept the hope,” Froendt said. “We knew we had this (a state championship) as the ultimate goal, so until they told us to shut down, we were going to strive for this night right here, and we made it.”

Elkhorn South coach Guy Rosenberg echoed those same thoughts.

“Once we started up in August, there was a lot of skepticism on a lot of peoples’ parts about how long we would be playing,” Rosenberg said. “It’s just a real testament to the coaches and players across the state to find ways to get things done, to find ways to play football.”

The football season for the Lancaster County schools ended in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs, but in terms of COVID-19, it couldn’t have gone better for the 14 football programs.

None of the Lancaster County schools were ever sidelined by COVID-19 this fall. The only four games canceled with Lancaster County schools involved were because of COVID-19 issues with their opponents, all from outside the county.

Unfortunately, one of those cancellations, Raymond Central at Louisville in Week 9, ended up costing the Mustangs a berth in the Class C-1 playoffs. It was called off the day of the game.