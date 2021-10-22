With 10-7 win over Wilber-Clatonia, Lincoln Lutheran in position to host first-round playoff game

WILBER — Lincoln Lutheran went into a Class C-2 game against Wilber-Clatonia with a couple of specific goals in mind.

Stop the run on defense, and run the ball on offense.

The Warriors did both (or enough of both) Friday night.

Behind their defense, the No. 8 Warriors earned a 10-7 win against Wilber-Clatonia.

Tied 7-7 early in the fourth quarter, Lincoln Lutheran's Gabriel Schmidt came down with an interception that set up Seth Stowell's game-winning 32-yard field goal.

The Warriors jumped out to an early lead with Garret Hoefs' 8-yard touchdown pass to Max Bartels. Wilber-Clatonia knotted the score on an 81-yard reception by Houston Broz.

Lincoln Lutheran coach Greg Nelson was proud of how his defense played.

“Loved what the defense did," he said. "It was really one play that got away from us. Otherwise, it should have been a shutout. It was one long pass, and that’s kind of all they had. ... Offensively, we have a lot of stuff to clean up. We did not play to our potential tonight."