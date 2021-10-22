With 10-7 win over Wilber-Clatonia, Lincoln Lutheran in position to host first-round playoff game

WILBER — Lincoln Lutheran went into a Class C-2 game against Wilber-Clatonia with a couple of specific goals in mind.
Stop the run on defense, and run the ball on offense.
The Warriors did both (or enough of both) Friday night.
Behind their defense, the No. 8 Warriors earned a 10-7 win against Wilber-Clatonia.
Tied 7-7 early in the fourth quarter, Lincoln Lutheran's Gabriel Schmidt came down with an interception that set up Seth Stowell's game-winning 32-yard field goal.
The Warriors jumped out to an early lead with Garret Hoefs' 8-yard touchdown pass to Max Bartels. Wilber-Clatonia knotted the score on an 81-yard reception by Houston Broz.
Lincoln Lutheran coach Greg Nelson was proud of how his defense played.
“Loved what the defense did," he said. "It was really one play that got away from us. Otherwise, it should have been a shutout. It was one long pass, and that’s kind of all they had. ... Offensively, we have a lot of stuff to clean up. We did not play to our potential tonight."
Both teams featured dual-threat quarterbacks and Lincoln Lutheran runs a two-quarterback system. Hoefs led his team in rushing with 23 carries for 81 yards. He was also 6-for-12 passing for 61 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Lincoln Lutheran’s other quarterback, Josh Duitsman, was 7-for-18 for 43 yards.
“The thought process is it’s my job as a coach to use all of the talents of our players,” Nelson said. “If that’s at quarterback or wide receiver or whatever, it’s my job to put them in the best position to be successful. If they can only do one thing, I’m going to find a way for them to do that one thing for us and create a play or package for us to get it done.”
Lincoln Lutheran and Wilber-Clatonia will both be playing next week in the playoffs, and a win Friday means the Warriors are in position to host a first-round game.
“They’ve just continued growing together," Nelson said. "We talked so much about unity in the middle of the season when we took those losses to Bergan and Yutan. The guys have really come together.
"I am super-proud of them."