'Winning is contagious': Malcolm taking baseball success onto the gridiron

Scott Amen could see it years ago.

When this year's seniors on the Malcolm football team were fifth or sixth graders, the Clippers restarted their youth football program.

"And they were special at that point. They were competitive," the Malcolm coach said. "They just had that 'didn't like to lose' attitude, and they were pretty successful.

"And then it just kept carrying on. I think they saw what hard work does, and they're very dedicated to the weight room and the things we need them dedicated to."

That dedication is paying off now that the 13 seniors are playing their final games in a Clipper uniform.

Malcolm is 6-0 for the first time since 2014, which was also the last year the Clippers made the playoffs.

Ranked No. 4 in Class C-2, the Clippers host surging No. 10 Lincoln Lutheran (4-2) Friday night in the latest in a string of big games that have helped define Malcolm's season.

"I felt like we were going to be successful (but) 6-0 is always hard to predict, especially with the schedule we had at the beginning," Amen said.

Malcolm drew traditional power Yutan in the first game of the year. The Clippers played Oakland-Craig in Game 3.

They won both — the kind of tight, nervy games that make or break a season — downing Yutan 14-7 and Oakland-Craig 22-20 in overtime.

"We were hoping to come out of those healthy and just see where we were at, and to get two wins in those two games was important," Amen said. "And then things are falling into place right now for us."

Since the Oakland-Craig win, Malcolm has shut out its last three opponents 131-0. Lincoln Lutheran, with one of the top quarterbacks in Class C-2 in Garret Hoefs, will present a different challenge.

But the Clippers have weapons of their own.

Senior quarterback Hayden Frank has thrown for 681 yards and seven touchdowns, and rushed for 536 yards and 12 scores at 9.1 yards per carry. Another senior, Lucas Christensen, has rushed for 416 yards and five scores, averaging 8 yards per carry.

Both players will be four-year letterwinners, as will running back/linebacker Oliver Day and lineman Anthony Kouma.

That kind of experience helped breed confidence, even back in the summer.

Part of Malcolm's confidence stems from a wildly successful summer on the baseball diamond.

Malcolm's junior and senior American Legion teams won state championships in early August, combining to go 50-3-2 and sweeping their way through both the area and state tournaments with a combined 18-0 record. The seniors went 26-2. The juniors finished 24-1-2.

"Winning is contagious. And they had a ton of success," Amen said. "They had that winning mentality, and they were hungry and knew what it took, and it does carry over.

"Now, obviously, baseball and football are different beasts, but confidence plays a huge role when you're talking about 15-, 16-year-old kids."