Wilber-Clatonia shakes off Hastings SC's long score before halftime to win convincingly

WILBER — Giving up a 67-yard touchdown strike just before halftime could have spelled trouble.
Instead, Wilber-Clatonia shook it off.
The Wolverines pieced together a dominant performance to beat No. 6 Hastings St. Cecilia 32-13 in the Class C-2 state football quarterfinals Friday night at Wilber-Clatonia High School.
Wilber-Clatonia jumped to a quick 12-0 lead and had the Bluehawks’ pass-powered offense grounded for the first 23 minutes of the game. But just before the break, junior Carson Kudlacek hit junior Hayden Demuth in stride for a long touchdown to get St. Cecilia to within 12-7.
The Bluehawks had new life, and the Wolverines (7-4) had something to think about at halftime.
“Every game we lost we were ahead at halftime or tied,” Wilber-Clatonia coach Lynn Jurgens said. “We really, really stressed at halftime, take it to these guys and not let up at all. We got to get momentum back and they did that right away in the third quarter, and I think that was a huge difference in the game.”
A 60-yard punt return by Mason Combs set up the Wolverines’ third touchdown of the game, and on the ensuing St. Cecilia possession, Wilber-Clatonia’s Carter Skelba intercepted Kudlacek near midfield.
The Wolverines methodically marched down the field in 11 plays and took a 25-7 lead on Coy Rosentreader’s 9-yard touchdown strike to Jon Zoubek.
“We picked up our mistakes,” Combs said. “We weren’t going to hang our head on one stupid play (the long TD pass). It happens, but we came out ready to play and finish the game.”
The two teams were meeting for the second time this season. Wilber-Clatonia won the season opener 34-20 on this very same field, handing St. Cecilia its only loss of the regular season.
Wilber-Clatonia reached the quarterfinals after upending Yutan in the opening round. St. Cecilia got here after beating Bishop Neumann in the final moments last week.
Wilber-Clatonia is in the state semifinals for the first time since its state title run in 2016.
