Wilber-Clatonia shakes off Hastings SC's long score before halftime to win convincingly

WILBER — Giving up a 67-yard touchdown strike just before halftime could have spelled trouble.

Instead, Wilber-Clatonia shook it off.

The Wolverines pieced together a dominant performance to beat No. 6 Hastings St. Cecilia 32-13 in the Class C-2 state football quarterfinals Friday night at Wilber-Clatonia High School.

Wilber-Clatonia jumped to a quick 12-0 lead and had the Bluehawks’ pass-powered offense grounded for the first 23 minutes of the game. But just before the break, junior Carson Kudlacek hit junior Hayden Demuth in stride for a long touchdown to get St. Cecilia to within 12-7.

The Bluehawks had new life, and the Wolverines (7-4) had something to think about at halftime.

“Every game we lost we were ahead at halftime or tied,” Wilber-Clatonia coach Lynn Jurgens said. “We really, really stressed at halftime, take it to these guys and not let up at all. We got to get momentum back and they did that right away in the third quarter, and I think that was a huge difference in the game.”

A 60-yard punt return by Mason Combs set up the Wolverines’ third touchdown of the game, and on the ensuing St. Cecilia possession, Wilber-Clatonia’s Carter Skelba intercepted Kudlacek near midfield.