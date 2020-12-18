Why the year of the highlight tape on the recruiting trail hasn't benefited everyone

For some, it is brilliant. For others, it is a disaster. The year of the highlight tape is a mixed bag for college football hopefuls far and wide.

As colleges formally welcomed 2021 commits on early National Signing Day on Wednesday, many coaches, such as NU's Scott Frost, did so without seeing each player in person. Many players signed without seeing their home for the next four-plus years except on a phone screen.

Due to coronavirus concerns, high school football bleachers were occupied mostly by parents of the players, and not many college recruiters. As such, technology stepped up.

Highlight tapes. One would be hard-pressed to find a recruit without one. The flashy graphics and thumping music — with their best plays sandwiched between — aimed to appeal to college coaches who couldn't travel to scout or host talent camps.

These videos are helpful to many players, particularly those in skill positions. Dropped pass? Delete. Overthrown ball? Trim. But what good does that do for those in intricate positions like offensive line? Not everyone can look like Michael Oher in "The Blindside," bull-rushing over defenders. That doesn't mean they don't have the skill set to play for a Power Five program.