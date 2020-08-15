× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He's known as the 1,000-yard guy.

He's Bobby Mills, and a popular part of his high school coverage is the list of 1,000-yard rushers from the state he compiles after each season. Mills himself is a walking football encyclopedia.

So when asked what makes high school football in Nebraska special, his answer isn't surprising.

"Everything."

"I may be biased, but there is no bigger spectacle on Earth than Friday Night Lights," Mills said. "My first comment to a coach at any high school football game is, 'This is heaven, isn’t it?'"

Yeah, high school football has a special place in this football-crazed state. Ask 50 people what they love about it, and you might get 50 different answers.

From Jug Brown Stadium in the southeast corner of the state to Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff — and everything in between — affection for Friday Night Lights runs longer than a deep post pattern.

"The passion that people have for their home team is what makes Nebraska high school football special," East Butler coach Shawn Biltoft said. "Players are able to sense that energy and play in a way that represents their school and fans. The players take pride in wearing their jersey in the hall and playing under the lights on Friday nights."

No matter the size, sharing a bond

With a boys enrollment of 1,157, Omaha South is the largest school in the state.

The smallest: Banner County, which had nine boys — total — last year.

And yet, they play the same game every Friday.

One can get several slices of Nebraska life by attending football games in the fall.

You can attend an Omaha Central game at Seeman Field, and take in the Omaha skyline, which towers over the school. Or go west to Mullen and watch the Broncos play on a field nestled in the thick trees. Afterward, head to Red's Cafe for a burger.

Some other notable places to watch football: McCook, Humphrey, Cambridge, Howells-Dodge, Johnson-Brock and Falls City, home to historic Jug Brown Stadium.

"It has a 'throwback' feel to it," Howells-Dodge coach Michael Speirs said.

Eight-man and six-man football

A Class D-1 state playoff game between Cross County and Osceola-High Plains drew a massive crowd to Clarks last November. Extra bleachers were installed, and yet a large portion of the crowd had to stand.

You won't find many states that embrace eight-man and six-man football quite like Nebraska. In fact, no state has more eight-man teams than Nebraska (109).

Six-man football, of course, was invented in Nebraska. The first such game was played Sept. 27, 1934, in Hebron.

The 80-yard field dimensions. The honking of horns from cars and trucks parked behind the end zones after touchdowns. The sight of corn behind the sideline. Fifty-cent hot dogs and burgers in the fourth quarter. You'll be hard-pressed to find anything more charming in high school sports than eight-man and six-man football.

"I am always amazed at how many vehicles that park days in advance to get the best spots next to the playing field," Maxwell's Ryan Jones said. "Big games and playoff games, vehicles will start lining up on Tuesdays in order to sit in their trucks to watch the game on Friday."

The rivalry games

When the sun starts setting on Friday nights, it's game on, and there is no shortage of great rivalries in Nebraska.

A handful come to mind immediately:

Creighton Prep vs. Omaha Westside

Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Southeast

Columbus vs. Fremont

Grand Island vs. Kearney

McCook vs. Aurora

Scottsbluff vs. Gering

Seward vs. York

Norfolk Catholic vs. Pierce

Bishop Neumann vs. Wahoo

Aquinas vs. Columbus Scotus

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Lincoln Christian

Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Hastings St. Cecilia

Mullen vs. Sandhills/Thedford

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis

The traditions

There are 275 football programs in the state, and many of them have unique traditions.

There's the "tackle box" at Adams Central, a fishing tackle box that goes to a player that exhibits great play, character, work ethic, leadership and commitment.

At Gibbon, there is "POW-MIA Recognition" night. The Gibbon players don helmets with the American flag integrated into the Buffalo helmet decal.

At Aquinas, there are the Monarch Drills, a series of conditioning drills a player must complete before he can get a Lion decal for his helmet.

There is the "Carry Your Shield" motto at Thayer Central, the Lawrence-Nelson march to the field, Bellevue West's trek down the home bleachers before kickoff, and East Butler's silent bus ride to Dwight on gamedays. Red Could claims to have some great popcorn.

The list goes on.

The bands

That sound. The sound of the drums between plays. The school fight song after touchdowns. What apple pie is to American culture, bands are to football games.

And one of the best marching bands in the state is at Lincoln Southeast.

"You get a beautiful, fall, crisp night and a good football game, and the fans are out, and there's a big crowd at Seacrest, and it's a pretty unique experience," said Richard Metteer, who has directed Southeast's marching band for 25 years.

A lot of hard work goes into the halftime shows. The bands spend a lot of hours and weeks perfecting their timing, steps and music.

Southeast generally has about 175-200 students out for marching band, Metteer said.

"It provides a lot of energy to the atmosphere," he said.

The helmets

A special part of high school football that you can't get with other sports is the chance to don helmet decals.

Football fans love looking at and talking about helmet designs (see Oregon). Platteview coach Mark McLaughlin launched a Nebraska Football Helmet Challenge — a March Madness-type bracket — in the spring that was popular. That was followed a nationals-type online event. Columbus Scotus reached the national final before the tournament was stopped because of online voting issues.

"A lot of our (players) were retweeting it, liking it (on Twitter), and mentioning it to me when we were in the weight room, so it was pretty cool," Scotus coach Tyler Linder said.

Linder says he's not a "flashy" guy. But when he took over the Shamrocks' program in 2012, he had an opportunity to put his own spin on things, so he started looking for a new helmet design.

Linder asked for player input. They thought about going the Alabama route (Numbers on the helmets), or LSU. And then something caught Linder's eye.

It was a graduation itinerary that a priest at the school put together. On it was a shamrock with a Celtic cross in the middle of it.

Linder had found the next football decal.

"Sent it off to our decal designers and they kind of worked it, we emailed back and forth four or five times on size and colors and that's how we ended up with it," Linder said of the green shamrock logo that splashes the side of the helmet. "The moment that I opened them for the first time and actually slapped it on to our old gold helmets, I knew, selfishly and biased, I knew it was a really cool logo."

Some of our other favorite helmet designs: Columbus Lakeview, Papillion-La Vista South, BRLD, Platteview, Pierce, Columbus, Kearney Catholic, Loomis, Hemingford, Omaha Gross, Gibbon, O'Neill and Ralston.

The pride stickers

Score a touchdown. Hold an opponent to a certain number of yards or points. Reach a goal. Get a pride sticker.

Pride stickers are badges of success and a popular sight on football helmets.

"The No. 1 rule is you must win to get any sticker that week," Freeman coach Travis Andreasen said. "The win is more important than any stat, and our team understands that. The entire team gets a sticker for the win and then additional stickers for offensive and defensive stats."

The best week at Freeman is double sticker week. That comes when the Falcons play a rival or are playing for a district title.

"As the helmets gets full of stickers, kids seem to get more excited to cover the helmet and decide what design to stick them on," Andreasen adds.

The Seacrest doubleheaders

Want to enhance your Friday night experience? Double the action.

Lincoln's Seacrest Field (capacity: 9,000), located at 70th and A streets, will host doubleheaders just about every Friday, with the first game kicking off at 4:30 p.m. under the sun, and the second game starting at 8 p.m. under the lights.

"The 8 p.m. game is the prime time," Lincoln Southwest coach Andrew Sherman said. "There are already fans in the seats. Our guys usually play better from the very beginning of the game."

More than $4 million went into Seacrest upgrades in 2015 — including paved parking lots, a new video board, and seating and press box renovations — making it one of the top football facilities in the state.

"First off, it is a well-designed facility and we have had a number of visiting teams comment on that, as well," Lincoln Southeast coach Ryan Gottula said. "The locker (room) facilities are outstanding, and the areas for coaches and film crew are first class."

Buell Stadium in Omaha — home to Millard South, Millard North and Millard West — also will host doubleheaders.

The road trips

Nebraska's highway system gets a good workout on Fridays during the fall.

If you're Alliance, a five-hour trip down Nebraska 2 to York awaits in Week 2. Only 10 minutes separates Class B rivals Gering and Scottsbluff.

Crawford made the six-hour trek to McCool Junction for a six-man playoff game last fall. Imagine how many combines the Crawford team saw on the trip.

Another perk: You don't need GPS to find a football field. Just look for the lights when you reach town (or follow the car in front of you).

The weather

What other sport gives you all four weather seasons in a three-month stretch (OK, so maybe state track)? It can be 90 degrees and steamy on opening night, and snowing 12 weeks later during the state playoffs.

It was bitterly cold during the final day of the state championships at Memorial Stadium last fall, and the Class A final was played in the snow.

It didn't bother the players one bit.

The perennial powers

If you follow high school football in Nebraska, these teams need no introduction. Howells (Howells-Dodge). Norfolk Catholic. Aquinas. Falls City Sacred Heart. Creighton Prep. Lincoln Southeast. Millard North. Omaha Skutt.

Norfolk Catholic, coached by Jeff Bellar, leads the state with 10 state championships. Creighton Prep, Howells and Lincoln Southeast each have won nine crowns.

Falls City Sacred Heart, which has won eight state championships, owns one of the most impressive streaks in Nebraska preps. The Irish haven't missed the state playoffs since 1986. That's a stretch of 34 years. Bloomfield isn't too far behind at 33 straight seasons.

The untouchables

There are always a handful of players breaking state records on the prep gridiron every year.

But some records will be tough to break. Among them:

* Touchdowns in one game (12 by Beatrice's John Cook in 1912).

* Total offense in a career (11,095 yards by Wood River's Scott Frost).

* Touchdown passes in a game (15 by Cozad's Arthur Smith in 1921).

* Receiving touchdowns in a career (51 by Tecumseh's Matt Davison).

* Punt returns for TDs in a season (nine by Stanton's Fred Whalen in 1935).

* Interceptions in a season (18 by Norfolk Catholic's Aaron Hughes in 1991).

* Consecutive shutouts (19 by Arcadia from 1955-57).

The family trees

To get a better understanding of how unique high school football is in Nebraska, take a look at the roots. The family roots.

The Makovickas. The Steinkuhlers. The Turmans. The Schnitzlers. The Ruuds. The Frosts. We can keep rattling off the names.

It's not uncommon to see the same family name in a football program for 10 to 12 years, or even more.

For years, the Bolles brothers (Blake, Brett, Brady and Brook) made a significant contribution at Lincoln North Star.

Former Husker Chester Johnson has a household of ballers. Sons CJ and Cade were standouts, and now Keagan is getting a chance to shine at Bellevue West before headed to Iowa.

High school football is truly a family game.

The coaches

Players cycle through every three to four years. And yet, these coaches are able to maintain stable programs for years, even decades.

Norfolk Catholic's Bellar, Hastings St. Cecilia's Carl Tesmer, Elkhorn's Mark Wortman, Falls City Sacred Heart's Doug Goltz, Millard North's Fred Petito and Aquinas' Ron Mimick are household names in high school football.

What do they have in common?

They're active coaches who are a part of the 300-win club. Bellar is Nebraska's all-time winningest coach with 363 victories.

You also have coaches like Marty Hingst, who is entering his 42nd year at Milford.

The radio voices

Their voices are Friday night staples.

If you've tuned into a football game on the radio, then you've heard play-by-play from some of the best: Doug Duda (Kearney), Rich Ray (Fremont), Howard Borden (Omaha), Cory Kopsa (Superior), Mike Will (Hastings), Jayson Jorgensen (Lexington), Jeff Motz (Lincoln) and Randy Gottula and John Nixon (Falls City).

THE stadium

It's the ultimate goal. Play your way to the state's crown jewel — Memorial Stadium. Playing for a state championship can be a memorable experience for high school football players, and playing for one in Lincoln only sweetens the deal.

"You hear a lot of people say (Memorial Stadium) is too big, especially for the smaller classes, but I will argue all day long with them," Howells-Dodge coach Speirs says. "Being lucky enough to have coached in a title game there, the excitement your players feel walking into that stadium is worth it. As for only having a few hundred fans there, it is amazing how loud they still can get."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

