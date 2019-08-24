Omaha Skutt doesn’t need to look back very far to realize being a prohibitive favorite in August doesn’t necessarily translate into state championship hardware in November.
York came into the 2018 season on the heels of a dominant win over Skutt in the Class B state title game a year earlier and returned a number of key players from that team, including Super-Staters Garrett Snodgrass (now at Nebraska) and Brady Danielson (now a basketball player at North Dakota).
Injuries to both Snodgrass and Danielson as well as several linemen considerably hampered the Dukes, who eventually were eliminated in the semifinals of the playoffs by Scottsbluff.
Skutt is in a very similar situation coming off its 13-0 season last year which was capped by a 48-27 win over Scottsbluff in the state finals. The SkyHawks graduated first-team Super-State running back Jarod Epperson off that squad, but bring back two more first-team Super-Staters in quarterback/safety Tyson Gordon and lineman Blake Anderson.
“You have to have a lot of things go right in order to repeat,” said Skutt coach Matt Turman, who has guided the SkyHawks to four state titles and three runner-up finishes. “We’ll have to avoid the injury bug and make sure we’re improving every week because we’re going to get everyone’s best shot.”
Gordon was perhaps the state’s most versatile player in 2018, making an impact as a receiver (18 catches for 351 yards), rusher (270 yards), quarterback (19 of 26 for 241 yards), in the return game (20.1 yards per punt return on 19 attempts) and on defense (45 tackles, state-leading eight interceptions). The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Gordon will be the starting quarterback this season, which may limit how Turman intends to use the North Dakota State football recruit.
“He’s a natural leader and that’s his best position for us this season,” Turman said of Gordon lining up behind center. “He’ll keep defenses off-balance because he’s such a threat running and passing.”
Gordon, who’s also an all-state basketball player, had no problem with the position switch as a senior.
“I love it; I grew up playing quarterback and to finally play it again my senior year, I can’t ask for any more,” Gordon said. “It’s going to be fun with the line we have up front and all the skilled players we have who can make plays.”
The 6-4, 285-pound Anderson, a Northern Iowa commit, joins fellow senior Ryne Emanuel (6-2, 235) as returning starters on the offensive front. Senior wide receiver Robbie Trout (5-10, 165), fullback Gunner Ott (6-0, 200) and the duo of senior Grant Diesing (5-9, 165) and junior Jacob Leu (5-11, 18) at I-back are all expected to be major contributors this season.
“We’re bigger up front than we’ve been in the past, so hopefully we’ll be able to move people and control things at the line of scrimmage,” Anderson said.
Anderson, Gordon, Emanuel, Trout and Ott all started defensively last season. Ott, last year’s leading tackler, is getting FCS recruiting interest as a linebacker. Anderson and Emanuel are at defensive tackle and end, respectively, while Trout is a cornerback.
Turman is looking for big things from senior outside linebacker Max Brinker (6-1, 210), who the coach calls “all-state caliber.” Senior Nick Chambers (5-11, 175) started a year ago at cornerback and is expected to contribute at wide receiver.
One of Turman’s assistant coaches this fall is his younger brother, Seth, who was a longtime assistant at Millard West. Matt, however, couldn’t lure his father, Nebraska High School Hall of Famer Tim Turman, over to help after retiring as Bishop Neumann’s head coach following last season.
“I tried but I couldn’t convince him,” Matt Turman said of his father. “He’s been over to watch a couple practices, but he felt like he needed to stay out of it (coaching) for one year, then see if he misses it enough to come back.”