When it comes to commitment to Miami (Ohio), 'there was no reason to wait' for Norris' Carnie

The uncertainty surrounding college football recruiting this summer and the possibility of no season at all this fall convinced James Carnie to nail down his collegiate future on Thursday.
The Norris senior-to-be tight end announced on Twitter that he had committed to Miami (Ohio), choosing the RedHawks over six other Mid-American Conference schools recruiting him, as well as offers from Air Force, Colorado State and New Mexico, all coming in the last two months.
With all the June camps and NCAA on-campus recruiting canceled because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, "there was no reason to wait," said Carnie, who was also getting some attention from Nebraska, Kansas State and Iowa State, but had not been offered.
“I didn’t want to lose a fantastic opportunity at a great school.”
Carnie managed to get a visit in to Miami in early March before everything shut down. That gave the RedHawks an advantage over Toledo and Ohio, the other two MAC schools he seriously considered. Miami won the MAC title in 2019.
“I really liked what I saw and knew it was a good fit for me,” said Carnie, who is looking to major in kinesiology.
Carnie caught 32 passes for 478 yards and four touchdowns a year ago for the Titans, helping them reach the quarterfinals of the Class B state playoffs. He also had 18 tackles from his defensive end spot, including four for losses.
Excited to call myself a RedHawk!!!@CoachWelshMiami @Martin_Miami_HC #MADE2F1Y #Committed pic.twitter.com/ZGXXLqpHKv— James Carnie (@JamesCarnie1) May 14, 2020
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Carnie also helped his recruiting stock in track last spring by running a leg on Norris’ state championship 400-meter relay team.
Even without a track season, Carnie still hasn’t missed a beat in his training. He gets regular weight workouts in at Titan Fitness in Hickman, works with personal trainer Christopher Slatt to improve his speed and is on the field catching passes from former Norris all-state quarterback Aidan Oerter, who graduated this month.
One of the reasons Carnie committed early was to focus all his energy and attention on the upcoming football season.
“All my teammates are grinding it out during this shutdown, they’re all taking advantage of this time and making themselves better,” Carnie said. ”I think Norris will be ahead of everyone coming out of this, and I’m really excited about the potential we have this season.”
