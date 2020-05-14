When it comes to commitment to Miami (Ohio), 'there was no reason to wait' for Norris' Carnie

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The uncertainty surrounding college football recruiting this summer and the possibility of no season at all this fall convinced James Carnie to nail down his collegiate future on Thursday.

The Norris senior-to-be tight end announced on Twitter that he had committed to Miami (Ohio), choosing the RedHawks over six other Mid-American Conference schools recruiting him, as well as offers from Air Force, Colorado State and New Mexico, all coming in the last two months.

With all the June camps and NCAA on-campus recruiting canceled because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, "there was no reason to wait," said Carnie, who was also getting some attention from Nebraska, Kansas State and Iowa State, but had not been offered.

“I didn’t want to lose a fantastic opportunity at a great school.”

Carnie managed to get a visit in to Miami in early March before everything shut down. That gave the RedHawks an advantage over Toledo and Ohio, the other two MAC schools he seriously considered. Miami won the MAC title in 2019.

“I really liked what I saw and knew it was a good fit for me,” said Carnie, who is looking to major in kinesiology.