Westside's Haberman commits to Northern Illinois

Omaha Westside Super-State lineman Cade Haberman has verbally committed to play his college football at Northern Illinois beginning in the 2021 season. He announced his intention on Twitter Thursday morning.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior and two-way starter for the Warriors registered 80 tackles last season in helping Westside reach the Class A state championship game. He had seven tackles for losses, two sacks and three blocked kicks.

Haberman also considered offers from Coastal Carolina, Illinois State, Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton, Yale, Buffalo, Army, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota, South Dakota State and North Dakota State.

Haberman is also a standout wrestler who is a three-time state meet qualifier and the Class A state runner-up the last two years in the 285-pound weight class.

