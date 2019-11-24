Omaha Westside is determined to prove everyone wrong one more time.
The seventh-ranked Warriors (10-2) were underdogs the last two rounds of the Class A football playoffs. First, they avenged a regular-season loss to No. 5 Lincoln Southeast with a 35-0 shutout over the Knights on the road, then reversed a lopsided decision to No. 3 Millard South in the final regular-season game with a 31-14 victory against the Patriots at Buell Stadium in the semifinals.
Now the Warriors come into the state finals (Tuesday, 7:15 p.m., Memorial Stadium) against a 12-0, top-ranked Bellevue West. The Thunderbirds have dominated their first 11 opponents before claiming a hard-fought 37-30 win over No. 2 Millard West in a semifinal matching the only two unbeaten Class A teams.
Westside feels quite comfortable with all the attention focused on the Thunderbirds as the favorite.
“We like being underdogs, even though in our own minds we don’t feel like we are,” Westside junior standout quarterback Cole Payton said. “All the pressure was on Southeast and Millard South the last two games, and I think that worked to our advantage.
“It’s going to be the same way with Bellevue West,” added the left-handed Payton, a 6-foot-1, 200-pounder who has power rushed for 871 yards and 15 touchdowns this season while throwing for 1,911 and 24 scores. “Right now, we feel like we can beat anyone.”
So what’s the biggest difference between the Warriors now to a month ago?
“Our guys have been willing to learn and to be coached,” said Westside coach Brett Froendt, who guided the Warriors to a state runner-up finish in 2013. The Warriors, back-to-back Class A state champions in 1981 and ’82, are looking for their third state football title in school history.
“Millard South and Southeast showed us some things we needed to correct,” Froendt added. “Sometimes you don’t have the talent to respond, but fortunately we do (have the talent).”
Southeast overcame a 17-7 deficit in the fourth quarter to claim a 22-17 win Nov. 8, “and that game taught us we needed to become stronger both mentally and physically,” Froendt said. “Millard South exposed some weaknesses we had on the perimeter (defensively), that we needed to be more physical and more disciplined in our assignment football out there.”
Heading into a showdown against the leading rusher in Class A — Bellevue West Super-State senior Jay Ducker — Froendt feels like his team has shored things up in the run defense. They held Southeast’s Nick Halleen to 99 yards in the playoffs after the senior shredded them for 203 in the regular-season meeting.
The contrast was even more stark with Millard South’s Isaiah Harris. He had 320 yards rushing and four TDs in the final regular-season game against Westside, but only 43 yards on 13 carries and no touchdowns Nov. 15.
Senior all-state linebacker Grant Tagge, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound Nebraska walk-on commit, has been key in Westside’s defensive rise with 104 tackles, a team-high six sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. Another senior linebacker, Trevor Barajas, has a team-high 117 stops and four quarterback sacks.
Froendt said 6-3, 260-pound junior Cade Haberman has been a force up front against future Division I college linemen from both Southeast and Millard South. Haberman, an offensive and defensive tackle, has 75 stops this fall.
“We’ve taken it to another level defensively in the playoffs,” Tagge said. “Bellevue West will be a huge challenge with all the weapons they have.”
One of the more intriguing individual matchups will be Westside junior Super-State cornerback Avante Dickerson going against Bellevue West Super-State senior and 6-3 Nebraska wide receiver commit Zavier Betts.
The 5-11, 165-pound Dickerson is one of the fastest players in the state, and has scholarship offers from LSU, Ohio State and Nebraska. Hamstring issues affected his production early in the season, but he has 337 yards rushing and 19 catches for 327 yards and eight TDs in addition to his defensive contributions.
Froendt said Dickerson has only given up five receptions all season to receivers he’s defended this season, the longest gain being 18 yards.
“This is the matchup I’ve been looking forward to all season,” Dickerson said.