Westside QB Cole Payton taking a short break from studying NDSU playbook to suit up for Shrine Bowl

He could have turned his focus to getting ready for North Dakota State, where he has dreams of becoming the next stellar Bison QB.

But Payton saw another great opportunity with the Shrine Bowl, so he's taking a break from studying the Bison playbook this week.

"All the money goes to the Shriners' hospital, which is a great cause, and I felt like I needed to help represent my school, my community, family and friends," said Payton, who also played baseball for Westside this past spring.

The plan, when Payton arrives in Grand Forks, North Dakota, on June 13, is simple.

"Just work and learn," he said. "Just work and learn."

North Dakota State has been an FCS powerhouse for years now, but the Bison brand was in a bigger spotlight this spring with quarterback Trey Lance, who was drafted No. 3 overall by the San Francisco 49ers.

Had Lance returned for his senior season at NDSU, he would have tutored Payton. The Westside graduate will now learn from Quincy Patterson, a transfer from Virginia Tech who is likely to start this fall. Freshman Cam Miller also is in the NDSU quarterback room.

Payton will likely redshirt his first year.