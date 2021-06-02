Westside QB Cole Payton taking a short break from studying NDSU playbook to suit up for Shrine Bowl

Cole Payton is feeling right at home in Kearney this week.
For the first time since leading Omaha Westside to a Class A state championship, the standout quarterback is donning pads and helmet and is slinging passes to some of the state's best pass-catchers ahead of this week's Shrine Bowl.
"It's a lot of fun, even at practice," Payton said. "(Lincoln Southeast's) Taveon (Thompson) makes me look so good because his radius is huge. I miss by a foot, he'll catch it."
As seen during a stellar high school career, Payton doesn't miss often. The 6-foot-3 Super-State co-honorary captain will get one more opportunity to showcase his strong left arm in a high school setting at 6 p.m. Saturday at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Nebraska-Kearney.
For the first time since the Shrine Bowl moved to Kearney (2013), the all-star showcase will take place in the evening. For 90 players who made a habit of shining under the lights in the fall, Saturday will have a Friday night feel to it.
"It will be an awesome atmosphere," said Payton, who will suit up for the South team.
Payton accomplished a lot at Omaha Westside. He threw for 5,263 yards and 65 touchdowns. He rushed for 2,118 yards. He won a state title and was named Nebraska Gatorade player of the year.
He could have turned his focus to getting ready for North Dakota State, where he has dreams of becoming the next stellar Bison QB.
But Payton saw another great opportunity with the Shrine Bowl, so he's taking a break from studying the Bison playbook this week.
"All the money goes to the Shriners' hospital, which is a great cause, and I felt like I needed to help represent my school, my community, family and friends," said Payton, who also played baseball for Westside this past spring.
The plan, when Payton arrives in Grand Forks, North Dakota, on June 13, is simple.
"Just work and learn," he said. "Just work and learn."
North Dakota State has been an FCS powerhouse for years now, but the Bison brand was in a bigger spotlight this spring with quarterback Trey Lance, who was drafted No. 3 overall by the San Francisco 49ers.
Had Lance returned for his senior season at NDSU, he would have tutored Payton. The Westside graduate will now learn from Quincy Patterson, a transfer from Virginia Tech who is likely to start this fall. Freshman Cam Miller also is in the NDSU quarterback room.
Payton will likely redshirt his first year.
"It's going to be good for me," he said. "Just learn and learn a lot because it's a different ballgame and there's a lot more that goes into it, so it will be good."
Payton is heading to a school that has produced Lance, Carson Wentz and Easton Stick (a Creighton Prep graduate). The Bison turned them into NFL quarterbacks.
"That's what attracted me to NDSU," Payton said. "That and other than the great people, the relationships I've created with them already, I'm just super-pumped."
Payton will be joined on the South roster by Westside teammate Cade Haberman, a Northern Illinois signee. There are some other familiar faces from Class A, too, but this week has given Payton a chance to meet kids from all corners of the state.
The FCS playoffs. The Fargodome. Those memories will come, and they'll be big. But Payton is appreciating the memories and perspective that come with this week.
"Put myself in these Shriner kids' shoes and kind of realizing that it's more than just a game," Payton said. "Football is awesome and a big part of my life, but it's not the most important thing."
How each member of the Super-State first-team offense left their mark this season
QB | Cole Payton
QB | Noah Walters
RB | LJ Richardson
RB | Aiden Young
WR | Keagan Johnson
WR | Carter Glenn
TE/WR | James Carnie
OL | Teddy Prochazka
OL | Kekoa Chai
OL | Jack Nickolisen
OL | Isaac Zatechka
OL | Nolan Gorczyca
Ath. | TJ Urban
Ath. | Preston Pearson
K | Trenton Brehm
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.