 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Westside, Elkhorn South claim season-opening wins in match-ups of Class A rated teams
View Comments

Westside, Elkhorn South claim season-opening wins in match-ups of Class A rated teams

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Quarterback Cole Payton threw a touchdown pass, ran for another score and caught a TD pass in leading Class A No. 2 Omaha Westside to a 42-0 home football win over No. 7 Creighton Prep in the season-opener Thursday at Phelps Field.

After a scoreless first quarter, Payton started a 28-point second quarter explosion with a 65-yard TD pass to Avante Dickerson, then capped it with an 8-yard touchdown run late in the first half.

He then caught a 48-yard TD pass from Kolby Brown in the third quarter. Payton, the North Dakota State recruit, rushed for 74 yards and threw for another 96.

Elkhorn South 30, Millard West 28: Carsen Crouch, the son of Nebraska Heisman Trophy quarterback Eric Crouch, kicked a 19-yard field goal with nine seconds left to lift the No. 5 Storm over the fourth-ranked Wildcats. A 53-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Jones to Brandt Pickrell had given Millard West a 28-27 lead with 1:34 left. A 49-yard pass from Will Skradis to Ben Morrow to the Millard West 5 yard line set up Crouch's winning kick.

 

High school football logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Watts, Burks lead Burke to first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News