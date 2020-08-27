Westside, Elkhorn South claim season-opening wins in match-ups of Class A rated teams

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Quarterback Cole Payton threw a touchdown pass, ran for another score and caught a TD pass in leading Class A No. 2 Omaha Westside to a 42-0 home football win over No. 7 Creighton Prep in the season-opener Thursday at Phelps Field.

After a scoreless first quarter, Payton started a 28-point second quarter explosion with a 65-yard TD pass to Avante Dickerson, then capped it with an 8-yard touchdown run late in the first half.

He then caught a 48-yard TD pass from Kolby Brown in the third quarter. Payton, the North Dakota State recruit, rushed for 74 yards and threw for another 96.

Elkhorn South 30, Millard West 28: Carsen Crouch, the son of Nebraska Heisman Trophy quarterback Eric Crouch, kicked a 19-yard field goal with nine seconds left to lift the No. 5 Storm over the fourth-ranked Wildcats. A 53-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Jones to Brandt Pickrell had given Millard West a 28-27 lead with 1:34 left. A 49-yard pass from Will Skradis to Ben Morrow to the Millard West 5 yard line set up Crouch's winning kick.

