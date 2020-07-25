We're asking readers, what makes high school football unique in Nebraska?

We are all thirsting for fall sports, including high school football. Here's hoping some halftime adjustments lead to us putting away the coronavirus in the final quarter of the summer.
With that in mind, the Journal Star wants your help with a project we'll roll out in August. We're asking readers, coaches, fans and players about what makes high school football unique in Nebraska.
What are the most unique fields in the state? What are the notable traditions? What are some of the best rivalries? The best bands? The best helmets?
Where's the best place to go celebrate after a win?
Simply, what makes high school football unique in these parts?
We want your feedback. You can send any thoughts to Clark Grell at cgrell@journalstar.com, or tweet at Clark @LJSSportsGrell.
