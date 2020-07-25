We're asking readers, what makes high school football unique in Nebraska?
View Comments

We're asking readers, what makes high school football unique in Nebraska?

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Norris football practice

Norris tight ends, corners and centers run drills during the first day of football practice in 2017.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

We are all thirsting for fall sports, including high school football. Here's hoping some halftime adjustments lead to us putting away the coronavirus in the final quarter of the summer.

With that in mind, the Journal Star wants your help with a project we'll roll out in August. We're asking readers, coaches, fans and players about what makes high school football unique in Nebraska.

What are the most unique fields in the state? What are the notable traditions? What are some of the best rivalries? The best bands? The best helmets?

Where's the best place to go celebrate after a win?

Simply, what makes high school football unique in these parts?

We want your feedback. You can send any thoughts to Clark Grell at cgrell@journalstar.com, or tweet at Clark @LJSSportsGrell.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Watts, Burks lead Burke to first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News