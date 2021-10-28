Weight room warriors like Waverly’s Brown, Bennington’s Stier ready to lead playoff charge in the trenches

Meanwhile, Stier approached his summer lifting sessions with a tenacious attitude he hoped would lead to a record-breaking lift sometime this season. He didn’t accomplish his goal on the team’s maximum lifting session, instead watching middle linebacker Luke MacDonald set the weight room record in the deadlift.

But when Stier made another attempt a few days later, those long days of lifting paid off. He claimed the record for himself with a 550-pound deadlift and hopes to go after the squat and hang clean records in the offseason.

“I pushed it with a determined mindset because it’s my senior year and I wanted to get after it,” Stier said. “The energy was high, everybody’s yelling, encouraging and picking each other up. It was awesome and so much fun lifting with those group of guys when everybody’s getting rowdy.”

Having the entire team present for summer workouts can be an indicator of success down the road, and it’s something both Stier and Brown saw. With over 80 Vikings ready to lift each day of summer workouts, Brown and his teammates had to break into two separate sessions just to accommodate the large numbers.