Weight room warriors like Waverly’s Brown, Bennington’s Stier ready to lead playoff charge in the trenches

With a chilly tint to the late October air and a sudden lack of sunlight on Friday nights, it’s officially playoff football season in Nebraska.
If there was ever a time to run the ball behind a powerful, unrelenting offensive line, it’s now. And with every opponent having earned its place in the playoffs, the slim differences in strength, technique and hard work begin to show.
These moments are what weight room warriors like Waverly senior Trevor Brown and Bennington senior Jake Stier have been craving for months.
“This is what we’ve trained for during the last four years,” Brown said. “We practice hard, we trained all summer more than we ever had, so we feel pretty confident heading into the playoffs.”
The strongest offensive linemen on the field gain their advantage from long months in the weight room, a lesson Brown understands well. He set his first weight room record with a 585-pound squat as a freshman and continued to progress toward other records over the next few seasons. He currently holds the program record for max squat (640 pounds), bench press (405 pounds) and hang clean (330 pounds) despite not lifting his max weight all season long.
“Freshman year it was kind of big, I was new to high school and I beat the school record, so now that I beat it at the end of last year, everyone was like, ‘Oh, he did it again,’” Brown said. “Now it’s just kind of normal.”
Meanwhile, Stier approached his summer lifting sessions with a tenacious attitude he hoped would lead to a record-breaking lift sometime this season. He didn’t accomplish his goal on the team’s maximum lifting session, instead watching middle linebacker Luke MacDonald set the weight room record in the deadlift.
But when Stier made another attempt a few days later, those long days of lifting paid off. He claimed the record for himself with a 550-pound deadlift and hopes to go after the squat and hang clean records in the offseason.
“I pushed it with a determined mindset because it’s my senior year and I wanted to get after it,” Stier said. “The energy was high, everybody’s yelling, encouraging and picking each other up. It was awesome and so much fun lifting with those group of guys when everybody’s getting rowdy.”
Having the entire team present for summer workouts can be an indicator of success down the road, and it’s something both Stier and Brown saw. With over 80 Vikings ready to lift each day of summer workouts, Brown and his teammates had to break into two separate sessions just to accommodate the large numbers.
And in Bennington, the work that Stier and his fellow linemen put in over the summer has been shown every Friday. Junior running back Dylan Mostek is the state’s leading rusher due to his own physical gains and the openings the Badger offensive line creates in front of him.
“With all that training we did in the spring and summer leading up to the year, I am very confident in our guys up front to do our jobs, move the D-line around and create holes for Mostek,” Stier said. “We all have a great connection and it’s amazing to get out there every Friday playing together.”
Bennington earned the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and has serious state-title aspirations, even if the Class B field is as difficult as always. If eighth-seeded Waverly can get past No. 9 Northwest in the opening round, two of the state’s best collections of linemen could go head-to-head in the quarterfinals.
With both of weight room warriors in the final season of their high school careers, now is the time for those years of hard work to show.
“It feels a lot different than any other year, to be a senior and have those people who have been with you since sixth grade, it’s just a brotherhood out on the field,” Brown said.
