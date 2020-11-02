Weeping Water putting long losing streak in the distant past with playoff run

This is Haveman’s sixth year with the program and his third as head coach. Weeping Water had winless seasons all three years he was an assistant before the Indians broke their losing streak in Haveman’s first game as head coach in 2018.

Weeping Water went 4-4 each of the past two years, just missing the playoffs both seasons.

“This group of seniors were determined to get things turned around here,” Haveman said. “The boys have been great, and they’re easy to coach. You really don’t have to motivate these guys, they’re self-led a lot.

“Our assistant coaches do a great job. These boys work hard, the coaches put them in the right spots and they go out and execute,” the coach added.

Neither Mortimer nor standout senior lineman and Nebraska walk-on prospect Weston Reiman were around during Weeping Water’s losing string. Mortimer came into Weeping Water as a freshman in 2018 after spending his eighth grade year at Elmwood-Murdock.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Reiman was at Auburn as a freshman and sophomore.