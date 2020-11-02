Weeping Water putting long losing streak in the distant past with playoff run

It’s been a gradual process digging out from a 36-game losing streak, but the Weeping Water football program took another step the past two weeks in forever burying it.
In their first playoff appearance since 2013, the Class D-1 No. 10 Indians won their first playoff game since 2012 with a 24-14 win over Freeman on Oct. 22.
Weeping Water had a much more dramatic finish last Friday in the second round at No. 9 Lutheran High Northeast. The Indians battled back from a 16-point first-half deficit, then won 36-32 on a touchdown pass from Hunter Mortimer to Zack Smith with 46 seconds left.
Smith then helped cement the victory and a parade around town led by a fire truck with an interception a few plays later.
The triumph lifted Weeping Water (8-1) into a quarterfinal showdown at No. 4 Tri County on Friday night (6:30 p.m. kickoff).
“There were several points where we could’ve broken, shelled up and not performed, but the boys just continually answered the bell; they were physical the whole game and they didn’t want their season to end,” Weeping Water coach Joel Haveman said.
“You hear of teams grinding out victories, and that was Exhibit A for us,” Haveman added. “That was Exhibit A for us. That’s the most together we’ve played and the toughest we’ve played all year.”
This is Haveman’s sixth year with the program and his third as head coach. Weeping Water had winless seasons all three years he was an assistant before the Indians broke their losing streak in Haveman’s first game as head coach in 2018.
Weeping Water went 4-4 each of the past two years, just missing the playoffs both seasons.
“This group of seniors were determined to get things turned around here,” Haveman said. “The boys have been great, and they’re easy to coach. You really don’t have to motivate these guys, they’re self-led a lot.
“Our assistant coaches do a great job. These boys work hard, the coaches put them in the right spots and they go out and execute,” the coach added.
Neither Mortimer nor standout senior lineman and Nebraska walk-on prospect Weston Reiman were around during Weeping Water’s losing string. Mortimer came into Weeping Water as a freshman in 2018 after spending his eighth grade year at Elmwood-Murdock.
The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Reiman was at Auburn as a freshman and sophomore.
“I know when I got here as a freshman, we were ready to put that (losing streak) in the background,” said Mortimer, a 5-7, 165-pound junior who in eight games has a team-high 917 yards rushing and 14 TDs as well as 648 yards through the air and 15 more scores.
In seven games, senior running back Nolan Blevins has 636 yards on the ground and eight touchdowns.
“Pound the stone was our mentality, and we’ve kept it going ever since,” Mortimer added.
Reiman, who turned down offers from Chadron State, Culver-Stockton and Graceland, has turned the move from 11-man football at Auburn to eight-man at Weeping Water into a recruiting advantage because it showcased his footwork and agility.
“In 11-man, it’s more power running and pounding the ball,” said Reiman, who is projected as an offensive lineman at NU. “In eight-man, you’re flying around more, it’s more fast-paced and you have to be able to move. In eight-man, you have to be able to get out in space, fly across the field and block a linebacker if necessary.”
Haveman thinks Reiman has a bright future at the next level.
“He’s (Reiman) big in stature, but his feet are second to none in my opinion,” Haveman said. “Having to cover a lot of ground in the eight-man game and not being able to just stand and block has really helped his game and will in the future, as well."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!