Week 9: Prep football schedule and scores

Football
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Class A
Creighton Prep 44, Omaha Benson 13
Lincoln North Star 23, Columbus 17
Millard West 48, Omaha Bryan 20
Class B
Bennington 52, Mount Michael 14
Plattsmouth 34, Ralston 13
Class C-1
Boone Central 48, St. Paul 0
Omaha Roncalli 56, Omaha Concordia 6
Wayne 35, O'Neill 2
Class C-2
Fillmore Central 55, Wood River 12
Ord 43, Centura 16
Class D-6
S-E-M 54, Shelton 27
Santee 81, Elba 33
Southwest 47, Paxton 12
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Bellevue East at Omaha South
Bellevue West at Papillion-La Vista South
Grand Island at Omaha Northwest
Kearney at Norfolk
Lincoln East at Gretna
Lincoln Southeast at South Sioux City
Lincoln Southwest at Millard North
Millard South at Lincoln High
Omaha Burke at Omaha Central
Omaha North at Elkhorn South
Omaha Westside at Lincoln Northeast
Papillion-La Vista at North Platte
Class B
Beatrice at Seward
Crete at Omaha Buena Vista
Elkhorn North at Blair
Elkhorn at Omaha Westview
GI Northwest at York
Gering at Hastings
Norris at Lincoln Pius X
Omaha Gross at Omaha Skutt
Scottsbluff at Lexington
Class C-1
Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview
Auburn at Nebraska City
Aurora at Central City
Boys Town at Fort Calhoun
Broken Bow at Gothenburg
Chadron at McCook
Columbus Lakeview at Scotus CC
DC West at Arlington
Fairbury at Adams Central
Falls City at Raymond Central
Holdrege at Ogallala
Minden at Cozad
Schuyler at Wahoo
Sidney at Alliance
Syracuse at Lincoln Christian
West Point-Beemer at Pierce
Class C-2
Amherst at Hershey
Aquinas at Bishop Neumann
Centennial at Tri County
Gordon-Rushville at Mitchell
Grand Island CC at Battle Creek
Hartington CC at Norfolk Catholic
Hastings SC at Doniphan-Trumbull
Kearney Catholic at Gibbon
Lincoln Lutheran at Milford
Louisville at David City
North Bend Central at Archbishop Bergan
Oakland-Craig at Logan View/S-S
Tekamah-Herman at Yutan
Valentine at Chase County
West Holt at Ponca
Wilber-Clatonia at Malcolm
Class D-6
Banner County at Crawford
Brady at Wauneta-Palisade
Creek Valley at Garden County
Dorchester at Pawnee City
Franklin at Red Cloud
Hampton at Stuart
Harvard at Wilcox-Hildreth
Hay Springs at Cody-Kilgore
Minatare at Sioux County
Parkview Christian vs. Lewiston
Potter-Dix at South Platte
St. Edward at Heartland Lutheran
Sterling at Meridian
Wallace at Arthur County