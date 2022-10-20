 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Week 9: Prep football schedule and scores

Football

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Class A

Creighton Prep 44, Omaha Benson 13

Lincoln North Star 23, Columbus 17

Millard West 48, Omaha Bryan 20

Class B

Bennington 52, Mount Michael 14

Plattsmouth 34, Ralston 13

Class C-1

Boone Central 48, St. Paul 0

Omaha Roncalli 56, Omaha Concordia 6

Wayne 35, O'Neill 2

Class C-2

Fillmore Central 55, Wood River 12

Ord 43, Centura 16

Class D-6

S-E-M 54, Shelton 27

Santee 81, Elba 33

Southwest 47, Paxton 12

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Bellevue East at Omaha South

Bellevue West at Papillion-La Vista South

Grand Island at Omaha Northwest

Kearney at Norfolk

Lincoln East at Gretna

Lincoln Southeast at South Sioux City

Lincoln Southwest at Millard North

Millard South at Lincoln High

Omaha Burke at Omaha Central

Omaha North at Elkhorn South

Omaha Westside at Lincoln Northeast

Papillion-La Vista at North Platte

Class B

Beatrice at Seward

Crete at Omaha Buena Vista

Elkhorn North at Blair

Elkhorn at Omaha Westview

GI Northwest at York

Gering at Hastings

Norris at Lincoln Pius X

Omaha Gross at Omaha Skutt

Scottsbluff at Lexington

Class C-1

Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview

Auburn at Nebraska City

Aurora at Central City

Boys Town at Fort Calhoun

Broken Bow at Gothenburg

Chadron at McCook

Columbus Lakeview at Scotus CC

DC West at Arlington

Fairbury at Adams Central

Falls City at Raymond Central

Holdrege at Ogallala

Minden at Cozad

Schuyler at Wahoo

Sidney at Alliance

Syracuse at Lincoln Christian

West Point-Beemer at Pierce

Class C-2

Amherst at Hershey

Aquinas at Bishop Neumann

Centennial at Tri County

Gordon-Rushville at Mitchell

Grand Island CC at Battle Creek

Hartington CC at Norfolk Catholic

Hastings SC at Doniphan-Trumbull

Kearney Catholic at Gibbon

Lincoln Lutheran at Milford

Louisville at David City

North Bend Central at Archbishop Bergan

Oakland-Craig at Logan View/S-S

Tekamah-Herman at Yutan

Valentine at Chase County

West Holt at Ponca

Wilber-Clatonia at Malcolm

Class D-6

Banner County at Crawford

Brady at Wauneta-Palisade

Creek Valley at Garden County

Dorchester at Pawnee City

Franklin at Red Cloud

Hampton at Stuart

Harvard at Wilcox-Hildreth

Hay Springs at Cody-Kilgore

Minatare at Sioux County

Parkview Christian vs. Lewiston

Potter-Dix at South Platte

St. Edward at Heartland Lutheran

Sterling at Meridian

Wallace at Arthur County

