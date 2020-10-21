 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week 9: Prep football regular-season scores and schedule
View Comments
agate

Week 9: Prep football regular-season scores and schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

Football

FRIDAY'S REGULAR-SEASON GAMES

Class B

Aurora at Seward

Bennington at Omaha Gross

Crete at Beatrice

Gering at Scottsbluff

Hastings at Northwest

Lexington at York

McCook at Alliance

Mount Michael at Ralston, ccd.

Norris at Waverly

Omaha Roncalli at Elkhorn North

South Sioux City at Blair

Class C-1

Adams Central at Fillmore Central

Arlington at DC West

Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview

Central City at Wood River-Shelton

Chadron at Ogallala

Columbus Lakeview at Columbus Scotus

Cozad at Kearney Catholic

Falls City at Auburn

Fort Calhoun at Logan View/SS

Holdrege at Gothenburg

Malcolm at Wahoo

Minden at Broken Bow

Nebraska City at Lincoln Christian

North Bend Central at Battle Creek

Pierce at Wayne

Raymond Central at Louisville

Sidney at Mitchell

West Point-Beemer at Schuyler

Class C-2

BRLD at Crofton

Bishop Neumann at Syracuse

Centennial at Yutan

Centura at Grand Island CC

Chase County at Gordon-Rushville

Doniphan-Trumbull at Sutton

Hastings SC at Superior

Hershey at Bridgeport

Norfolk Catholic at Hartington CC

Tekamah-Herman at Aquinas

Twin River at St. Paul

Valentine at North Platte St. Pat's

Wilber-Clatonia at Lincoln Lutheran

Six-man

Cody-Kilgore at Hay Springs

Deshler at Wilcox-Hildreth

Dorchester at McCool Junction

Elba at St. Edward

Harvard at Franklin

Heartland Lutheran at Parkview Christian

Minatare at Crawford

Paxton at S-E-M

Potter-Dix at Creek Valley

Santee at Hampton

Silver Lake at Red Cloud

Sioux County at Banner County

South Platte at Arthur County

Sterling at Meridian

High school football logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Watts, Burks lead Burke to first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News