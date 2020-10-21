Week 9: Prep football regular-season scores and schedule

Football
FRIDAY'S REGULAR-SEASON GAMES
Class B
Aurora at Seward
Bennington at Omaha Gross
Crete at Beatrice
Gering at Scottsbluff
Hastings at Northwest
Lexington at York
McCook at Alliance
Mount Michael at Ralston, ccd.
Norris at Waverly
Omaha Roncalli at Elkhorn North
South Sioux City at Blair
Class C-1
Adams Central at Fillmore Central
Arlington at DC West
Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview
Central City at Wood River-Shelton
Chadron at Ogallala
Columbus Lakeview at Columbus Scotus
Cozad at Kearney Catholic
Falls City at Auburn
Fort Calhoun at Logan View/SS
Holdrege at Gothenburg
Malcolm at Wahoo
Minden at Broken Bow
Nebraska City at Lincoln Christian
North Bend Central at Battle Creek
Pierce at Wayne
Raymond Central at Louisville
Sidney at Mitchell
West Point-Beemer at Schuyler
Class C-2
BRLD at Crofton
Bishop Neumann at Syracuse
Centennial at Yutan
Centura at Grand Island CC
Chase County at Gordon-Rushville
Doniphan-Trumbull at Sutton
Hastings SC at Superior
Hershey at Bridgeport
Norfolk Catholic at Hartington CC
Tekamah-Herman at Aquinas
Twin River at St. Paul
Valentine at North Platte St. Pat's
Wilber-Clatonia at Lincoln Lutheran
Six-man
Cody-Kilgore at Hay Springs
Deshler at Wilcox-Hildreth
Dorchester at McCool Junction
Elba at St. Edward
Harvard at Franklin
Heartland Lutheran at Parkview Christian
Minatare at Crawford
Paxton at S-E-M
Potter-Dix at Creek Valley
Santee at Hampton
Silver Lake at Red Cloud
Sioux County at Banner County
South Platte at Arthur County
Sterling at Meridian
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!