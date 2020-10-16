Week 8: Prep football scores

Football
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Class A
Bellevue East 24, Papillion-La Vista 14
Grand Island 34, Norfolk 13
Lincoln East 56, Lincoln Northeast 0
Lincoln Southwest 14, Lincoln High 7
Millard North 40, Fremont 7
Millard South 64, Lincoln North Star 0
Norris 38, Lincoln Pius X 7
North Platte 17, Millard West 7
Omaha Westside 49, St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. 6
Class B
Bennington 40, Omaha Roncalli 25
Blair 50, Ralston 0
Elkhorn 41, Elkhorn North 14
Lexington 21, Alliance 19
McCook 13, Scottsbluff 10
Northwest 36, Aurora 29
Omaha Gross 41, South Sioux City 21
Omaha Skutt 55, Mount Michael 0
Plattsmouth 35, Beatrice 21
Seward 28, York 3
Waverly 35, Crete 6
Class C-1
Ashland-Greenwood 47, Louisville 14
Auburn at Fairbury, ccd.
Boys Town 34, Arlington 28
Broken Bow 28, Cozad 12
Central City 64, Fillmore Central 0
Chase County at Bridgeport, ccd.
Columbus Lakeview 62, Schuyler 0
Columbus Scotus 41, Boone Central 20
Falls City 54, Nebraska City 21
Fort Calhoun 48, Omaha Concordia 8
Gothenburg 35, Chadron 14
Kearney Catholic 49, Holdrege 7
Lincoln Christian 41, Milford 14
Logan View/SS 28, DC West 0
Minden 19, Wood River/Shelton 0
Mitchell 41, Gering 6
Ogallala 26, Sidney 0
Pierce 70, Battle Creek 12
Platteview 29, Malcolm 17
St. Paul 26, Adams Central 20, 2OT
Valentine 19, Gordan-Rushville 16
Wahoo 41, Raymond Central 0
Wayne 42, O'Neill 7
West Point-Beemer 25, North Bend Central 0
Class C-2
Aquinas 72, BRLD 12
Archbishop Bergan 28, Oakland-Craig 24
David City 35, Tekamah-Herman 14
Grand Island CC 33, Twin River 0
Hartington CC 46, Ponca 14
Lincoln Lutheran 21, Centennial 17
Norfolk Catholic 35, Crofton 14
North Platte St. Pat's 52, Hershey 13
Ord at Centura
Sabetha, KS 41, Doniphan-Trumbull 18
Sandy Creek at Hastings SC, ccd.
Sutton at Gibbon, ccd.
Wilber-Clatonia 47, Syracuse 7
Yutan 14, Bishop Neumann 7
Class D-1
Alma 40, Perkins County 36
Arcadia-Loup City 38, Anselmo-Merna 0
Cross County 68, Humphrey/LHF 12
Elm Creek 42, Bertrand 14
Elmwood-Murdock 60, Cedar Bluffs 24
Hemingford 60, Kimball 26
Hitchcock County 42, Hi Line 36
Howells-Dodge 44, Clarkson/Leigh 0
Kenesaw 61, Palmer 18
Mead 34, Johnson-Brock 28
Neligh-Oakdale 52, Nebraska Christian 18
Ravenna 50, Heartland 6
Stanton 60, Guardian Angels CC 22
Summerland 62, Ainsworth 28
Tri County 68, Thayer Central 22
Wakefield 64, Hartington-Newcastle 41
Wisner-Pilger 62, Madison 14
Class D-2
Allen 53, Emerson-Hubbard 6
Ansley-Litchfield 50, Sandhills Valley 6
Axtell 22, Overton 14
Blue Hill 45, Niobrara 6
Burwell 62, Amherst 19
Central Valley 29, Humphrey SF 12
Garden County 46, Leyton 12
Medicine Valley 61, Maywood-Hayes Center 12
Morrill 64, Hyannis 14
Osceola 77, High Plains 0
Pender 49, Homer 20
Potter-Dix 73, Banner County 0
Randolph at Wausa, ccd.
Sandhills/Thedford 77, Pleasanton 24
St. Mary's 56, Boyd County 6
Twin Loup 34, South Loup 18
Walthill 70, Omaha Christian 24
Wynot 46, Winside 24
Six-man
Creek Valley at South Platte
Deshler 53, Meridian 31
Dorchester 50, Parkview Christian 24
Franklin 37, Silver Lake 6
Harvard 83, Wilcox-Hildreth 51
Hay Springs 41, Sioux County 32
McCool Junction 80, Hampton 0
S-E-M at Southwest, ccd.
Santee at Elba, ccd.
Spalding Academy 83, St. Edward 18
Sterling 60, Lewiston 7
Stuart at Heartland Lutheran
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Class A
Bellevue West 56, Columbus 28
Creighton Prep 28 Papillion-La Vista South 6
Elkhorn South 28, Kearney 21, OT
Gretna at Lincoln Southeast, ccd.
Class D-1
Brownell Talbot 56, Conestoga 22
Dundy County-Stratton 54, Cambridge 8
EMF at Southern, ccd.
Elkhorn Valley 40, Plainview 16
Freeman 52, Johnson County Central 26
Lourdes CC 54, HTRS 24
Lutheran High Northeast 16, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 8
North Central 38, West Holt 7
Shelby/Rising City 52, East Butler 20
Southern Valley 72, Arapahoe 44
Sutherland 56, Bayard 30
Weeping Water 62, Palmyra 24
Class D-2
BDS 52, Lawrence-Nelson 18
Creighton at Bloomfield
Falls City SH 52, Diller-Odell 6
Fullerton 80, Nebraska Lutheran 26
Loomis 54, Brady 28
Mullen 50, Maxwell 14
Osmond 30, Elgin/PJ 26
Riverside at CWC, ccd.
Six-man
Paxton 63, Minatare 34
Red Cloud 24, Pawnee City 13
