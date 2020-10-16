 Skip to main content
Week 8: Prep football scores
  • Updated
Football

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Class A

Bellevue East 24, Papillion-La Vista 14

Grand Island 34, Norfolk 13

Lincoln East 56, Lincoln Northeast 0

Lincoln Southwest 14, Lincoln High 7  

Millard North 40, Fremont 7

Millard South 64, Lincoln North Star 0

Norris 38, Lincoln Pius X 7

North Platte 17, Millard West 7

Omaha Westside 49, St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. 6

Class B

Bennington 40, Omaha Roncalli 25

Blair 50, Ralston 0

Elkhorn 41, Elkhorn North 14

Lexington 21, Alliance 19

McCook 13, Scottsbluff 10

Northwest 36, Aurora 29

Omaha Gross 41, South Sioux City 21

Omaha Skutt 55, Mount Michael 0

Plattsmouth 35, Beatrice 21

Seward 28, York 3

Waverly 35, Crete 6

Class C-1

Ashland-Greenwood 47, Louisville 14

Auburn at Fairbury, ccd.

Boys Town 34, Arlington 28

Broken Bow 28, Cozad 12

Central City 64, Fillmore Central 0

Chase County at Bridgeport, ccd.

Columbus Lakeview 62, Schuyler 0

Columbus Scotus 41, Boone Central 20

Falls City 54, Nebraska City 21

Fort Calhoun 48, Omaha Concordia 8

Gothenburg 35, Chadron 14

Kearney Catholic 49, Holdrege 7

Lincoln Christian 41, Milford 14

Logan View/SS 28, DC West 0

Minden 19, Wood River/Shelton 0

Mitchell 41, Gering 6

Ogallala 26, Sidney 0

Pierce 70, Battle Creek 12

Platteview 29, Malcolm 17

St. Paul 26, Adams Central 20, 2OT

Valentine 19, Gordan-Rushville 16

Wahoo 41, Raymond Central 0

Wayne 42, O'Neill 7

West Point-Beemer 25, North Bend Central 0

Class C-2

Aquinas 72, BRLD 12

Archbishop Bergan 28, Oakland-Craig 24

David City 35, Tekamah-Herman 14

Grand Island CC 33, Twin River 0

Hartington CC 46, Ponca 14

Lincoln Lutheran 21, Centennial 17

Norfolk Catholic 35, Crofton 14

North Platte St. Pat's 52, Hershey 13

Ord at Centura

Sabetha, KS 41, Doniphan-Trumbull 18

Sandy Creek at Hastings SC, ccd.

Sutton at Gibbon, ccd.

Wilber-Clatonia 47, Syracuse 7

Yutan 14, Bishop Neumann 7

Class D-1

Alma 40, Perkins County 36

Arcadia-Loup City 38, Anselmo-Merna 0

Cross County 68, Humphrey/LHF 12

Elm Creek 42, Bertrand 14

Elmwood-Murdock 60, Cedar Bluffs 24

Hemingford 60, Kimball 26

Hitchcock County 42, Hi Line 36

Howells-Dodge 44, Clarkson/Leigh 0

Kenesaw 61, Palmer 18

Mead 34, Johnson-Brock 28

Neligh-Oakdale 52, Nebraska Christian 18

Ravenna 50, Heartland 6

Stanton 60, Guardian Angels CC 22

Summerland 62, Ainsworth 28

Tri County 68, Thayer Central 22

Wakefield 64, Hartington-Newcastle 41

Wisner-Pilger 62, Madison 14

Class D-2

Allen 53, Emerson-Hubbard 6

Ansley-Litchfield 50, Sandhills Valley 6

Axtell 22, Overton 14

Blue Hill 45, Niobrara 6

Burwell 62, Amherst 19

Central Valley 29, Humphrey SF 12

Garden County 46, Leyton 12

Medicine Valley 61, Maywood-Hayes Center 12

Morrill 64, Hyannis 14

Osceola 77, High Plains 0

Pender 49, Homer 20

Potter-Dix 73, Banner County 0

Randolph at Wausa, ccd.

Sandhills/Thedford 77, Pleasanton 24

St. Mary's 56, Boyd County 6

Twin Loup 34, South Loup 18

Walthill 70, Omaha Christian 24

Wynot 46, Winside 24

Six-man

Creek Valley at South Platte

Deshler 53, Meridian 31

Dorchester 50, Parkview Christian 24

Franklin 37, Silver Lake 6

Harvard 83, Wilcox-Hildreth 51

Hay Springs 41, Sioux County 32

McCool Junction 80, Hampton 0

S-E-M at Southwest, ccd.

Santee at Elba, ccd.

Spalding Academy 83, St. Edward 18

Sterling 60, Lewiston 7

Stuart at Heartland Lutheran

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Class A

Bellevue West 56, Columbus 28

Creighton Prep 28 Papillion-La Vista South 6

Elkhorn South 28, Kearney 21, OT

Gretna at Lincoln Southeast, ccd.

Class D-1

Brownell Talbot 56, Conestoga 22

Dundy County-Stratton 54, Cambridge 8

EMF at Southern, ccd.

Elkhorn Valley 40, Plainview 16

Freeman 52, Johnson County Central 26

Lourdes CC 54, HTRS 24

Lutheran High Northeast 16, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 8

North Central 38, West Holt 7

Shelby/Rising City 52, East Butler 20

Southern Valley 72, Arapahoe 44

Sutherland 56, Bayard 30

Weeping Water 62, Palmyra 24

Class D-2

BDS 52, Lawrence-Nelson 18

Creighton at Bloomfield

Falls City SH 52, Diller-Odell 6

Fullerton 80, Nebraska Lutheran 26

Loomis 54, Brady 28

Mullen 50, Maxwell 14

Osmond 30, Elgin/PJ 26

Riverside at CWC, ccd.

Six-man

Paxton 63, Minatare 34

Red Cloud 24, Pawnee City 13

