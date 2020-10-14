 Skip to main content
Week 8: Prep football scores and schedule
Football

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Columbus at Bellevue West

Gretna at Lincoln Southeast

Kearney at Elkhorn South

Papillion-La Vista South at Creighton Prep

Class D-1

Arapahoe at Southern Valley

Bayard at Sutherland

Brownell Talbot at Conestoga

Dundy County-Stratton at Cambridge

EMF at Southern

East Butler at Shelby-Rising City

HTRS at Lourdes CC

Johnson County Central at Freeman

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Lutheran High Northeast

North Central at West Holt

Plainview at Elkhorn Valley

Weeping Water at Palmyra

Class D-2

BDS at Lawrence-Nelson

Brady at Loomis

Creighton at Bloomfield

Diller-Odell at Falls City SH

Maxwell at Mullen

Nebraska Lutheran at Fullerton

Osmond at Elgin/PJ

Riverside at CWC

Six-man

Minatare at Paxton

Red Cloud at Pawnee City

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Bellevue East at Papillion-La Vista

Lincoln East at Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln High at Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln North Star at Millard South

Millard North at Fremont

Millard West at North Platte

Norfolk at Grand Island

Norris at Lincoln Pius X

St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan., at Omaha Westside

Class B

Alliance at Lexington

Beatrice at Plattsmouth

Elkhorn North at Elkhorn

Northwest at Aurora

Omaha Gross at South Sioux City

Omaha Roncalli at Bennington

Omaha Skutt at Mount Michael

Ralston at Blair

Scottsbluff at McCook

Seward at York

Waverly at Crete

Class C-1

Arlington at Boys Town

Auburn at Fairbury

Battle Creek at Pierce

Boone Central at Columbus Scotus

Broken Bow at Cozad

Chase County at Bridgeport

DC West at Logan View/SS

Falls City at Nebraska City

Fillmore Central at Central City

Gering at Mitchell

Gordon-Rushville at Valentine

Gothenburg at Chadron

Kearney Catholic at Holdrege

Lincoln Christian at Milford

Louisville at Ashland-Greenwood

Malcolm at Platteview

North Bend Central at West Point-Beemer

Ogallala at Sidney

Omaha Concordia at Fort Calhoun

Schuyler at Columbus Lakeview

St. Paul at Adams Central

Wahoo at Raymond Central

Wayne at O'Neill

Wood River-Shelton at Minden

Class C-2

Archbishop Bergan at Oakland-Craig

BRLD at Aquinas

Bishop Neumann at Yutan

Centennial at Lincoln Lutheran

Crofton at Norfolk Catholic

David City at Tekamah-Herman

Grand Island CC at Twin River

Hartington CC at Ponca

North Platte St. Pat's at Hershey

Ord at Centura

Sandy Creek at Hastings SC

Sutton at Gibbon

Syracuse at Wilber-Clatonia

Class D-1

Anselmo-Merna at Arcadia-Loup City

Clarkson/Leigh at Howells-Dodge

Elm Creek at Bertrand

Elmwood-Murdock at Cedar Bluffs

Guardian Angels CC at Stanton

Hartington-Newcastle at Wakefield

Heartland at Ravenna

Hi-Line at Hitchcock County

Humphrey/LHF at Cross County

Kimball at Hemingford

Madison at Wisner-Pilger

Mead at Johnson-Brock

Nebraska Christian at Neligh-Oakdale

Palmer at Kenesaw

Perkins County at Alma

Summerland at Ainsworth

Thayer Central at Tri County

Class D-2

Allen at Emerson-Hubbard

Amherst at Burwell

Ansley-Litchfield at Sandhills Valley

Axtell at Overton

Banner County at Potter-Dix

Garden County at Leyton

Humphrey SF at Central Valley

Hyannis at Morrill

Medicine Valley at Maywood-Hayes Center

Omaha Christian at Walthill

Osceola at High Plains

Pender at Homer

Randolph at Wausa

Sandhills/Thedford at Pleasanton

St. Mary's at Boyd County

Twin Loup at South Loup

Winside at Wynot

Six-man

Creek Valley at South Platte

Franklin at Silver Lake

Hay Springs at Sioux County

Lewiston at Sterling

Meridian at Deshler

McCool Junction at Hampton

Parkview Christian at Dorchester

S-E-M at Southwest

Santee at Elba

St. Edward at Spalding Academy

Stuart at Heartland Lutheran

Wilcox-Hildreth at Harvard

