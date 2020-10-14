Week 8: Prep football scores and schedule

Football
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Columbus at Bellevue West
Gretna at Lincoln Southeast
Kearney at Elkhorn South
Papillion-La Vista South at Creighton Prep
Class D-1
Arapahoe at Southern Valley
Bayard at Sutherland
Brownell Talbot at Conestoga
Dundy County-Stratton at Cambridge
EMF at Southern
East Butler at Shelby-Rising City
HTRS at Lourdes CC
Johnson County Central at Freeman
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Lutheran High Northeast
North Central at West Holt
Plainview at Elkhorn Valley
Weeping Water at Palmyra
Class D-2
BDS at Lawrence-Nelson
Brady at Loomis
Creighton at Bloomfield
Diller-Odell at Falls City SH
Maxwell at Mullen
Nebraska Lutheran at Fullerton
Osmond at Elgin/PJ
Riverside at CWC
Six-man
Minatare at Paxton
Red Cloud at Pawnee City
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Bellevue East at Papillion-La Vista
Lincoln East at Lincoln Northeast
Lincoln High at Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln North Star at Millard South
Millard North at Fremont
Millard West at North Platte
Norfolk at Grand Island
Norris at Lincoln Pius X
St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan., at Omaha Westside
Class B
Alliance at Lexington
Beatrice at Plattsmouth
Elkhorn North at Elkhorn
Northwest at Aurora
Omaha Gross at South Sioux City
Omaha Roncalli at Bennington
Omaha Skutt at Mount Michael
Ralston at Blair
Scottsbluff at McCook
Seward at York
Waverly at Crete
Class C-1
Arlington at Boys Town
Auburn at Fairbury
Battle Creek at Pierce
Boone Central at Columbus Scotus
Broken Bow at Cozad
Chase County at Bridgeport
DC West at Logan View/SS
Falls City at Nebraska City
Fillmore Central at Central City
Gering at Mitchell
Gordon-Rushville at Valentine
Gothenburg at Chadron
Kearney Catholic at Holdrege
Lincoln Christian at Milford
Louisville at Ashland-Greenwood
Malcolm at Platteview
North Bend Central at West Point-Beemer
Ogallala at Sidney
Omaha Concordia at Fort Calhoun
Schuyler at Columbus Lakeview
St. Paul at Adams Central
Wahoo at Raymond Central
Wayne at O'Neill
Wood River-Shelton at Minden
Class C-2
Archbishop Bergan at Oakland-Craig
BRLD at Aquinas
Bishop Neumann at Yutan
Centennial at Lincoln Lutheran
Crofton at Norfolk Catholic
David City at Tekamah-Herman
Grand Island CC at Twin River
Hartington CC at Ponca
North Platte St. Pat's at Hershey
Ord at Centura
Sandy Creek at Hastings SC
Sutton at Gibbon
Syracuse at Wilber-Clatonia
Class D-1
Anselmo-Merna at Arcadia-Loup City
Clarkson/Leigh at Howells-Dodge
Elm Creek at Bertrand
Elmwood-Murdock at Cedar Bluffs
Guardian Angels CC at Stanton
Hartington-Newcastle at Wakefield
Heartland at Ravenna
Hi-Line at Hitchcock County
Humphrey/LHF at Cross County
Kimball at Hemingford
Madison at Wisner-Pilger
Mead at Johnson-Brock
Nebraska Christian at Neligh-Oakdale
Palmer at Kenesaw
Perkins County at Alma
Summerland at Ainsworth
Thayer Central at Tri County
Class D-2
Allen at Emerson-Hubbard
Amherst at Burwell
Ansley-Litchfield at Sandhills Valley
Axtell at Overton
Banner County at Potter-Dix
Garden County at Leyton
Humphrey SF at Central Valley
Hyannis at Morrill
Medicine Valley at Maywood-Hayes Center
Omaha Christian at Walthill
Osceola at High Plains
Pender at Homer
Randolph at Wausa
Sandhills/Thedford at Pleasanton
St. Mary's at Boyd County
Twin Loup at South Loup
Winside at Wynot
Six-man
Creek Valley at South Platte
Franklin at Silver Lake
Hay Springs at Sioux County
Lewiston at Sterling
Meridian at Deshler
McCool Junction at Hampton
Parkview Christian at Dorchester
S-E-M at Southwest
Santee at Elba
St. Edward at Spalding Academy
Stuart at Heartland Lutheran
Wilcox-Hildreth at Harvard
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!