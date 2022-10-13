Week 8: Prep football schedule and scores

Football
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Class A
Omaha Westside 41, Millard South 34
Millard West 27, Lincoln Southwest 23
Papillion-La Vista South 55, Bellevue East 14
Millard North 69, South Sioux City 0
Class B
Elkhorn 47, Mount Michael 3
Class D-1
Elmwood-Murdock 77, Brownell Talbot 20
Neligh-Oakdale 58, Lutheran-Northeast 20
Maxwell 50, Sutherland 8
North Platte SP 42, Perkins County 0
Palmyra 44, Freeman 26
Plainview 32, Elkhorn Valley 26
Sandhills Valley 50, Arapahoe 6
Summerland 54, North Central 8
Sutton 40, Superior 12
Thayer Central 58, Johnson County Central 8
Class D-2
Fullerton 54, High Plains 28
HTRS at BDS
Lourdes CC 40, Falls City SH 0
Silver Lake at Blue Hill
St. Mary's at Elgin/PJ
Winside at East Butler
Wynot 44, Bloomfield 30
Class D-6
Arthur County 83, Brady 38
S-E-M 66, Franklin 21
Sioux County at Hay Springs
Stuart 68, Elba 22
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Creighton Prep at Papillion-La Vista
Grand Island at Omaha North
Lincoln High at Columbus
Lincoln North Star at Lincoln East
Lincoln Northeast at Kearney
Norfolk at North Platte
Omaha Bryan at Lincoln Southeast
Omaha Burke at Elkhorn South
Omaha Central at Omaha Benson
Omaha Northwest at Fremont
Omaha South at Gretna
Class B
Bennington at Elkhorn North
Blair at Omaha Westview
Crete at Norris
Lexington at GI Northwest
Lincoln Pius X at Beatrice
Omaha Gross 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0, fft.
Omaha Skutt at Plattsmouth
Ralston at Hastings
Scottsbluff at Gering
Seward at Waverly
Class C-1
Alliance at Chadron
Arlington at Columbus Lakeview
Auburn at Falls City
Broken Bow at Ord
Central City at St. Paul
Cozad at Holdrege
Fairbury at Aurora
Gothenburg at Minden
Lincoln Christian at Raymond Central
McCook at Adams Central
Nebraska City at Syracuse
O'Neill at West Point-Beemer
Ogallala at Sidney
Omaha Concordia at Fort Calhoun
Omaha Roncalli at Ashland-Greenwood
Pierce at Boone Central
Platteview at Boys Town
Scotus CC at Schuyler
Wahoo at DC West
Wayne at Norfolk Catholic
Class C-2
Archbishop Bishop at Tekamah-Herman
Battle Creek at West Holt
Chase County at Wood River
David City at Bishop Neumann
Doniphan-Trumbull at Grand Island CC
Fillmore Central at Hastings SC
Gibbon at Amherst
Hershey at Gordon-Rushville
Kearney Catholic at Centura
Logan View/S-S at Louisville
Malcolm at Centennial
Milford at Wilber-Clatonia
Mitchell at Valentine
Oakland-Craig at North Bend Central
Ponca at Hartington CC
Tri County at Lincoln Lutheran
Yutan at Aquinas
Class D-1
Arcadia/Loup City at Nebraska Christian
Bayard at Kimball
Cambridge at Hi-Line
Cross County at Shelby-Rising City
Guardian Angels CC at Bancroft-Rosalie
Hartington-Newcastle at Homer
Heartland at Pleasanton
Hemingford at Morrill
Lyons-Decatur Northeast at Wisner-Pilger
Madison at Clarkson/Leigh
Mead at Conestoga
Riverside at Ravenna
Sandy Creek at McCool Junction
Southern Valley at Alma
Southern at EMF
Stanton at Pender
Tri County Northeast at Laurel-C-C
Twin River at Cedar Bluffs
Wakefield at Crofton
Weeping Water at Omaha Christian
Class D-2
Ainsworth at Boyd County
Bertrand at Loomis
Central Valley at Twin Loup
Creighton at Osmond
Deshler at Lawrence-Nelson
Diller-Odell at Johnson-Brock
Dundy County-Stratton at Maywood-Hayes Center
Elm Creek at Ansley/Litchfield
Giltner at Palmer
Howells-Dodge at Walthill
Humphrey SF at Humphrey/LHF
Hyannis at Leyton
Kenesaw at Axtell
Medicine Valley at Hitchcock County
Nebraska Lutheran at Osceola
Niobrara/Verdigre at CWC
Overton at Burwell
Sandhills/Thedford at Mullen
South Loup at Anselmo-Merna
Wausa at Randolph
Class D-6
Crawford at Minatare
Dorchester at Parkview Christian
Garden County at Potter-Dix
Hampton at St. Edward
Heartland Lutheran at Santee
Lewiston at Sterling
Meridian at Pawnee City
Red Cloud at Wilcox-Hildreth
Shelton at Harvard
South Platte at Banner County
Southwest at Wallace
Wauneta-Palisade at Paxton
MILLARD WEST 27, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 23
|Millard West
|0
|6
|7
|14
|--
|27
|Lincoln Southwest
|7
|3
|13
|0
|--
|23
LSW--Newell 1 run (Hohl kick)
LSW--Hohl 26 field goal
MW--Williams 20 pass from Peterson (kick blocked)
MW--Williams 39 pass from Peterson (Murphy kick)
LSW--Newell 15 run (kick blocked)
LSW--Newell 18 run (Hohl kick)
MW--Strong 4 run (Murphy kick)
MW--Williams 69 pass from Peterson (Murphy kick)