agate

Week 8: Prep football schedule and scores

Football

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Class A

Omaha Westside 41, Millard South 34

Millard West 27, Lincoln Southwest 23

Papillion-La Vista South 55, Bellevue East 14

Millard North 69, South Sioux City 0

Class B

Elkhorn 47, Mount Michael 3

Class D-1

Elmwood-Murdock 77, Brownell Talbot 20

Neligh-Oakdale 58, Lutheran-Northeast 20

Maxwell 50, Sutherland 8

North Platte SP 42, Perkins County 0

Palmyra 44, Freeman 26

Plainview 32, Elkhorn Valley 26

Sandhills Valley 50, Arapahoe 6

Summerland 54, North Central 8

Sutton 40, Superior 12

Thayer Central 58, Johnson County Central 8

Class D-2

Fullerton 54, High Plains 28

HTRS at BDS

Lourdes CC 40, Falls City SH 0

Silver Lake at Blue Hill

St. Mary's at Elgin/PJ

Winside at East Butler

Wynot 44, Bloomfield 30

Class D-6

Arthur County 83, Brady 38

S-E-M 66, Franklin 21

Sioux County at Hay Springs

Stuart 68, Elba 22

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Creighton Prep at Papillion-La Vista

Grand Island at Omaha North

Lincoln High at Columbus

Lincoln North Star at Lincoln East

Lincoln Northeast at Kearney

Norfolk at North Platte

Omaha Bryan at Lincoln Southeast

Omaha Burke at Elkhorn South

Omaha Central at Omaha Benson

Omaha Northwest at Fremont

Omaha South at Gretna

Class B

Bennington at Elkhorn North

Blair at Omaha Westview

Crete at Norris

Lexington at GI Northwest

Lincoln Pius X at Beatrice

Omaha Gross 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0, fft.

Omaha Skutt at Plattsmouth

Ralston at Hastings

Scottsbluff at Gering

Seward at Waverly

Class C-1

Alliance at Chadron

Arlington at Columbus Lakeview

Auburn at Falls City

Broken Bow at Ord

Central City at St. Paul

Cozad at Holdrege

Fairbury at Aurora

Gothenburg at Minden

Lincoln Christian at Raymond Central

McCook at Adams Central

Nebraska City at Syracuse

O'Neill at West Point-Beemer

Ogallala at Sidney

Omaha Concordia at Fort Calhoun

Omaha Roncalli at Ashland-Greenwood

Pierce at Boone Central

Platteview at Boys Town

Scotus CC at Schuyler

Wahoo at DC West

Wayne at Norfolk Catholic

Class C-2

Archbishop Bishop at Tekamah-Herman

Battle Creek at West Holt

Chase County at Wood River

David City at Bishop Neumann

Doniphan-Trumbull at Grand Island CC

Fillmore Central at Hastings SC

Gibbon at Amherst

Hershey at Gordon-Rushville

Kearney Catholic at Centura

Logan View/S-S at Louisville

Malcolm at Centennial

Milford at Wilber-Clatonia

Mitchell at Valentine

Oakland-Craig at North Bend Central

Ponca at Hartington CC

Tri County at Lincoln Lutheran

Yutan at Aquinas

Class D-1

Arcadia/Loup City at Nebraska Christian

Bayard at Kimball

Cambridge at Hi-Line

Cross County at Shelby-Rising City

Guardian Angels CC at Bancroft-Rosalie

Hartington-Newcastle at Homer

Heartland at Pleasanton

Hemingford at Morrill

Lyons-Decatur Northeast at Wisner-Pilger

Madison at Clarkson/Leigh

Mead at Conestoga

Riverside at Ravenna

Sandy Creek at McCool Junction

Southern Valley at Alma

Southern at EMF

Stanton at Pender

Tri County Northeast at Laurel-C-C

Twin River at Cedar Bluffs

Wakefield at Crofton

Weeping Water at Omaha Christian

Class D-2

Ainsworth at Boyd County

Bertrand at Loomis

Central Valley at Twin Loup

Creighton at Osmond

Deshler at Lawrence-Nelson

Diller-Odell at Johnson-Brock

Dundy County-Stratton at Maywood-Hayes Center

Elm Creek at Ansley/Litchfield

Giltner at Palmer

Howells-Dodge at Walthill

Humphrey SF at Humphrey/LHF

Hyannis at Leyton

Kenesaw at Axtell

Medicine Valley at Hitchcock County

Nebraska Lutheran at Osceola

Niobrara/Verdigre at CWC

Overton at Burwell

Sandhills/Thedford at Mullen

South Loup at Anselmo-Merna

Wausa at Randolph

Class D-6

Crawford at Minatare

Dorchester at Parkview Christian

Garden County at Potter-Dix

Hampton at St. Edward

Heartland Lutheran at Santee

Lewiston at Sterling

Meridian at Pawnee City

Red Cloud at Wilcox-Hildreth

Shelton at Harvard

South Platte at Banner County

Southwest at Wallace

Wauneta-Palisade at Paxton

MILLARD WEST 27, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 23

Millard West 14 --27
Lincoln Southwest 13 --23 

LSW--Newell 1 run (Hohl kick)

LSW--Hohl 26 field goal 

MW--Williams 20 pass from Peterson (kick blocked)

MW--Williams 39 pass from Peterson (Murphy kick)

LSW--Newell 15 run (kick blocked)

LSW--Newell 18 run (Hohl kick)

MW--Strong 4 run (Murphy kick)

MW--Williams 69 pass from Peterson (Murphy kick)

Husker News