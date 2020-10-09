 Skip to main content
Week 7: Prep football scores
agate

  • Updated
Football

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Class A

Grand Island at Millard North

Kearney at Lincoln High

Lincoln Northeast at Creighton Prep

Lincoln Pius X at Columbus

Lincoln Southeast at Bellevue East

Millard West at Bellevue West

North Platte at Lincoln East

Omaha Westside at Norfolk

Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln Southwest

Class B

Aurora at Hastings

Blair at Omaha Gross

Crete at Norris

Elkhorn at Bennington

Elkhorn South at Gretna

Lexington at Scottsbluff

McCook at Gering

Mount Michael at Elkhorn North

Plattsmouth at Waverly

Ralston at Omaha Skutt

Seward at Beatrice

South Sioux City at Omaha Roncalli

Class C-1

Adams Central at Kearney Catholic

Alliance at Chadron

Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo

Boone Central at Wayne

Boys Town at DC West

Bridgeport at Valentine

Central City at St. Paul

Centura at Gibbon

Columbus Lakeview at North Bend Central

Columbus Scotus at Schuyler

Cozad at Minden

Fairbury at Lincoln Christian

Fort Calhoun at Arlington

Hershey at Chase County

Holdrege at Broken Bow

Logan View/SS at Omaha Concordia

Milford at Falls City

Mitchell at Ogallala

Nebraska City at Auburn

O'Neill at Battle Creek

Platteview at Louisville

Raymond Central at Malcolm

Sidney at Gothenburg

West Point-Beemer at Pierce

Class C-2

Aquinas at David City

Arcadia-Loup City at Shelby-Rising City

Conestoga at Elmwood-Murdock

Doniphan-Trumbull at Sandy Creek

Gordon-Rushville at North Platte St. Pat's

Hartington CC at Oakland-Craig

Hastings SC at Grand Island CC

Lincoln Lutheran at Bishop Neumann

Norfolk Catholic at BRLD

Sutton at Ord

Tekamah-Herman at Archbishop Bergan

Wilber-Clatonia at Centennial

Wood River-Shelton at Fillmore Central

Yutan at Syracuse

Class D-1

Ainsworth at North Central

Alma at Elm Creek

Bertrand at Arapahoe

Creighton at Summerland

Cross County at East Butler

Elkhorn Valley at Hartington-Newcastle

Heartland at EMF

Hemingford at Bayard

Hitchcock County at Maxwell

Howells-Dodge at Guardian Angels CC

Kimball at Hyannis

Lutheran Northeast at Plainview

Ravenna at Amherst

Southern at Thayer Central

Stanton at Madison

Sutherland at Perkins County

Wakefield at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Weeping Water at Brownell Talbot

West Holt at Neligh-Oakdale

Wisner-Pilger at Clarkson/Leigh

Class D-2

Bloomfield at St. Mary's

CWC at Humphrey SF

Central Valley at Fremont Mills, Iowa

Elgin/PJ at Riverside

Emerson-Hubbard at Pender

Falls City SH at Omaha Christian

High Plains at Nebraska Lutheran

Homer at Randolph

Johnson-Brock at Diller-Odell

Kenesaw at Blue Hill

Lawrence-Nelson at Osceola

Loomis at Medicine Valley

Maywood-Hayes Center at Axtell

Pleasanton at Twin Loup

Sandhills Valley at Sandhills/Thedford

South Loup at Ansley-Litchfield

Walthill at Allen

Wausa at Winside

Wynot at Osmond

Six-man

Arthur County at Creek Valley

Cedar Bluffs at Mead

Cody-Kilgore at Minatare

Crawford at Sioux County

Deshler at Lewiston

Dorchester at Heartland Lutheran

Elba at Harvard

Hampton at Parkview Christian

Meridian at McCool Junction

Paxton at Southwest

Potter-Dix at Hay Springs

Silver Lake at Wilcox-Hildreth

South Platte at Banner County

Sterling at Pawnee City

Wauneta-Palisade at S-E-M

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Class A

Millard South 41, Fremont 17

Class D-1

Dundy County-Stratton 78, Southern Valley 20

Class D-2

Burwell 61, Anselmo-Merna 30

Garden County 52, Morrill 12

Mullen 46, Leyton 14

Six man

Spalding Academy 73, Santee 13

High school football logo 2014

 

