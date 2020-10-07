Week 7: Prep football schedule and scores

Football
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Fremont at Millard South
Class D-1
Dundy County-Stratton at Southern Valley
Class D-2
Burwell at Anselmo-Merna
Leyton at Mullen
Morrill at Garden County
Six man
Spalding Academy at Santee
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Grand Island at Millard North
Kearney at Lincoln High
Lincoln Northeast at Creighton Prep
Lincoln Pius X at Columbus
Lincoln Southeast at Bellevue East
Millard West at Bellevue West
North Platte at Lincoln East
Omaha Westside at Norfolk
Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln Southwest
Class B
Aurora at Hastings
Blair at Omaha Gross
Crete at Norris
Elkhorn at Bennington
Elkhorn South at Gretna
Lexington at Scottsbluff
McCook at Gering
Mount Michael at Elkhorn North
Plattsmouth at Waverly
Ralston at Omaha Skutt
Seward at Beatrice
South Sioux City at Omaha Roncalli
Class C-1
Adams Central at Kearney Catholic
Alliance at Chadron
Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo
Boone Central at Wayne
Boys Town at DC West
Bridgeport at Valentine
Central City at St. Paul
Centura at Gibbon
Columbus Lakeview at North Bend Central
Columbus Scotus at Schuyler
Cozad at Minden
Fairbury at Lincoln Christian
Fort Calhoun at Arlington
Hershey at Chase County
Holdrege at Broken Bow
Logan View/SS at Omaha Concordia
Milford at Falls City
Mitchell at Ogallala
Nebraska City at Auburn
O'Neill at Battle Creek
Platteview at Louisville
Raymond Central at Malcolm
Sidney at Gothenburg
West Point-Beemer at Pierce
Class C-2
Aquinas at David City
Arcadia-Loup City at Shelby-Rising City
Conestoga at Elmwood-Murdock
Doniphan-Trumbull at Sandy Creek
Gordon-Rushville at North Platte St. Pat's
Hartington CC at Oakland-Craig
Hastings SC at Grand Island CC
Lincoln Lutheran at Bishop Neumann
Norfolk Catholic at BRLD
Sutton at Ord
Tekamah-Herman at Archbishop Bergan
Wilber-Clatonia at Centennial
Wood River-Shelton at Fillmore Central
Yutan at Syracuse
Class D-1
Ainsworth at North Central
Alma at Elm Creek
Bertrand at Arapahoe
Creighton at Summerland
Cross County at East Butler
Elkhorn Valley at Hartington-Newcastle
Heartland at EMF
Hemingford at Bayard
Hitchcock County at Maxwell
Howells-Dodge at Guardian Angels CC
Kimball at Hyannis
Lutheran Northeast at Plainview
Ravenna at Amherst
Southern at Thayer Central
Stanton at Madison
Sutherland at Perkins County
Wakefield at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Weeping Water at Brownell Talbot
West Holt at Neligh-Oakdale
Wisner-Pilger at Clarkson/Leigh
Class D-2
Bloomfield at St. Mary's
CWC at Humphrey SF
Central Valley at Fremont Mills, Iowa
Elgin/PJ at Riverside
Emerson-Hubbard at Pender
Falls City SH at Omaha Christian
High Plains at Nebraska Lutheran
Homer at Randolph
Johnson-Brock at Diller-Odell
Kenesaw at Blue Hill
Lawrence-Nelson at Osceola
Loomis at Medicine Valley
Maywood-Hayes Center at Axtell
Pleasanton at Twin Loup
Sandhills Valley at Sandhills/Thedford
South Loup at Ansley-Litchfield
Walthill at Allen
Wausa at Winside
Wynot at Osmond
Six-man
Arthur County at Creek Valley
Cedar Bluffs at Mead
Cody-Kilgore at Minatare
Crawford at Sioux County
Deshler at Lewiston
Dorchester at Heartland Lutheran
Elba at Harvard
Hampton at Parkview Christian
Meridian at McCool Junction
Paxton at Southwest
Potter-Dix at Hay Springs
Silver Lake at Wilcox-Hildreth
South Platte at Banner County
Sterling at Pawnee City
Wauneta-Palisade at S-E-M
