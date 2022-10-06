Week 7: Prep football schedule and scores

Football
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Class A
Millard South 49, Columbus 7
Gretna 41, Papillion-La Vista South 27
Lincoln East 28, Lincoln High 7
North Platte 56, Lincoln Northeast 7
Omaha South 57, Omaha Northwest 22
Class B
Beatrice 42, Crete 14
Class C-1
Omaha Roncalli 45, Fort Calhoun 21
Class C-2
Gordon-Rushville 56, West Holt 19
Class D-1
Arapahoe 69, Southern Valley 42
Class D-2
Ainsworth 36, St. Mary's 30
Fullerton 60, Giltner 22
Loomis 52, Medicine Valley 16
Sandhills/Thedford 51, Leyton 12
Class D-6
Garden County 58, Banner County 8
Shelton 57, Wilcox-Hildreth 14
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Bellevue East at Bellevue West
Elkhorn South at Grand Island
Fremont at Omaha North
Kearney at Omaha Westside
Lincoln Southeast at Millard West
Lincoln Southwest at South Sioux City
Millard North at Omaha Bryan
Norfolk at Lincoln North Star
Omaha Benson at Omaha Burke
Papillion-La Vista 39, Omaha Central 14
Class B
Elkhorn North at Mount Michael
Elkhorn at Blair
Gering at GI Northwest
Hastings at Scottsbluff
Omaha Gross at Norris
Omaha Westview at Bennington
Plattsmouth 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0, fft.
Ralston at Omaha Skutt
Waverly at Lincoln Pius X
York at Seward
Class C-1
Adams Central at Aurora
Ashland-Greenwood at Boys Town
Boone Central at O'Neill
Chadron at Ogallala
DC West at Columbus Lakeview
Falls City at Lincoln Christian
Gothenburg at Holdrege
McCook at Alliance
Minden at Broken Bow
Pierce at Central City
Platteview at Omaha Concordia
Raymond Central at Nebraska City
Schuyler at Arlington
Sidney at Cozad
St. Paul at Fairbury
Syracuse at Auburn
Wahoo at Scotus CC
West Point-Beemer at Wayne
Class C-2
Aquinas at Archbishop Bergan
Bishop Neumann at Louisville
Centura at Amherst
Chase County at Mitchell
Doniphan-Trumbull at Gibbon
Grand Island CC at Fillmore Central
Hartington CC at Battle Creek
Hastings SC at Wood River
Lincoln Lutheran at Malcolm
Logan View/S-S at North Bend Central
Milford at Tri County
Norfolk Catholic at Ponca
Ord at Kearney Catholic
Tekamah-Herman at Oakland-Craig
Valentine at Hershey
Wilber-Clatonia at Centennial
Yutan at David City
Class D-1
Alma at Hi-Line
Bancroft-Rosalie at Stanton
Bayard at Cambridge
Cedar Bluffs at Shelby-Rising City
Clarkson/Leigh at Cross County
Conestoga at Brownell Talbot
Crofton at Tri County Northeast
EMF at Johnson County Central
Elkhorn Valley at Lutheran Northeast
Freeman at Thayer Central
Heartland at Sandy Creek
Homer at Wakefield
Kimball at Hemingford
Laurel-C-C at Hartington-Newcastle
Lyons-Decatur Northeast at Pender
Maxwell at Perkins County
McCool Junction at Superior
Morrill at Bridgeport
Neligh-Oakdale at North Central
Omaha Christian at Mead
Palmyra at Southern
Plainview at Summerland
Pleasanton at Riverside
Ravenna at Arcadia/Loup City
Sandhills Valley at Sutherland
Sutton at Nebraska Christian
Twin River at Madison
Weeping Water at Elmwood-Murdock
Wisner-Pilger at Guardian Angels CC
Class D-2
Anselmo-Merna at Hyannis
Ansley/Litchfield at Overton
Axtell at Deshler
BDS at Diller-Odell
Bertand at Maywood-Hayes Center
Blue Hill at Kenesaw
Boyd County at CWC
Burwell at Central Valley
High Plains at Osceola
Hitchcock County at Dundy County-Stratton
Humphrey/LHF at East Butler
Johnson-Brock at Falls City SH
Lawrence-Nelson at Silver Lake
Lourdes CC at HTRS
Niobrara/Verdigre at Elgin/PJ
Osmond at Wynot
Palmer at Nebraska Lutheran
Randolph at Creighton
South Loup at Mullen
Twin Loup at Elm Creek
Walthill at Humphrey SF
Wausa at Bloomfield
Winside at Howells-Dodge
Class D-6
Brady at Southwest
Cody-Kilgore at Sioux County
Harvard at Franklin
Hay Springs at Crawford
Heartland Lutheran at Hampton
Lewiston at Dorchester
Parkview Christian at Meridian
Pawnee City at Sterling
Paxton at Wallace
Potter-Dix at Creek Valley
Red Cloud at S-E-M
Santee at Stuart
South Platte at Minatare
St. Edward at Elba
Wauneta-Palisade at Arthur County
LINCOLN EAST XX, LINCOLN HIGH XX
|Lincoln High
|0
|7
|0
|0
|--
|7
|Lincoln East
|7
|0
|14
|7
|--
|28
LE--Bauman 1 run (Nehe kick)
LH--Babahanov 3 run (Warrick kick)
LE-- Bauman 1 run (Nehe kick)
LE--Bauman 24 interception return (Nehe kick)
LE--Byers 10 run (Nehe kick)