Week 7: Prep football schedule and scores

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Class A

Millard South 49, Columbus 7

Gretna 41, Papillion-La Vista South 27

Lincoln East 28, Lincoln High 7

North Platte 56, Lincoln Northeast 7

Omaha South 57, Omaha Northwest 22

Class B

Beatrice 42, Crete 14

Class C-1

Omaha Roncalli 45, Fort Calhoun 21

Class C-2

Gordon-Rushville 56, West Holt 19

Class D-1

Arapahoe 69, Southern Valley 42

Class D-2

Ainsworth 36, St. Mary's 30

Fullerton 60, Giltner 22

Loomis 52, Medicine Valley 16

Sandhills/Thedford 51, Leyton 12

Class D-6

Garden County 58, Banner County 8

Shelton 57, Wilcox-Hildreth 14

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Bellevue East at Bellevue West

Elkhorn South at Grand Island

Fremont at Omaha North

Kearney at Omaha Westside

Lincoln Southeast at Millard West

Lincoln Southwest at South Sioux City

Millard North at Omaha Bryan

Norfolk at Lincoln North Star

Omaha Benson at Omaha Burke

Papillion-La Vista 39, Omaha Central 14

Class B

Elkhorn North at Mount Michael

Elkhorn at Blair

Gering at GI Northwest

Hastings at Scottsbluff

Omaha Gross at Norris

Omaha Westview at Bennington

Plattsmouth 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0, fft.

Ralston at Omaha Skutt

Waverly at Lincoln Pius X

York at Seward

Class C-1

Adams Central at Aurora

Ashland-Greenwood at Boys Town

Boone Central at O'Neill

Chadron at Ogallala

DC West at Columbus Lakeview

Falls City at Lincoln Christian

Gothenburg at Holdrege

McCook at Alliance

Minden at Broken Bow

Pierce at Central City

Platteview at Omaha Concordia

Raymond Central at Nebraska City

Schuyler at Arlington

Sidney at Cozad

St. Paul at Fairbury

Syracuse at Auburn

Wahoo at Scotus CC

West Point-Beemer at Wayne

Class C-2

Aquinas at Archbishop Bergan

Bishop Neumann at Louisville

Centura at Amherst

Chase County at Mitchell

Doniphan-Trumbull at Gibbon

Grand Island CC at Fillmore Central

Hartington CC at Battle Creek

Hastings SC at Wood River

Lincoln Lutheran at Malcolm

Logan View/S-S at North Bend Central

Milford at Tri County

Norfolk Catholic at Ponca

Ord at Kearney Catholic

Tekamah-Herman at Oakland-Craig

Valentine at Hershey

Wilber-Clatonia at Centennial

Yutan at David City

Class D-1

Alma at Hi-Line

Bancroft-Rosalie at Stanton

Bayard at Cambridge

Cedar Bluffs at Shelby-Rising City

Clarkson/Leigh at Cross County

Conestoga at Brownell Talbot

Crofton at Tri County Northeast

EMF at Johnson County Central

Elkhorn Valley at Lutheran Northeast

Freeman at Thayer Central

Heartland at Sandy Creek

Homer at Wakefield

Kimball at Hemingford

Laurel-C-C at Hartington-Newcastle

Lyons-Decatur Northeast at Pender

Maxwell at Perkins County

McCool Junction at Superior

Morrill at Bridgeport

Neligh-Oakdale at North Central

Omaha Christian at Mead

Palmyra at Southern

Plainview at Summerland

Pleasanton at Riverside

Ravenna at Arcadia/Loup City

Sandhills Valley at Sutherland

Sutton at Nebraska Christian

Twin River at Madison

Weeping Water at Elmwood-Murdock

Wisner-Pilger at Guardian Angels CC

Class D-2

Anselmo-Merna at Hyannis

Ansley/Litchfield at Overton

Axtell at Deshler

BDS at Diller-Odell

Bertand at Maywood-Hayes Center

Blue Hill at Kenesaw

Boyd County at CWC

Burwell at Central Valley

High Plains at Osceola

Hitchcock County at Dundy County-Stratton

Humphrey/LHF at East Butler

Johnson-Brock at Falls City SH

Lawrence-Nelson at Silver Lake

Lourdes CC at HTRS

Niobrara/Verdigre at Elgin/PJ

Osmond at Wynot

Palmer at Nebraska Lutheran

Randolph at Creighton

South Loup at Mullen

Twin Loup at Elm Creek

Walthill at Humphrey SF

Wausa at Bloomfield

Winside at Howells-Dodge

Class D-6

Brady at Southwest

Cody-Kilgore at Sioux County

Harvard at Franklin

Hay Springs at Crawford

Heartland Lutheran at Hampton

Lewiston at Dorchester

Parkview Christian at Meridian

Pawnee City at Sterling

Paxton at Wallace

Potter-Dix at Creek Valley

Red Cloud at S-E-M

Santee at Stuart

South Platte at Minatare

St. Edward at Elba

Wauneta-Palisade at Arthur County

LINCOLN EAST XX, LINCOLN HIGH XX

Lincoln High --7
Lincoln East 14 --28 

LE--Bauman 1 run (Nehe kick)

LH--Babahanov 3 run (Warrick kick)

LE-- Bauman 1 run (Nehe kick)

LE--Bauman 24 interception return (Nehe kick)

LE--Byers 10 run (Nehe kick)

