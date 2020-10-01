Week 6: Prep football scores

Football
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Six-man
Elba at Spalding Academy
Fullerton at Riverside
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Class A
Creighton Prep 24, North Platte 7
Elkhorn South 59, Bellevue East 6
Fremont 28, Lincoln North Star 7
Grand Island 27, Papillion-La Vista South 26
Gretna 31, Omaha Skutt 28
Kearney 41, Columbus 19
Lincoln East 26, Millard West 25
Lincoln High 21, Lincoln Northeast 6
Lincoln Southeast 31, Papillion-La Vista 12
Millard South 42, Lincoln Pius X 0
Omaha Westside 44, Millard North 14
Class B
Aurora 21, McCook 7
Bennington 40, South Sioux City 3
Blair 42, Omaha Roncalli 7
Elkhorn 48, Mount Michael 6
Hastings 38, York 20
Lexington 14, Gering 6
Norris 29, Plattsmouth 26
Northwest 24, Seward 17
Scottsbluff 35, Alliance 0
Waverly 38, Beatrice 7
Class C-1
Adams Central 21, Central City 8
Arlington 12, Omaha Concordia 6
Ashland-Greenwood 51, Malcolm 14
Auburn 28, Milford 13
Chadron 16, Sidney 0
Columbus Scotus 48, North Bend Central 28
Cozad 34, Ogallala 13
Fairbury 34, Nebraska City 29
Fort Calhoun 30, DC West 14
Gothenburg 28, Mitchell 6
Kearney Catholic 38, Broken Bow 14
Lincoln Christian 42, Falls City 21
Logan View/SS 24, Boys Town 0
Minden 39, Holdrege 0
Norfolk Catholic 31, Wayne 21
Pierce 49, O'Neill 6
Raymond Central 3, Platteview 0
St. Paul 58, Wood River-Shelton 13
Valentine 33, Hershey 6
Wahoo at Louisville, ccd.
West Point-Beemer 55, Columbus Lakeview 20
Class C-2
Archbishop Bergan 31, Aquinas 7
BRLD 32, Ponca 19
Battle Creek 6, Boone Central 3
Bridgeport 28, Gordon-Rushville 0
Centennial 27, Bishop Neumann 14
Centura 42, David City 13
Clarkson/Leigh 72, Madison 22
Hartington CC 29, Crofton 14
Hastings SC 28, Doniphan-Trumbull 14
Humphrey/LHF 44, Brownell Talbot 8
Lincoln Lutheran 44, Syracuse 0
North Platte St. Pat's 55, Chase County 8
Oakland-Craig 68, Tekamah-Herman 14
Ord 59, Grand Island CC 6
Sandy Creek at Sutton, ccd.
Superior 34, Fillmore Central 26
Yutan 28, Wilber-Clatonia 14
Class D-1
Amherst 56, EMF 18
Anselmo-Merna 36, Ravenna 24
Arapahoe 28, Alma 8
Bayard 60, Kimball 20
Conestoga 76, Cedar Bluffs 42
Cross County 82, Shelby-Rising City 12
Dundy County-Stratton 52, Hi-Line 0
East Butler at Nebraska Christian, ccd.
Elm Creek 50, Sutherland 12
Hemingford 58, Perkins County 25
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 50, Plainview 14
Lourdes CC 54, Freeman 14
Maxwell at Cambridge, ccd.
Neligh-Oakdale 74, Ainsworth 30
North Central 52, Summerland 14
Southern Valley 36, Bertrand 32
St. Mary's 28, Creighton 18
Stanton 42, Howells-Dodge 36
Thayer Central 62, Heartland 50
Tri County 78, Southern 20
Wakefield 72, Elkhorn Valley 6
Weeping Water 60, Elmwood-Murdock 26
Class D-2
BDS 42, Kenesaw 23
Burwell 28, Arcadia-Loup City 22
Central Valley at CWC, ccd.
Falls City SH 58, HTRS 12
Garden County at Hyannis
Hitchcock County 50, Leyton 14
Homer 54, Emerson-Hubbard 20
Humphrey SF 68, Elgin/PJ 0
Giltner 44, Lawrence-Nelson 26
Johnson-Brock 64, Omaha Christian 20
Loomis 36, Axtell 0
Mead 26, Diller-Odell 8
Mullen 68, Morrill 16
Medicine Valley 36, Brady 6
Osmond 62, Wausa 22
Osceola 100, Nebraska Lutheran 42
Overton 29, Maywood-Hayes Center 6
Palmer 46, High Plains 0
Pender 67, Walthill 16
Pleasanton 30, South Loup 8
Sandhills/Thedford 55, Ansley-Litchfield 17
Sandhills Valley 28, Twin Loup 0
Winside 66, Randolph 12
Six-man
Arthur County 81, Banner County 0
Hampton 59, Heartland Lutheran 18
Harvard 50, Silver Lake 14
McCool Junction 78, Parkview Christian 12
Paxton 51, Wauneta-Palisade 14
Potter-Dix 62, South Platte 27
Red Cloud 63, Wilcox-Hildreth 8
Sioux County at Minatare
Sterling 70, Dorchester 8
Stuart 65, Santee 18
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Class A
Lincoln Southwest 21, Norfolk 7
Class B
Omaha Gross 19, Crete 6
Ralston 48, Elkhorn North 21
Class D-1
Lutheran High Northeast 68, Hartington-Newcastle 34
Class D-2
Niobrara/Verdigre at Bloomfield, ccd.
West Holt 41, Boyd County 20
Six-man
Hay Springs 42, Crawford 12
Meridian 54, Lewiston 25
Pawnee City 40, Deshler 33
S-E-M 33, Wallace 28
