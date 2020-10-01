 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week 6: Prep football scores
View Comments
agate

Week 6: Prep football scores

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Football

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Six-man

Elba at Spalding Academy

Fullerton at Riverside

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Class A

Creighton Prep 24, North Platte 7

Elkhorn South 59, Bellevue East 6

Fremont 28, Lincoln North Star 7

Grand Island 27, Papillion-La Vista South 26

Gretna 31, Omaha Skutt 28

Kearney 41, Columbus 19

Lincoln East 26, Millard West 25

Lincoln High 21, Lincoln Northeast 6

Lincoln Southeast 31, Papillion-La Vista 12

Millard South 42, Lincoln Pius X 0

Omaha Westside 44, Millard North 14

Class B

Aurora 21, McCook 7

Bennington 40, South Sioux City 3

Blair 42, Omaha Roncalli 7

Elkhorn 48, Mount Michael 6

Hastings 38, York 20

Lexington 14, Gering 6

Norris 29, Plattsmouth 26

Northwest 24, Seward 17

Scottsbluff 35, Alliance 0

Waverly 38, Beatrice 7

Class C-1

Adams Central 21, Central City 8

Arlington 12, Omaha Concordia 6

Ashland-Greenwood 51, Malcolm 14

Auburn 28, Milford 13

Chadron 16, Sidney 0

Columbus Scotus 48, North Bend Central 28

Cozad 34, Ogallala 13

Fairbury 34, Nebraska City 29

Fort Calhoun 30, DC West 14

Gothenburg 28, Mitchell 6

Kearney Catholic 38, Broken Bow 14

Lincoln Christian 42, Falls City 21

Logan View/SS 24, Boys Town 0

Minden 39, Holdrege 0

Norfolk Catholic 31, Wayne 21

Pierce 49, O'Neill 6

Raymond Central 3, Platteview 0

St. Paul 58, Wood River-Shelton 13

Valentine 33, Hershey 6

Wahoo at Louisville, ccd.

West Point-Beemer 55, Columbus Lakeview 20

Class C-2

Archbishop Bergan 31, Aquinas 7

BRLD 32, Ponca 19

Battle Creek 6, Boone Central 3

Bridgeport 28, Gordon-Rushville 0

Centennial 27, Bishop Neumann 14

Centura 42, David City 13

Clarkson/Leigh 72, Madison 22

Hartington CC 29, Crofton 14

Hastings SC 28, Doniphan-Trumbull 14

Humphrey/LHF 44, Brownell Talbot 8

Lincoln Lutheran 44, Syracuse 0

North Platte St. Pat's 55, Chase County 8

Oakland-Craig 68, Tekamah-Herman 14

Ord 59, Grand Island CC 6

Sandy Creek at Sutton, ccd.

Superior 34, Fillmore Central 26

Yutan 28, Wilber-Clatonia 14

Class D-1

Amherst 56, EMF 18

Anselmo-Merna 36, Ravenna 24

Arapahoe 28, Alma 8

Bayard 60, Kimball 20

Clarkson/Leigh 72, Madison 22

Conestoga 76, Cedar Bluffs 42

Cross County 82, Shelby-Rising City 12

Dundy County-Stratton 52, Hi-Line 0

East Butler at Nebraska Christian, ccd.

Elm Creek 50, Sutherland 12

Hemingford 58, Perkins County 25

Humphrey/LHF 44, Brownell Talbot 8

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 50, Plainview 14

Lourdes CC 54, Freeman 14

Maxwell at Cambridge, ccd.

Neligh-Oakdale 74, Ainsworth 30

North Central 52, Summerland 14

Southern Valley 36, Bertrand 32

St. Mary's 28, Creighton 18

Stanton 42, Howells-Dodge 36

Thayer Central 62, Heartland 50

Tri County 78, Southern 20

Wakefield 72, Elkhorn Valley 6

Weeping Water 60, Elmwood-Murdock 26

Class D-2

BDS 42, Kenesaw 23

Burwell 28, Arcadia-Loup City 22

Central Valley at CWC, ccd.

Falls City SH 58, HTRS 12

Garden County at Hyannis

Hitchcock County 50, Leyton 14

Homer 54, Emerson-Hubbard 20

Humphrey SF 68, Elgin/PJ 0

Giltner 44, Lawrence-Nelson 26

Johnson-Brock 64, Omaha Christian 20

Loomis 36, Axtell 0

Mead 26, Diller-Odell 8

Mullen 68, Morrill 16

Medicine Valley 36, Brady 6

Osmond 62, Wausa 22

Osceola 100, Nebraska Lutheran 42

Overton 29, Maywood-Hayes Center 6

Palmer 46, High Plains 0

Pender 67, Walthill 16

Pleasanton 30, South Loup 8

Sandhills/Thedford 55, Ansley-Litchfield 17

Sandhills Valley 28, Twin Loup 0

Winside 66, Randolph 12

Six-man

Arthur County 81, Banner County 0

Hampton 59, Heartland Lutheran 18

Harvard 50, Silver Lake 14

McCool Junction 78, Parkview Christian 12

Paxton 51, Wauneta-Palisade 14

Potter-Dix 62, South Platte 27

Red Cloud 63, Wilcox-Hildreth 8

Sioux County at Minatare

Sterling 70, Dorchester 8

Stuart 65, Santee 18

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Class A

Lincoln Southwest 21, Norfolk 7

Class B

Omaha Gross 19, Crete 6

Ralston 48, Elkhorn North 21

Class D-1

Lutheran High Northeast 68, Hartington-Newcastle 34

Class D-2

Niobrara/Verdigre at Bloomfield, ccd.

West Holt 41, Boyd County 20

Six-man

Hay Springs 42, Crawford 12

Meridian 54, Lewiston 25

Pawnee City 40, Deshler 33

S-E-M 33, Wallace 28

High school football logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Watts, Burks lead Burke to first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News