Week 6: Prep football scores and schedule
Football

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Norfolk at Lincoln Southwest

Class B

Crete at Omaha Gross

Elkhorn North at Ralston

Class D-1

Hartington-Newcastle at Lutheran High Northeast

Class D-2

Niobrara/Verdigre at Bloomfield

West Holt at Boyd County

Six-man

Hay Springs at Crawford

Lewiston at Meridian

Pawnee City at Deshler

S-E-M at Wallace

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Bellevue East at Elkhorn South

Columbus at Kearney

Creighton Prep at North Platte

Fremont at Lincoln North Star

Grand Island at Papillion-La Vista South

Gretna at Omaha Skutt

Lincoln East at Millard West

Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln High

Millard North at Omaha Westside

Millard South at Lincoln Pius X

Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln Southeast

Class B

Aurora at McCook

Bennington at South Sioux City

Elkhorn at Mount Michael

Gering at Lexington

Hastings at York

Norris at Plattsmouth

Northwest at Seward

Omaha Roncalli at Blair

Scottsbluff at Alliance

Waverly at Beatrice

Class C-1

Adams Central at Central City

Arlington at Omaha Concordia

Auburn at Milford

Boys Town at Logan View/SS

Broken Bow at Kearney Catholic

Chadron at Sidney

Cozad at Ogallala

DC West at Fort Calhoun

Falls City at Lincoln Christian

Gothenburg at Mitchell

Malcolm at Ashland-Greenwood

Minden at Holdrege

Nebraska City at Fairbury

North Bend Central at Columbus Scotus

Pierce at O'Neill

Raymond Central at Platteview 

St. Paul at Wood River-Shelton

Valentine at Hershey

Wahoo at Louisville

Wayne at Norfolk Catholic

West Point-Beemer at Columbus Lakeview

Class C-2

Archbishop Bergan at Aquinas

BRLD at Ponca

Battle Creek at Boone Central

Bishop Neumann at Centennial

Bridgeport at Gordon-Rushville

Brownell Talbot at Humphrey/LHF

Chase County at North Platte St. Pat's

Clarkson/Leigh at Madison

Crofton at Hartington CC

David City at Centura

Freeman at Lourdes CC

Hastings SC at Doniphan-Trumbull

Oakland-Craig at Tekamah-Herman

Ord at Grand Island CC

Sandy Creek at Sutton

Superior at Fillmore Central

Syracuse at Lincoln Lutheran

Yutan at Wilber-Clatonia

Class D-1

Amherst at EMF

Anselmo-Merna at Ravenna

Arapahoe at Alma

Bayard at Kimball

Cedar Bluffs at Conestoga

East Butler at Nebraska Christian

Elkhorn Valley at Wakefield

Elmwood-Murdock at Weeping Water

Hi-Line at Dundy County-Stratton

Howells-Dodge at Stanton

Maxwell at Cambridge

Neligh-Oakdale at Ainsworth

Perkins County at Hemingford

Plainview at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Shelby-Rising City at Cross County

Southern Valley at Bertrand

St. Mary's at Creighton

Summerland at North Central

Sutherland at Elm Creek

Thayer Central at Heartland

Tri County at Southern

Class D-2

Ansley-Litchfield at Sandhills/Thedford

Arcadia-Loup City at Burwell

BDS at Kenesaw

Brady at Medicine Valley

Central Valley at CWC

Diller-Odell at Mead

Falls City SH at HTRS

Garden County at Hyannis

Hitchcock County at Leyton

Homer at Emerson-Hubbard

Humphrey SF at Elgin/PJ

Lawrence-Nelson at Giltner

Loomis at Axtell

Mullen at Morrill

Nebraska Lutheran at Osceola

Omaha Christian at Johnson-Brock

Osmond at Wausa

Overton at Maywood-Hayes Center 

Palmer at High Plains

Pender at Walthill

Pleasanton at South Loup 

Twin Loup at Sandhills Valley

Winside at Randolph

Six-man

Banner County at Arthur County

Harvard at Silver Lake

Heartland Lutheran at Hampton

Parkview Christian at McCool Junction

Potter-Dix at South Platte

Santee at Stuart

Sioux County at Minatare

Sterling at Dorchester

Wauneta-Palisade at Paxton

Wilcox-Hildreth at Red Cloud

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Six-man

Elba at Spalding Academy

Fullerton at Riverside

