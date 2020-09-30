Week 6: Prep football scores and schedule

Football
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Norfolk at Lincoln Southwest
Class B
Crete at Omaha Gross
Elkhorn North at Ralston
Class D-1
Hartington-Newcastle at Lutheran High Northeast
Class D-2
Niobrara/Verdigre at Bloomfield
West Holt at Boyd County
Six-man
Hay Springs at Crawford
Lewiston at Meridian
Pawnee City at Deshler
S-E-M at Wallace
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Bellevue East at Elkhorn South
Columbus at Kearney
Creighton Prep at North Platte
Fremont at Lincoln North Star
Grand Island at Papillion-La Vista South
Gretna at Omaha Skutt
Lincoln East at Millard West
Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln High
Millard North at Omaha Westside
Millard South at Lincoln Pius X
Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln Southeast
Class B
Aurora at McCook
Bennington at South Sioux City
Elkhorn at Mount Michael
Gering at Lexington
Hastings at York
Norris at Plattsmouth
Northwest at Seward
Omaha Roncalli at Blair
Scottsbluff at Alliance
Waverly at Beatrice
Class C-1
Adams Central at Central City
Arlington at Omaha Concordia
Auburn at Milford
Boys Town at Logan View/SS
Broken Bow at Kearney Catholic
Chadron at Sidney
Cozad at Ogallala
DC West at Fort Calhoun
Falls City at Lincoln Christian
Gothenburg at Mitchell
Malcolm at Ashland-Greenwood
Minden at Holdrege
Nebraska City at Fairbury
North Bend Central at Columbus Scotus
Pierce at O'Neill
Raymond Central at Platteview
St. Paul at Wood River-Shelton
Valentine at Hershey
Wahoo at Louisville
Wayne at Norfolk Catholic
West Point-Beemer at Columbus Lakeview
Class C-2
Archbishop Bergan at Aquinas
BRLD at Ponca
Battle Creek at Boone Central
Bishop Neumann at Centennial
Bridgeport at Gordon-Rushville
Brownell Talbot at Humphrey/LHF
Chase County at North Platte St. Pat's
Clarkson/Leigh at Madison
Crofton at Hartington CC
David City at Centura
Freeman at Lourdes CC
Hastings SC at Doniphan-Trumbull
Oakland-Craig at Tekamah-Herman
Ord at Grand Island CC
Sandy Creek at Sutton
Superior at Fillmore Central
Syracuse at Lincoln Lutheran
Yutan at Wilber-Clatonia
Class D-1
Amherst at EMF
Anselmo-Merna at Ravenna
Arapahoe at Alma
Bayard at Kimball
Cedar Bluffs at Conestoga
East Butler at Nebraska Christian
Elkhorn Valley at Wakefield
Elmwood-Murdock at Weeping Water
Hi-Line at Dundy County-Stratton
Howells-Dodge at Stanton
Maxwell at Cambridge
Neligh-Oakdale at Ainsworth
Perkins County at Hemingford
Plainview at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Shelby-Rising City at Cross County
Southern Valley at Bertrand
St. Mary's at Creighton
Summerland at North Central
Sutherland at Elm Creek
Thayer Central at Heartland
Tri County at Southern
Class D-2
Ansley-Litchfield at Sandhills/Thedford
Arcadia-Loup City at Burwell
BDS at Kenesaw
Brady at Medicine Valley
Central Valley at CWC
Diller-Odell at Mead
Falls City SH at HTRS
Garden County at Hyannis
Hitchcock County at Leyton
Homer at Emerson-Hubbard
Humphrey SF at Elgin/PJ
Lawrence-Nelson at Giltner
Loomis at Axtell
Mullen at Morrill
Nebraska Lutheran at Osceola
Omaha Christian at Johnson-Brock
Osmond at Wausa
Overton at Maywood-Hayes Center
Palmer at High Plains
Pender at Walthill
Pleasanton at South Loup
Twin Loup at Sandhills Valley
Winside at Randolph
Six-man
Banner County at Arthur County
Harvard at Silver Lake
Heartland Lutheran at Hampton
Parkview Christian at McCool Junction
Potter-Dix at South Platte
Santee at Stuart
Sioux County at Minatare
Sterling at Dorchester
Wauneta-Palisade at Paxton
Wilcox-Hildreth at Red Cloud
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Six-man
Elba at Spalding Academy
Fullerton at Riverside
