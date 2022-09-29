 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Week 6: Prep football schedule and scores

Millard South High School vs. Lincoln North Star High School, 9.23

Lincoln North Star's Braeden Sunken (7) and Sam Schaefer (2) celebrate after making a stop against Millard South on Friday at UBT Stadium.

 NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star

Football

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Millard South 22, Lincoln East 21 

Class B

Mount Michael 66, Omaha Westview 19

Omaha Skutt 23, Lincoln Pius X 8

Class C-2

Norfolk Catholic 28, Battle Creek 7

Class D-1

Sutherland 54, Morrill 0

Class D-2

BDS 36, Johnson-Brock 30

Maywood-Hayes Center 1, Hitchcock County 0, fft. 

Class D-6

Heartland Lutheran 46, Elba 34

Paxton 68, Brady 18

Stuart 56, St. Edward 22

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Bellevue West at Gretna

Elkhorn South at Fremont

Grand Island at Kearney

Lincoln North Star at Lincoln High

Lincoln Northeast at Norfolk

Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest

Millard West at Millard North

Omaha Benson at Bellevue East

Omaha Burke at Papillion-La Vista

Omaha Central at Creighton Prep

Omaha North at Omaha Northwest

Omaha Westside at North Platte

Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha South

South Sioux City at Omaha Bryan

Class B

Bennington at Blair

Crete at York

Elkhorn North at Elkhorn

GI Northwest at Hastings

Lexington at Gering

Norris at Beatrice

Omaha Gross at Plattsmouth

Ralston 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0, fft.

Scottsbluff at Waverly

Class C-1

Alliance at Mitchell

Arlington at Wahoo

Ashland-Greenwood at Fort Calhoun

Aurora at Minden

Boys Town at Omaha Concordia

Central City at Fairbury

Columbus Lakeview at Schuyler

Cozad at Gothenburg

DC West at Scotus CC

Holdrege at Broken Bow

Lincoln Christian at Auburn

Nebraska City at Falls City

O'Neill at Pierce

Ogallala at McCook

Omaha Roncalli at Platteview

Raymond Central at Syracuse

Sidney at Chadron

St. Paul at Adams Central

Wayne at Boone Central

West Point-Beemer at Ponca

Class C-2

Amherst at Ord

Archbishop Bergan at Oakland-Craig

Centennial at Lincoln Lutheran

David City at Aquinas

Fillmore Central at Doniphan-Trumbull

Gibbon at Centura

Gordon-Rushville at Valentine

Hershey at Chase County

Kearney Catholic at Hastings SC

Louisville at Yutan

Malcolm at Milford

North Bend Central at Bishop Neumann

Tekamah-Herman at Logan View/S-S

Tri County at Wilber-Clatonia

West Holt at Hartington CC

Wood River at Grand Island CC

Class D-1

Arcadia/Loup City at Pleasanton

Bridgeport at Kimball

Cambridge at Alma

Clarkson/Leigh at Cedar Bluffs

EMF at Thayer Central

Elkhorn Valley at North Central

Elmwood-Murdock at Conestoga

Guardian Angels CC at Lyons-Decatur Northeast

Hartington-Newcastle at Tri County Northeast

Hemingford at Bayard

Hi-Line at Arapahoe

Homer at Crofton

Johnson County Central at Palmyra

Lutheran Northeast at Plainview

Madison at Cross County

McCool Junction at Sutton

Mead at Weeping Water

Nebraska Christian at Ravenna

North Platte SP at Maxwell

Omaha Christian at Brownell Talbot

Pender at Bancroft-Rosalie

Perkins County at Sandhills Valley

Shelby-Rising City at Twin River

Southern Valley at Sandy Creek

Southern at Freeman

Summerland at Neligh-Oakdale

Superior at Heartland

Wakefield at Laurel-C-C

Wisner-Pilger at Stanton

Class D-2

Anselmo-Merna at Sandhills/Thedford

Bloomfield at Creighton

Blue Hill at Axtell

Boyd County at Niobrara/Verdigre

Burwell at Twin Loup

CWC at St. Mary's

Central Valley at Ansley/Litchfield

Diller-Odell at Lourdes CC

East Butler at Walthill

Elgin/PJ at Ainsworth

Falls City SH at HTRS

Giltner at Nebraska Lutheran

Howells-Dodge at Humphrey SF

Humphrey/LHF at Winside

Hyannis at South Loup

Lawrence-Nelson at Kenesaw

Loomis at Dundy County-Stratton

Medicine Valley at Bertrand

Mullen at Leyton

Osceola at Fullerton

Osmond at Randolph

Palmer at High Plains

Silver Lake at Deshler

Wynot at Wausa

Class D-6

Crawford at Cody-Kilgore

Creek Valley at Banner County

Franklin at Wilcox-Hildreth

Garden County at South Platte

Minatare at Hay Springs

Pawnee City at Parkview Christian

S-E-M at Harvard

Santee at Hampton

Shelton at Red Cloud

Southwest at Arthur County

Sterling at Dorchester

Wallace at Wauneta-Palisade

SATURDAY'S GAME

Class D-2

Elm Creek at Overton

