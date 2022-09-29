Week 6: Prep football schedule and scores

Football
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Millard South 22, Lincoln East 21
Class B
Mount Michael 66, Omaha Westview 19
Omaha Skutt 23, Lincoln Pius X 8
Class C-2
Norfolk Catholic 28, Battle Creek 7
Class D-1
Sutherland 54, Morrill 0
Class D-2
BDS 36, Johnson-Brock 30
Maywood-Hayes Center 1, Hitchcock County 0, fft.
Class D-6
Heartland Lutheran 46, Elba 34
Paxton 68, Brady 18
Stuart 56, St. Edward 22
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Bellevue West at Gretna
Elkhorn South at Fremont
Grand Island at Kearney
Lincoln North Star at Lincoln High
Lincoln Northeast at Norfolk
Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest
Millard West at Millard North
Omaha Benson at Bellevue East
Omaha Burke at Papillion-La Vista
Omaha Central at Creighton Prep
Omaha North at Omaha Northwest
Omaha Westside at North Platte
Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha South
South Sioux City at Omaha Bryan
Class B
Bennington at Blair
Crete at York
Elkhorn North at Elkhorn
GI Northwest at Hastings
Lexington at Gering
Norris at Beatrice
Omaha Gross at Plattsmouth
Ralston 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0, fft.
Scottsbluff at Waverly
Class C-1
Alliance at Mitchell
Arlington at Wahoo
Ashland-Greenwood at Fort Calhoun
Aurora at Minden
Boys Town at Omaha Concordia
Central City at Fairbury
Columbus Lakeview at Schuyler
Cozad at Gothenburg
DC West at Scotus CC
Holdrege at Broken Bow
Lincoln Christian at Auburn
Nebraska City at Falls City
O'Neill at Pierce
Ogallala at McCook
Omaha Roncalli at Platteview
Raymond Central at Syracuse
Sidney at Chadron
St. Paul at Adams Central
Wayne at Boone Central
West Point-Beemer at Ponca
Class C-2
Amherst at Ord
Archbishop Bergan at Oakland-Craig
Centennial at Lincoln Lutheran
David City at Aquinas
Fillmore Central at Doniphan-Trumbull
Gibbon at Centura
Gordon-Rushville at Valentine
Hershey at Chase County
Kearney Catholic at Hastings SC
Louisville at Yutan
Malcolm at Milford
North Bend Central at Bishop Neumann
Tekamah-Herman at Logan View/S-S
Tri County at Wilber-Clatonia
West Holt at Hartington CC
Wood River at Grand Island CC
Class D-1
Arcadia/Loup City at Pleasanton
Bridgeport at Kimball
Cambridge at Alma
Clarkson/Leigh at Cedar Bluffs
EMF at Thayer Central
Elkhorn Valley at North Central
Elmwood-Murdock at Conestoga
Guardian Angels CC at Lyons-Decatur Northeast
Hartington-Newcastle at Tri County Northeast
Hemingford at Bayard
Hi-Line at Arapahoe
Homer at Crofton
Johnson County Central at Palmyra
Lutheran Northeast at Plainview
Madison at Cross County
McCool Junction at Sutton
Mead at Weeping Water
Nebraska Christian at Ravenna
North Platte SP at Maxwell
Omaha Christian at Brownell Talbot
Pender at Bancroft-Rosalie
Perkins County at Sandhills Valley
Shelby-Rising City at Twin River
Southern Valley at Sandy Creek
Southern at Freeman
Summerland at Neligh-Oakdale
Superior at Heartland
Wakefield at Laurel-C-C
Wisner-Pilger at Stanton
Class D-2
Anselmo-Merna at Sandhills/Thedford
Bloomfield at Creighton
Blue Hill at Axtell
Boyd County at Niobrara/Verdigre
Burwell at Twin Loup
CWC at St. Mary's
Central Valley at Ansley/Litchfield
Diller-Odell at Lourdes CC
East Butler at Walthill
Elgin/PJ at Ainsworth
Falls City SH at HTRS
Giltner at Nebraska Lutheran
Howells-Dodge at Humphrey SF
Humphrey/LHF at Winside
Hyannis at South Loup
Lawrence-Nelson at Kenesaw
Loomis at Dundy County-Stratton
Medicine Valley at Bertrand
Mullen at Leyton
Osceola at Fullerton
Osmond at Randolph
Palmer at High Plains
Silver Lake at Deshler
Wynot at Wausa
Class D-6
Crawford at Cody-Kilgore
Creek Valley at Banner County
Franklin at Wilcox-Hildreth
Garden County at South Platte
Minatare at Hay Springs
Pawnee City at Parkview Christian
S-E-M at Harvard
Santee at Hampton
Shelton at Red Cloud
Southwest at Arthur County
Sterling at Dorchester
Wallace at Wauneta-Palisade
SATURDAY'S GAME
Class D-2
Elm Creek at Overton