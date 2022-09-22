Week 5: Prep football scores

Football
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Class A
Millard North at Lincoln Southeast
Lincoln Southwest 56, Omaha Bryan 0
Omaha Central at Omaha North
Class B
Elkhorn North 49, Omaha Westview 6
Class C-1
Aurora 54, St. Paul 13
Class D-2
Ainsworth at CWC
Mullen at Anselmo-Merna
Osceola at Giltner
Class D-6
Brady 32, Wallace 12
Franklin at Shelton
Hampton at Elba
S-E-M 61, Wilcox-Hildreth 6
St. Edward 75, Santee 26
Wauneta-Palisade at Southwest
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Creighton Prep at Omaha Burke
Fremont at Grand Island
Gretna at Bellevue East
Lincoln East at Columbus
Lincoln High at Lincoln Northeast
Millard South at Lincoln North Star
Norfolk at Omaha Westside
North Platte at Kearney
Omaha Northwest at Elkhorn South
Omaha South at Bellevue East
Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Benson
South Sioux City at Millard West
Class B
Blair at Mount Michael
Elkhorn at Bennington
GI Northwest at Scottsbluff
Gering at Seward
Hastings at Lexington
Lincoln Pius X at Crete
Norris 1, Lincoln Northwest 0, fft.
Omaha Skutt 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0, fft.
Plattsmouth at Beatrice
Ralston at Omaha Gross
York at Waverly
Class C-1
Adams Central at Central City
Alliance at Ogallala
Auburn at Raymond Central
Boone Central at West Point-Beemer
Boys Town at Omaha Roncalli
Broken Bow at Cozad
Chadron at Gothenburg
Fairbury at Fillmore Central
Fort Calhoun at Platteview
Holdrege at Minden
McCook at Sidney
Nebraska City at Lincoln Christian
Omaha Concordia at Ashland-Greenwood
Pierce at Wayne
Schuyler at DC West
Scotus CC at Arlington
Syracuse at Falls City
Valentine at O'Neill
Wahoo at Columbus Lakeview
Class C-2
Amherst at Kearney Catholic
Aquinas at Louisville
Bishop Neumann at Yutan
Centennial at Milford
Centura at David City
Chase County at Gordon-Rushville
Doniphan-Trumbull at Wood River
Grand Island CC at Hastings SC
Logan View/SS at Archbishop Bergan
Mitchell at Hershey
Norfolk Catholic at West Holt
North Bend Central at Tekamah-Herman
Oakland-Craig at Hartington CC
Ord at Gibbon
Ponca at Battle Creek
Tri County at Malcolm
Wilber-Clatonia at Lincoln Lutheran
Class D-1
Arapahoe at Cambridge
Bancroft-Rosalie at Wisner-Pilger
Bayard at Bridgeport
Brownell Talbot at Weeping Water
Conestoga at Omaha Christian
Crofton at Laurel-C-C
Cross County at Cedar Bluffs
Elmwood-Murdock at Mead
Freeman at Johnson County Central
Hartington-Newcastle at Wakefield
Hi-Line at Southern Valley
Kimball at Morrill
Madison at Shelby-Rising City
Maxwell at Hemingford
Neligh-Oakdale at Plainview
North Central at Lutheran Northeast
Palmyra at EMF
Pender at Guardian Angels CC
Pleasanton at Nebraska Christian
Ravenna at McCool Junction
Riverside at Arcadia/Loup City
Sandhills Valley at North Platte SP
Sandy Creek at Superior
Stanton at Lyons-Decatur Northeast
Summerland at Elkhorn Valley
Sutherland at Perkins County
Sutton at Heartland
Thayer Central at Southern
Tri County Northeast at Homer
Twin River at Clarkson/Leigh
Class D-2
Axtell at Lawrence-Nelson
Creighton at Wynot
Deshler at Blue Hill
Dundy County-Stratton at Medicine Valley
Elgin/PJ at Boyd County
Elm Creek at Burwell
Falls City SH at BDS
Fullerton at Palmer
HTRS at Diller-Odell
Hitchcock County at Bertrand
Howells-Dodge at East Butler
Humphrey SF at Winside
Johnson-Brock at Lourdes CC
Kenesaw at Silver Lake
Leyton at South Loup
Maywood-Hayes Center at Loomis
Nebraska Lutheran at High Plains
Overton at Central Valley
Randolph at Bloomfield
Sandhills/Thedford at Hyannis
St. Mary's at Niobrara/Verdigre
Twin Loup at Ansley/Litchfield
Walthill at Humphrey/LHF
Wausa at Osmond
Class D-6
Arthur County at Paxton
Banner County at Potter-Dix
Cody-Kilgore at Minatare
Dorchester at Meridian
Hay Springs at Garden County
Lewiston at Pawnee City
Parkview Christian at Sterling
Red Cloud at Harvard
Sioux County at Crawford
South Platte at Creek Valley
Stuart at Heartland Lutheran