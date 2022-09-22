 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Week 5: Prep football scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Football

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Class A

Millard North at Lincoln Southeast

Lincoln Southwest 56, Omaha Bryan 0

Omaha Central at Omaha North

Class B

Elkhorn North 49, Omaha Westview 6

Class C-1

Aurora 54, St. Paul 13

Class D-2

Ainsworth at CWC

Mullen at Anselmo-Merna

Osceola at Giltner

Class D-6

Brady 32, Wallace 12

Franklin at Shelton

Hampton at Elba

S-E-M 61, Wilcox-Hildreth 6

St. Edward 75, Santee 26

Wauneta-Palisade at Southwest 

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Creighton Prep at Omaha Burke

Fremont at Grand Island

Gretna at Bellevue East

Lincoln East at Columbus

Lincoln High at Lincoln Northeast

Millard South at Lincoln North Star

Norfolk at Omaha Westside

North Platte at Kearney

Omaha Northwest at Elkhorn South

Omaha South at Bellevue East

Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Benson

South Sioux City at Millard West

Class B

Blair at Mount Michael

Elkhorn at Bennington

GI Northwest at Scottsbluff

Gering at Seward

Hastings at Lexington

Lincoln Pius X at Crete

Norris 1, Lincoln Northwest 0, fft.

Omaha Skutt 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0, fft.

Plattsmouth at Beatrice

Ralston at Omaha Gross

York at Waverly

Class C-1

Adams Central at Central City

Alliance at Ogallala

Auburn at Raymond Central

Boone Central at West Point-Beemer

Boys Town at Omaha Roncalli

Broken Bow at Cozad

Chadron at Gothenburg

Fairbury at Fillmore Central

Fort Calhoun at Platteview

Holdrege at Minden

McCook at Sidney

Nebraska City at Lincoln Christian

Omaha Concordia at Ashland-Greenwood

Pierce at Wayne

Schuyler at DC West

Scotus CC at Arlington

Syracuse at Falls City

Valentine at O'Neill

Wahoo at Columbus Lakeview

Class C-2

Amherst at Kearney Catholic

Aquinas at Louisville

Bishop Neumann at Yutan

Centennial at Milford

Centura at David City

Chase County at Gordon-Rushville

Doniphan-Trumbull at Wood River

Grand Island CC at Hastings SC

Logan View/SS at Archbishop Bergan

Mitchell at Hershey

Norfolk Catholic at West Holt

North Bend Central at Tekamah-Herman

Oakland-Craig at Hartington CC

Ord at Gibbon

Ponca at Battle Creek

Tri County at Malcolm

Wilber-Clatonia at Lincoln Lutheran

Class D-1

Arapahoe at Cambridge

Bancroft-Rosalie at Wisner-Pilger

Bayard at Bridgeport

Brownell Talbot at Weeping Water

Conestoga at Omaha Christian

Crofton at Laurel-C-C

Cross County at Cedar Bluffs

Elmwood-Murdock at Mead

Freeman at Johnson County Central

Hartington-Newcastle at Wakefield

Hi-Line at Southern Valley

Kimball at Morrill

Madison at Shelby-Rising City

Maxwell at Hemingford

Neligh-Oakdale at Plainview

North Central at Lutheran Northeast

Palmyra at EMF

Pender at Guardian Angels CC

Pleasanton at Nebraska Christian

Ravenna at McCool Junction

Riverside at Arcadia/Loup City

Sandhills Valley at North Platte SP

Sandy Creek at Superior

Stanton at Lyons-Decatur Northeast

Summerland at Elkhorn Valley

Sutherland at Perkins County

Sutton at Heartland

Thayer Central at Southern

Tri County Northeast at Homer

Twin River at Clarkson/Leigh

Class D-2

Axtell at Lawrence-Nelson

Creighton at Wynot

Deshler at Blue Hill

Dundy County-Stratton at Medicine Valley

Elgin/PJ at Boyd County

Elm Creek at Burwell

Falls City SH at BDS

Fullerton at Palmer

HTRS at Diller-Odell

Hitchcock County at Bertrand

Howells-Dodge at East Butler

Humphrey SF at Winside

Johnson-Brock at Lourdes CC

Kenesaw at Silver Lake

Leyton at South Loup

Maywood-Hayes Center at Loomis

Nebraska Lutheran at High Plains

Overton at Central Valley

Randolph at Bloomfield

Sandhills/Thedford at Hyannis

St. Mary's at Niobrara/Verdigre

Twin Loup at Ansley/Litchfield

Walthill at Humphrey/LHF

Wausa at Osmond

Class D-6

Arthur County at Paxton

Banner County at Potter-Dix

Cody-Kilgore at Minatare

Dorchester at Meridian

Hay Springs at Garden County

Lewiston at Pawnee City

Parkview Christian at Sterling

Red Cloud at Harvard

Sioux County at Crawford

South Platte at Creek Valley

Stuart at Heartland Lutheran

