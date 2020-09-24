Week 5: Prep football scores and schedule

Football
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln East
Class B
Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn North
Class C-2
Ponca at Norfolk Catholic
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Elkhorn South at Papillion-La Vista
Fremont at Norfolk
Gretna at Bellevue East
Kearney at Bellevue West
Lincoln High at Columbus
Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Pius X
Millard West at Creighton Prep
North Platte at Lincoln Northeast
Papillion-La Vista South at Lincoln Southwest
Omaha Westside at Grand Island
Class B
Alliance at Gering
Beatrice at Norris
Blair at Bennington
Lexington at McCook
Mount Michael at Waverly
Omaha Gross at Omaha Roncalli
Plattsmouth at Crete
Ralston at Elkhorn
Seward at Hastings
Sidney vs. South Sioux City (in Valentine)
York at Aurora
Class C-1
Ashland-Greenwood at Raymond Central
Central City at Columbus Lakeview
Columbus Scotus at West Point-Beemer
Falls City at Fairbury
Fort Calhoun at Boys Town
Hershey at Gordon-Rushville
Holdrege at Cozad
Lincoln Christian at Auburn
Logan View/SS at Arlington
Louisville at Malcolm
Milford at Nebraska City
Mitchell at Chadron
Ogallala at Gothenburg
Omaha Concordia at DC West
O'Neill at Broken Bow
Platteview at Wahoo
Schuyler at North Bend Central
Valentine at Chase County
Wayne at Battle Creek
Wood River-Shelton at Adams Central
Class C-2
Amherst at Anselmo-Merna
Aquinas at Oakland-Craig
Centennial at Syracuse
David City at Archbishop Bergan
Elm Creek at Arapahoe
Fillmore Central at St. Paul
Grand Island CC at Gibbon
Hartington CC at BRLD
Kearney Catholic at Minden
Lincoln Lutheran at Yutan
North Platte St. Pat's at Bridgeport
Ord at Doniphan-Trumbull
Superior at Sandy Creek
Sutton at Hastings SC
Tekamah-Herman at Crofton
Twin River at Centura
Class D-1
Ainsworth at West Holt
Alma at Southern Valley
Bertrand at Hi-Line
Brownell Talbot at Elmwood-Murdock
Cambridge at Hitchcock County
Creighton at Niobrara/Verdigre
Dundy County-Stratton at Maxwell
EMF at Thayer Central
Guardian Angels CC at Clarkson/Leigh
HTRS at Johnson County Central
Heartland at Tri County
Hemingford at Sutherland
Humphrey/LHF at East Butler
Kimball at Perkins County
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Hartington-Newcastle
Lourdes CC at Conestoga
Madison at Howells-Dodge
Nebraska Christian at Shelby-Rising City
Neligh-Oakdale at Summerland
Palmyra at Freeman
Ravenna at Arcadia-Loup City
Southern at Diller-Odell
Weeping Water at Cedar Bluffs
Class D-2
Allen at Pender
Axtell at Brady
Bloomfield at Boyd County
Blue Hill at BDS
CWC at St. Mary's
Creek Valley at Banner County
Elgin/PJ at Central Valley
Emerson-Hubbard at Winside
Garden County at Bayard
Giltner at Nebraska Lutheran
Hyannis at Mullen
Johnson-Brock at Falls City SH
Lutheran Northeast at Elkhorn Valley
Maywood-Hayes Center at Loomis
Mead at Omaha Christian
Medicine Valley at Overton
Morrill at Leyton
North Central at Burwell
Onaga, Kan. at High Plains
Osceola at Palmer
Randolph at Osmond
Riverside at Humphrey SF
Sandhills Valley at Pleasanton
Sandhills/Thedford at South Loup
Twin Loup at Ansley-Litchfield
Walthill at Homer
Wausa at Wynot
Six-man
Arthur County at Potter-Dix
Deshler at Sterling
Franklin at Wilcox-Hildreth
Hampton at Dorchester
Lewiston at Parkview Christian
Meridian at Pawnee City
McCool Junction at Heartland Lutheran
Minatare at Hay Springs
Red Cloud at Harvard
S-E-M at Silver Lake
Sioux County at Cody-Kilgore
South Platte at Crawford
Southwest at Wauneta-Palisade
Stuart at Elba
Wallace at Paxton
