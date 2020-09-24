 Skip to main content
Week 5: Prep football scores and schedule
Week 5: Prep football scores and schedule

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln East

Class B

Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn North

Class C-2

Ponca at Norfolk Catholic

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Elkhorn South at Papillion-La Vista

Fremont at Norfolk

Gretna at Bellevue East

Kearney at Bellevue West

Lincoln High at Columbus

Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Pius X

Millard West at Creighton Prep

North Platte at Lincoln Northeast

Papillion-La Vista South at Lincoln Southwest

Omaha Westside at Grand Island

Class B

Alliance at Gering

Beatrice at Norris

Blair at Bennington

Lexington at McCook

Mount Michael at Waverly

Omaha Gross at Omaha Roncalli

Plattsmouth at Crete

Ralston at Elkhorn

Seward at Hastings

Sidney vs. South Sioux City (in Valentine)

York at Aurora

Class C-1

Ashland-Greenwood at Raymond Central

Central City at Columbus Lakeview

Columbus Scotus at West Point-Beemer

Falls City at Fairbury

Fort Calhoun at Boys Town

Hershey at Gordon-Rushville

Holdrege at Cozad

Lincoln Christian at Auburn

Logan View/SS at Arlington

Louisville at Malcolm

Milford at Nebraska City

Mitchell at Chadron

Ogallala at Gothenburg

Omaha Concordia at DC West

O'Neill at Broken Bow

Platteview at Wahoo

Schuyler at North Bend Central

Valentine at Chase County

Wayne at Battle Creek

Wood River-Shelton at Adams Central

Class C-2

Amherst at Anselmo-Merna

Aquinas at Oakland-Craig

Centennial at Syracuse

David City at Archbishop Bergan

Elm Creek at Arapahoe

Fillmore Central at St. Paul

Grand Island CC at Gibbon

Hartington CC at BRLD

Kearney Catholic at Minden

Lincoln Lutheran at Yutan

North Platte St. Pat's at Bridgeport

Ord at Doniphan-Trumbull

Superior at Sandy Creek

Sutton at Hastings SC

Tekamah-Herman at Crofton

Twin River at Centura

Class D-1

Ainsworth at West Holt

Alma at Southern Valley

Bertrand at Hi-Line

Brownell Talbot at Elmwood-Murdock

Cambridge at Hitchcock County

Creighton at Niobrara/Verdigre

Dundy County-Stratton at Maxwell

EMF at Thayer Central

Guardian Angels CC at Clarkson/Leigh

HTRS at Johnson County Central

Heartland at Tri County

Hemingford at Sutherland

Humphrey/LHF at East Butler

Kimball at Perkins County

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Hartington-Newcastle

Lourdes CC at Conestoga

Madison at Howells-Dodge

Nebraska Christian at Shelby-Rising City

Neligh-Oakdale at Summerland

Palmyra at Freeman

Ravenna at Arcadia-Loup City

Southern at Diller-Odell

Weeping Water at Cedar Bluffs

Class D-2

Allen at Pender

Axtell at Brady

Bloomfield at Boyd County

Blue Hill at BDS

CWC at St. Mary's

Creek Valley at Banner County

Elgin/PJ at Central Valley

Emerson-Hubbard at Winside

Garden County at Bayard

Giltner at Nebraska Lutheran

Hyannis at Mullen

Johnson-Brock at Falls City SH

Lutheran Northeast at Elkhorn Valley

Maywood-Hayes Center at Loomis

Mead at Omaha Christian

Medicine Valley at Overton

Morrill at Leyton

North Central at Burwell

Onaga, Kan. at High Plains

Osceola at Palmer

Randolph at Osmond

Riverside at Humphrey SF

Sandhills Valley at Pleasanton

Sandhills/Thedford at South Loup

Twin Loup at Ansley-Litchfield

Walthill at Homer

Wausa at Wynot

Six-man

Arthur County at Potter-Dix

Deshler at Sterling

Franklin at Wilcox-Hildreth

Hampton at Dorchester

Lewiston at Parkview Christian

Meridian at Pawnee City

McCool Junction at Heartland Lutheran

Minatare at Hay Springs

Red Cloud at Harvard

S-E-M at Silver Lake

Sioux County at Cody-Kilgore

South Platte at Crawford

Southwest at Wauneta-Palisade

Stuart at Elba

Wallace at Paxton

