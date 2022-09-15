 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Week 4: Prep football scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Football

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Creighton Prep 31, Millard West 7

Kearney 35, Bellevue West 34

Lincoln East 54, Lincoln Northeast 0

Fremont at Norfolk, ppd. 

Gretna at Millard South

Omaha North at Omaha Benson

Papillion-La Vista 35, Lincoln Southwest 21

Class D-1

Plainview at North Central

Class D-2

Dundy Co.-Stratton 66, Bertrand 20

Hyannis at Mullen

South Loup at Sandhills/Thedford

Six-man

Arthur County at Hay Springs

Paxton at Shelton, ppd. 

Southwest 60, Creek Valley 6

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Bellevue East at Omaha Northwest

Columbus at North Platte

Elkhorn South at Omaha Central

Grand Island at Lincoln High

Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southeast

Omaha Burke at Papillion-La Vista South

Omaha South at South Sioux City

Omaha Westside at Millard North

Class B

Beatrice at Lincoln Northwest, ccd.

Bennington at Lincoln Pius X

Crete at Schuyler

Elkhorn North at Grand Island Northwest

Lexington at Cozad

Ogallala at Gering

Omaha Gross at Blair

Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn

Plattsmouth at Mount Michael

Ralston at Westview

Scottsbluff at York

Seward at Hastings

Waverly at Norris

Class C-1

Adams Central at Syracuse

Ashland-Greenwood at Auburn

Boone Central at DC West

Central City at Fort Calhoun

Chadron at Valentine

Columbus Lakeview at St. Paul

Columbus Scotus at West Point-Beemer

Falls City at Boys Town

Gothenburg at Alliance

Lexington at Cozad

Lincoln Christian at Arlington

Lincoln Lutheran at Omaha Concordia

McCook at Holdrege

Minden at Fairbury

O'Neill at Broken Bow

Ogallala at Gering

Omaha Roncalli at Pierce

Platteview at Aurora

Raymond Central at Wayne

Sidney at Mitchell

Wahoo at Nebraska City

Class C-2

Aquinas at Grand Island CC

Battle Creek at Centennial

Centura at Wood River

Chadron at Valentine

David City at Tri County

Doniphan-Trumbull at Amherst

Fillmore Central at Wilber-Clatonia

Gibbon at Chase County

Gordon-Rushville at Ord

Hartington CC at Logan View/S-S

Hastings St. Cecilia at Bishop Neumann

Holyoke at Hershey

Louisville at Norfolk Catholic

Malcolm at Tekamah-Herman

Milford at Kearney Catholic

Ponca at Oakland-Craig

West Holt at Archbishop Bergan

Yutan at North Bend Central

Class D-1

Alma at Arapahoe

Arcadia/Loup City at Hi-Line

Bridgeport at Hemingford

Brownell Talbot at Mead

Cedar Bluffs at Madison

Crofton at Hartington-Newcastle

Cross County at Twin River

EMF at Freeman

Elkhorn Valley at Neligh-Oakdale

Guardian Angels CC at Stanton

Heartland at McCool Junction

Johnson County Central at Southern

Laurel-C-C at Homer

Lutheran Northeast at Summerland

Lyons-Decatur Northeast at Bancroft-Rosalie

Maxwell at Sandhills Valley

Morrill at Bayard

Nebraska Christian at Riverside

North Platte SP at Sutherland

Omaha Christian at Elmwood-Murdock

Palmyra at Thayer Central

Perkins County at Kimball

Ravenna at Pleasanton

Shelby-Rising City at Clarkson/Leigh

Southern Valley at Cambridge

Sutton at Sandy Creek

Wakefield at Tri County Northeast

Weeping Water at Conestoga

Wisner-Pilger at Pender

Class D-2

Anselmo-Merna at Leyton

Ansley/Litchfield at Burwell

Bloomfield at Osmond

Blue Hill at Lawrence-Nelson

CWC at Elgin/PJ

Central Valley at Elm Creek

Creighton at Wausa

Deshler at Kenesaw

Diller-Odell at Falls City SH

East Butler at Humphrey SF

HTRS at Johnson-Brock

High Plains at Giltner

Humphrey/LHF at Howells-Dodge

Loomis at Hitchcock County

Lourdes CC at BDS

Medicine Valley at Maywood/Hayes Center

Nebraska Lutheran at Fullerton

Niobrara/Verdigre at Ainsworth

Overton at Twin Loup

Palmer at Osceola

Randolph at Wynot

Silver Lake at Axtell

St. Mary's at Boyd County

Winside at Walthill

Six-man

Brady at Stuart

Harvard at Dorchester

Heartland Lutheran at Parkview Christian

Meridian at Franklin

Pawnee City at Red Cloud

Potter-Dix at Sioux County

Santee at Cody-Kilgore

Wallace at South Platte

Wilcox-Hildreth at Lewiston

