Week 4: Prep football scores

Football
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Creighton Prep 31, Millard West 7
Kearney 35, Bellevue West 34
Lincoln East 54, Lincoln Northeast 0
Fremont at Norfolk, ppd.
Gretna at Millard South
Omaha North at Omaha Benson
Papillion-La Vista 35, Lincoln Southwest 21
Class D-1
Plainview at North Central
Class D-2
Dundy Co.-Stratton 66, Bertrand 20
Hyannis at Mullen
South Loup at Sandhills/Thedford
Six-man
Arthur County at Hay Springs
Paxton at Shelton, ppd.
Southwest 60, Creek Valley 6
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Bellevue East at Omaha Northwest
Columbus at North Platte
Elkhorn South at Omaha Central
Grand Island at Lincoln High
Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southeast
Omaha Burke at Papillion-La Vista South
Omaha South at South Sioux City
Omaha Westside at Millard North
Class B
Beatrice at Lincoln Northwest, ccd.
Bennington at Lincoln Pius X
Crete at Schuyler
Elkhorn North at Grand Island Northwest
Ogallala at Gering
Omaha Gross at Blair
Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn
Plattsmouth at Mount Michael
Ralston at Westview
Scottsbluff at York
Seward at Hastings
Waverly at Norris
Class C-1
Adams Central at Syracuse
Ashland-Greenwood at Auburn
Boone Central at DC West
Central City at Fort Calhoun
Columbus Lakeview at St. Paul
Columbus Scotus at West Point-Beemer
Falls City at Boys Town
Gothenburg at Alliance
Lexington at Cozad
Lincoln Christian at Arlington
Lincoln Lutheran at Omaha Concordia
McCook at Holdrege
Minden at Fairbury
O'Neill at Broken Bow
Omaha Roncalli at Pierce
Platteview at Aurora
Raymond Central at Wayne
Sidney at Mitchell
Wahoo at Nebraska City
Class C-2
Aquinas at Grand Island CC
Battle Creek at Centennial
Centura at Wood River
Chadron at Valentine
David City at Tri County
Doniphan-Trumbull at Amherst
Fillmore Central at Wilber-Clatonia
Gibbon at Chase County
Gordon-Rushville at Ord
Hartington CC at Logan View/S-S
Hastings St. Cecilia at Bishop Neumann
Holyoke at Hershey
Louisville at Norfolk Catholic
Malcolm at Tekamah-Herman
Milford at Kearney Catholic
Ponca at Oakland-Craig
West Holt at Archbishop Bergan
Yutan at North Bend Central
Class D-1
Alma at Arapahoe
Arcadia/Loup City at Hi-Line
Bridgeport at Hemingford
Brownell Talbot at Mead
Cedar Bluffs at Madison
Crofton at Hartington-Newcastle
Cross County at Twin River
EMF at Freeman
Elkhorn Valley at Neligh-Oakdale
Guardian Angels CC at Stanton
Heartland at McCool Junction
Johnson County Central at Southern
Laurel-C-C at Homer
Lutheran Northeast at Summerland
Lyons-Decatur Northeast at Bancroft-Rosalie
Maxwell at Sandhills Valley
Morrill at Bayard
Nebraska Christian at Riverside
North Platte SP at Sutherland
Omaha Christian at Elmwood-Murdock
Palmyra at Thayer Central
Perkins County at Kimball
Ravenna at Pleasanton
Shelby-Rising City at Clarkson/Leigh
Southern Valley at Cambridge
Sutton at Sandy Creek
Wakefield at Tri County Northeast
Weeping Water at Conestoga
Wisner-Pilger at Pender
Class D-2
Anselmo-Merna at Leyton
Ansley/Litchfield at Burwell
Bloomfield at Osmond
Blue Hill at Lawrence-Nelson
CWC at Elgin/PJ
Central Valley at Elm Creek
Creighton at Wausa
Deshler at Kenesaw
Diller-Odell at Falls City SH
East Butler at Humphrey SF
HTRS at Johnson-Brock
High Plains at Giltner
Humphrey/LHF at Howells-Dodge
Loomis at Hitchcock County
Lourdes CC at BDS
Medicine Valley at Maywood/Hayes Center
Nebraska Lutheran at Fullerton
Niobrara/Verdigre at Ainsworth
Overton at Twin Loup
Palmer at Osceola
Randolph at Wynot
Silver Lake at Axtell
St. Mary's at Boyd County
Winside at Walthill
Six-man
Brady at Stuart
Harvard at Dorchester
Heartland Lutheran at Parkview Christian
Meridian at Franklin
Pawnee City at Red Cloud
Potter-Dix at Sioux County
Santee at Cody-Kilgore
Wallace at South Platte
Wilcox-Hildreth at Lewiston