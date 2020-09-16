 Skip to main content
Week 4: Prep football scores and schedule
agate

Week 4: Prep football scores and schedule

Football

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Columbus at Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln East at Millard North

Class C-2

Hartington CC at David City

Class D-2

Brady at Maywood-Hayes Center

Niobrara/Verdigre at St. Mary's

Osmond at Winside

South Loup at Sandhills Valley

Six-man

Spalding Academy at Deshler

Wilcox-Hildreth at Wallace

FIRDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Bellevue West at Millard South

Creighton Prep at Lincoln Southeast

Grand Island at Fremont

Lincoln High at Bellevue East

Lincoln Pius X at Gretna

Lincoln Southwest at Elkhorn South

North Platte at Lincoln North Star

Omaha Westside at Papillion-LV South

Papillion-La Vista at Norfolk

Class B

Bennington at Omaha Skutt

Crete at Lexington

Elkhorn at Blair

Elkhorn North at Beatrice

Hastings at Alliance

McCook at Seward

Mount Michael at Plattsmouth

Norris at Omaha Roncalli

Scottsbluff at Custer, S.D.

Waverly at Northwest

York at Ralston

Yutan at South Sioux City

Class C-1

Adams Central at Cozad

Ashland-Greenwood at Wayne

Aurora at Omaha Gross

Battle Creek at Columbus Scotus

Boys Town at North Bend Central

Broken Bow at Ord

Central City at Boone Central

Chadron at Gering

Chase County at Mitchell

Columbus Lakeview at Lincoln Christian

DC West at Auburn

Doniphan-Trumbull at Wood River-Shelton

Fairbury at Fillmore Central

Gothenburg at St. Paul

Hershey at Minden

Logan View/SS at Schuyler

Louisville at Falls City

Pierce at Arlington

Platteview at Nebraska City

Raymond Central at Fort Calhoun

Sidney at Holdrege

Wahoo at Milford

West Point-Beemer at O'Neill

Class C-2

Archbishop Bergan at Omaha Concordia

Bishop Neumann at Tekamah-Herman

Bridgeport at Gibbon

Centura at Hastings SC

Conestoga at Weeping Water

Crofton at Aquinas

Gordon-Rushville at Bennett County, S.D.

Grand Island CC at North Platte St. Pat's

Lincoln Lutheran at Sutton

Malcolm at Centennial

Norfolk Catholic at Oakland-Craig

Sandy Creek at Wilber-Clatonia

Syracuse at Superior

Twin River at Ponca

Class D-1

Ainsworth at Anselmo-Merna

Arapahoe at Cambridge

Arcadia-Loup City at Amherst

Bertrand at Alma

Boyd County at Creighton

Burwell at Ravenna

Cedar Bluffs at Brownell Talbot

Clarkson/Leigh at Stanton

Cross County at Nebraska Christian

Elkhorn Valley at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Elmwood-Murdock at East Butler

Freeman at HTRS

Guardian Angels CC at Madison

Hartington-Newcastle at Woodbine, Iowa

Hitchcock County at Dundy County-Stratton

Howells-Dodge at Wisner-Pilger

Johnson County Central at Thayer Central

Lourdes CC at Palmyra

Maxwell at Hi-Line

Morrill at Hemingford

North Central at Neligh-Oakdale

Perkins County at Bayard

Shelby-Rising City at Humphrey/LHF

Southern at Heartland

Southern Valley at Elm Creek

Sutherland at Kimball

Tri County at EMF

West Holt at Summerland

Class D-2

Ansley-Litchfield at Pleasanton

Banner County at Wauneta-Palisade

CWC at Elgin/PJ

Central Valley at Riverside

Doniphan West, Kan., at Johnson-Brock

Emerson-Hubbard at Walthill

Falls City SH at Mead

Fullerton at Osceola

Giltner at Kenesaw

High Plains at BDS

Homer at Allen

Humphrey SF at Wausa

Lawrence-Nelson at Blue Hill

Leyton at Hyannis

Medicine Valley at Axtell

Mullen at Garden County

Omaha Christian at Diller-Odell

Overton at Loomis

Palmer at Nebraska Lutheran

Pender at Bloomfield

Sandhills/Thedford at Twin Loup

Wynot at Randolph

Six-man

Cody-Kilgore at Stuart

Crawford at Potter-Dix

Creek Valley at Minatare

Franklin at Elba

Hay Springs at South Platte

Heartland Lutheran at Lewiston

Parkview Christian at Pawnee City

Paxton at Arthur County

Silver Lake at Southwest

St. Edward at Meridian

SATURDAY'S GAME

Class D-1

Wakefield at Lutheran High Northeast

High school football logo 2014

 

