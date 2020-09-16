Week 4: Prep football scores and schedule

Football
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Columbus at Lincoln Northeast
Lincoln East at Millard North
Class C-2
Hartington CC at David City
Class D-2
Brady at Maywood-Hayes Center
Niobrara/Verdigre at St. Mary's
Osmond at Winside
South Loup at Sandhills Valley
Six-man
Spalding Academy at Deshler
Wilcox-Hildreth at Wallace
FIRDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Bellevue West at Millard South
Creighton Prep at Lincoln Southeast
Grand Island at Fremont
Lincoln High at Bellevue East
Lincoln Pius X at Gretna
Lincoln Southwest at Elkhorn South
North Platte at Lincoln North Star
Omaha Westside at Papillion-LV South
Papillion-La Vista at Norfolk
Class B
Bennington at Omaha Skutt
Crete at Lexington
Elkhorn at Blair
Elkhorn North at Beatrice
Hastings at Alliance
McCook at Seward
Mount Michael at Plattsmouth
Norris at Omaha Roncalli
Scottsbluff at Custer, S.D.
Waverly at Northwest
York at Ralston
Yutan at South Sioux City
Class C-1
Adams Central at Cozad
Ashland-Greenwood at Wayne
Aurora at Omaha Gross
Battle Creek at Columbus Scotus
Boys Town at North Bend Central
Broken Bow at Ord
Central City at Boone Central
Chadron at Gering
Chase County at Mitchell
Columbus Lakeview at Lincoln Christian
DC West at Auburn
Doniphan-Trumbull at Wood River-Shelton
Fairbury at Fillmore Central
Gothenburg at St. Paul
Hershey at Minden
Logan View/SS at Schuyler
Louisville at Falls City
Pierce at Arlington
Platteview at Nebraska City
Raymond Central at Fort Calhoun
Sidney at Holdrege
Wahoo at Milford
West Point-Beemer at O'Neill
Class C-2
Archbishop Bergan at Omaha Concordia
Bishop Neumann at Tekamah-Herman
Bridgeport at Gibbon
Centura at Hastings SC
Conestoga at Weeping Water
Crofton at Aquinas
Gordon-Rushville at Bennett County, S.D.
Grand Island CC at North Platte St. Pat's
Lincoln Lutheran at Sutton
Malcolm at Centennial
Norfolk Catholic at Oakland-Craig
Sandy Creek at Wilber-Clatonia
Syracuse at Superior
Twin River at Ponca
Class D-1
Ainsworth at Anselmo-Merna
Arapahoe at Cambridge
Arcadia-Loup City at Amherst
Bertrand at Alma
Boyd County at Creighton
Burwell at Ravenna
Cedar Bluffs at Brownell Talbot
Clarkson/Leigh at Stanton
Cross County at Nebraska Christian
Elkhorn Valley at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Elmwood-Murdock at East Butler
Freeman at HTRS
Guardian Angels CC at Madison
Hartington-Newcastle at Woodbine, Iowa
Hitchcock County at Dundy County-Stratton
Howells-Dodge at Wisner-Pilger
Johnson County Central at Thayer Central
Lourdes CC at Palmyra
Maxwell at Hi-Line
Morrill at Hemingford
North Central at Neligh-Oakdale
Perkins County at Bayard
Shelby-Rising City at Humphrey/LHF
Southern at Heartland
Southern Valley at Elm Creek
Sutherland at Kimball
Tri County at EMF
West Holt at Summerland
Class D-2
Ansley-Litchfield at Pleasanton
Banner County at Wauneta-Palisade
CWC at Elgin/PJ
Central Valley at Riverside
Doniphan West, Kan., at Johnson-Brock
Emerson-Hubbard at Walthill
Falls City SH at Mead
Fullerton at Osceola
Giltner at Kenesaw
High Plains at BDS
Homer at Allen
Humphrey SF at Wausa
Lawrence-Nelson at Blue Hill
Leyton at Hyannis
Medicine Valley at Axtell
Mullen at Garden County
Omaha Christian at Diller-Odell
Overton at Loomis
Palmer at Nebraska Lutheran
Pender at Bloomfield
Sandhills/Thedford at Twin Loup
Wynot at Randolph
Six-man
Cody-Kilgore at Stuart
Crawford at Potter-Dix
Creek Valley at Minatare
Franklin at Elba
Hay Springs at South Platte
Heartland Lutheran at Lewiston
Parkview Christian at Pawnee City
Paxton at Arthur County
Silver Lake at Southwest
St. Edward at Meridian
SATURDAY'S GAME
Class D-1
Wakefield at Lutheran High Northeast
