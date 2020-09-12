 Skip to main content
Week 3: Prep football scores
agate

Week 3: Prep football scores

  • Updated
Football

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Class D-1

Riverside 24, Osmond 16

Six-man

Sterling 47, Parkview Christian 13

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Class A

Bellevue West at North Platte, ccd.

Fremont 42, Bellevue East 14

Gretna 45, Papillion-La Vista South 22

Lincoln East 55, Norfolk 13

Lincoln North Star 24, Columbus 19

Lincoln Pius X 12, Lincoln High 7

Lincoln Southwest 48, Lincoln Northeast 7

Millard South 31, Millard West 12

Omaha Westside 42, Papillion-La Vista 11

Class B

Aurora 36, Scottsbluff 14

Bennington 21, Norris 20

Blair 48, Beatrice 24

Crete 27, Seward 21

Hastings 45, Gering 0

Lexington 45, South Sioux City 25

McCook 10, York 7

Northwest 43, Alliance 6

Omaha Roncalli 33, Mount Michael 16

Omaha Skutt 50, Omaha Gross 12

Plattsmouth 34, Elkhorn North 7

Class C-1

Adams Central 49, Minden 14

Aquinas 21, Columbus Scotus 6

Ashland-Greenwood 22, Arlington 7

Auburn 27, Platteview 0

Boone Central 40, DC West 0

Central City 53, O'Neill 17

Cozad 47, Sidney 0

Falls City 30, Malcolm 6

Gibbon 20, Hershey 6

Gothenburg 15, Broken Bow 12

Holdrege 34, Wood River-Shelton 27

Lincoln Christian 48, Fort Calhoun 7

Milford 28, Fillmore Central 12

Mitchell 56, Gordon-Rushville 0

Nebraska City 51, Omaha Concordia 19

Ogallala 25, Chase County 18

Pierce 48, North Bend Central 13

Raymond Central 50, Schuyler 7

St. Paul 33, Kearney Catholic 7

Sutton 40, Fairbury 0

Valentine at Chadron, ccd.

Wahoo 25, Boys Town 0

Wayne 14, Columbus Lakeview 11

Class C-2

Archbishop Bergan 46, Lincoln Lutheran 20

Battle Creek 28, West Point-Beemer 15

Bishop Neumann 34, Doniphan-Trumbull 18

Bridgeport 26, Goodland, Kan. 20, OT

David City 24, Sandy Creek 18

Grand Island CC 42, Centennial 14

Hartington CC 50, Tekamah-Herman 15

Logan View/SS 35, BRLD 0

North Platte St. Pat's 48, Centura 14

Oakland-Craig 30, Crofton 13

Ord 28, Norfolk Catholic 14

Syracuse 14, Louisville 12

Wilber-Clatonia 27, Superior 0

Yutan 42, Ponca 0

Class D-1

Amherst 28, Elm Creek 6

Anselmo-Merna 34, South Loup 12

Arcadia-Loup City 66, Ainsworth 14

Bertrand 24, Ravenna 14

Brownell Talbot 70, Omaha Christian 6

Burwell 43, Neligh-Oakdale 28

Clarkson/Leigh 58, East Butler 16

Creighton 62, Plainview 40

Cross County 28, Howells-Dodge 0

Dundy County-Stratton 68, Perkins County 22

EMF 58, Shelby-Rising City 34

Freeman 36, Southern 28

Hemingford 50, Maxwell 0

Hitchcock County 58, Alma 6

Humphrey/LHF 36, North Central 26

Leyton 50, Bayard 24

Lourdes CC 44, Johnson-Brock 14

Lutheran High Northeast 44, Guardian Angels CC 36

Nebraska Christian 58, Heartland 12

Nebraska Lutheran 54, Cedar Bluffs 28

Niobrara/Verdigre 44, Madison 40

Palmyra 30, Conestoga 14

Randolph 40, Emerson-Hubbard 14

Southern Valley 36, Cambridge 26

Thayer Central 54, HTRS 30

Tri County 56, Elmwood-Murdock 16

Wakefield 50, Stanton 14

Weeping Water 50, Johnson County Central 0

Class D-2

Ansley-Litchfield 44, Axtell 8

Arapahoe 50, Blue Hill 12

BDS 50, Falls City SH 30

Central Valley 56, Twin Loup 7

Diller-Odell 24, Lawrence-Nelson 6

Elgin/PJ 46, High Plains 31

Garden County 46, Brady 6

Hi-Line 28, Sutherland 12

Humphrey SF 44, Palmer 38

Kenesaw 44, Fullerton 14

Loomis 60, Giltner 12

Mullen 47, Maywood-Hayes Center 0

Osceola 71, Mead 0

Pender 46, Winside 14

Pleasanton 62, Overton 6

St. Mary's 64, Walthill 24

Summerland 26, CWC 13

Wynot 34, Homer 20

Six-man

Arthur County 42, Hay Springs 19

Cody-Kilgore at Santee, ccd.

Crawford 52, Banner County 0

Creek Valley 62, Sioux County 42

Dorchester 62, Lewiston 28

Franklin 77, Deshler 0

Harvard 39, St. Edward 0

McCool Junction 58, Pawnee City 12

Red Cloud 37, Southwest 12

S-E-M 66, Spalding Academy 62

South Platte 35, Wauneta-Palisade 13

Stuart 43, Hampton 8

Wallace 50, Minatare 26

Wilcox-Hildreth 36, Meridian 0

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Class A

Elkhorn South 21, Millard North 14

Lincoln Southeast 35, Grand Island 10

Class B

Elkhorn 13, Waverly 7

Class D-1

Morrill 52, Kimball 6

Elkhorn Valley 50, Wisner-Pilger 44

Class D-2

Allen 34, Bloomfield 16

Sandhills/Thedford 68, Hyannis 0

Medicine Valley 40, Sandhills Valley 20

Wausa 36, Boyd County 14

High school football logo 2014
