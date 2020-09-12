Week 3: Prep football scores

Football
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Class D-1
Riverside 24, Osmond 16
Six-man
Sterling 47, Parkview Christian 13
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Class A
Bellevue West at North Platte, ccd.
Fremont 42, Bellevue East 14
Gretna 45, Papillion-La Vista South 22
Lincoln East 55, Norfolk 13
Lincoln North Star 24, Columbus 19
Lincoln Pius X 12, Lincoln High 7
Lincoln Southwest 48, Lincoln Northeast 7
Millard South 31, Millard West 12
Omaha Westside 42, Papillion-La Vista 11
Class B
Aurora 36, Scottsbluff 14
Bennington 21, Norris 20
Blair 48, Beatrice 24
Crete 27, Seward 21
Hastings 45, Gering 0
Lexington 45, South Sioux City 25
McCook 10, York 7
Northwest 43, Alliance 6
Omaha Roncalli 33, Mount Michael 16
Omaha Skutt 50, Omaha Gross 12
Plattsmouth 34, Elkhorn North 7
Class C-1
Adams Central 49, Minden 14
Aquinas 21, Columbus Scotus 6
Ashland-Greenwood 22, Arlington 7
Auburn 27, Platteview 0
Boone Central 40, DC West 0
Central City 53, O'Neill 17
Cozad 47, Sidney 0
Falls City 30, Malcolm 6
Gibbon 20, Hershey 6
Gothenburg 15, Broken Bow 12
Holdrege 34, Wood River-Shelton 27
Lincoln Christian 48, Fort Calhoun 7
Milford 28, Fillmore Central 12
Mitchell 56, Gordon-Rushville 0
Nebraska City 51, Omaha Concordia 19
Ogallala 25, Chase County 18
Pierce 48, North Bend Central 13
Raymond Central 50, Schuyler 7
St. Paul 33, Kearney Catholic 7
Sutton 40, Fairbury 0
Valentine at Chadron, ccd.
Wahoo 25, Boys Town 0
Wayne 14, Columbus Lakeview 11
Class C-2
Archbishop Bergan 46, Lincoln Lutheran 20
Battle Creek 28, West Point-Beemer 15
Bishop Neumann 34, Doniphan-Trumbull 18
Bridgeport 26, Goodland, Kan. 20, OT
David City 24, Sandy Creek 18
Grand Island CC 42, Centennial 14
Hartington CC 50, Tekamah-Herman 15
Logan View/SS 35, BRLD 0
North Platte St. Pat's 48, Centura 14
Oakland-Craig 30, Crofton 13
Ord 28, Norfolk Catholic 14
Syracuse 14, Louisville 12
Wilber-Clatonia 27, Superior 0
Yutan 42, Ponca 0
Class D-1
Amherst 28, Elm Creek 6
Anselmo-Merna 34, South Loup 12
Arcadia-Loup City 66, Ainsworth 14
Bertrand 24, Ravenna 14
Brownell Talbot 70, Omaha Christian 6
Burwell 43, Neligh-Oakdale 28
Clarkson/Leigh 58, East Butler 16
Creighton 62, Plainview 40
Cross County 28, Howells-Dodge 0
Dundy County-Stratton 68, Perkins County 22
EMF 58, Shelby-Rising City 34
Freeman 36, Southern 28
Hemingford 50, Maxwell 0
Hitchcock County 58, Alma 6
Humphrey/LHF 36, North Central 26
Leyton 50, Bayard 24
Lourdes CC 44, Johnson-Brock 14
Lutheran High Northeast 44, Guardian Angels CC 36
Nebraska Christian 58, Heartland 12
Nebraska Lutheran 54, Cedar Bluffs 28
Niobrara/Verdigre 44, Madison 40
Palmyra 30, Conestoga 14
Randolph 40, Emerson-Hubbard 14
Southern Valley 36, Cambridge 26
Thayer Central 54, HTRS 30
Tri County 56, Elmwood-Murdock 16
Wakefield 50, Stanton 14
Weeping Water 50, Johnson County Central 0
Class D-2
Ansley-Litchfield 44, Axtell 8
Arapahoe 50, Blue Hill 12
BDS 50, Falls City SH 30
Central Valley 56, Twin Loup 7
Diller-Odell 24, Lawrence-Nelson 6
Elgin/PJ 46, High Plains 31
Garden County 46, Brady 6
Hi-Line 28, Sutherland 12
Humphrey SF 44, Palmer 38
Kenesaw 44, Fullerton 14
Loomis 60, Giltner 12
Mullen 47, Maywood-Hayes Center 0
Osceola 71, Mead 0
Pender 46, Winside 14
Pleasanton 62, Overton 6
St. Mary's 64, Walthill 24
Summerland 26, CWC 13
Wynot 34, Homer 20
Six-man
Arthur County 42, Hay Springs 19
Cody-Kilgore at Santee, ccd.
Crawford 52, Banner County 0
Creek Valley 62, Sioux County 42
Dorchester 62, Lewiston 28
Franklin 77, Deshler 0
Harvard 39, St. Edward 0
McCool Junction 58, Pawnee City 12
Red Cloud 37, Southwest 12
S-E-M 66, Spalding Academy 62
South Platte 35, Wauneta-Palisade 13
Stuart 43, Hampton 8
Wallace 50, Minatare 26
Wilcox-Hildreth 36, Meridian 0
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Class A
Elkhorn South 21, Millard North 14
Lincoln Southeast 35, Grand Island 10
Class B
Elkhorn 13, Waverly 7
Class D-1
Morrill 52, Kimball 6
Elkhorn Valley 50, Wisner-Pilger 44
Class D-2
Allen 34, Bloomfield 16
Sandhills/Thedford 68, Hyannis 0
Medicine Valley 40, Sandhills Valley 20
Wausa 36, Boyd County 14
