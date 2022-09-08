 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Week 3: Prep football scores

Football

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Crawford 80, Creek Valley 7

Elkhorn South 41, Papillion-La Vista South 7

Hemingford at Hyannis

Kearney 34, Lincoln North Star 7

Omaha Benson at Omaha Westview

Omaha Gross 21, Elkhorn 14

Omaha North 48, Columbus 13

Perkins County at Bayard

Riverside at North Central

Wilcox-Hildreth 32, Southwest 28

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Bellevue West at Omaha Westside

Creighton Prep at Gretna

Lincoln East at Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln High at Omaha Central

Lincoln Northeast at Fremont

Lincoln Southwest at Papillion-La Vista

Millard North at Millard South

Millard West at Omaha Burke

Norfolk at Grand Island

Omaha Bryan at Bellevue East

Omaha South at Omaha Buena Vista

South Sioux City at Omaha Northwest

Class B

Beatrice at Omaha Skutt

Blair at Ralston

Crete at Elkhorn North

Douglas, Wyo. at Gering

Frederick, Colo. at Scottsbluff

Hastings at Lincoln Pius X

Lincoln Northwest at Plattsmouth

Mount Michael at Waverly

Norris at Lexington

Seward at GI Northwest

York at Bennington

Class C-1

Alliance at Valentine

Archbishop Bergan at Lincoln Christian

Arlington at Pierce

Auburn at Wahoo

Aurora at Ashland-Greenwood

Broken Bow at McCook

Columbus Lakeview at Boone Central

Concordia at Falls City

Cozad at Ogallala

DC West at Louisville

Fairbury at Schuyler

Gothenburg at Adams Central

Holdrege at Central City

Kearney Catholic at Minden

Mitchell at Chadron

Nebraska City at Platteview

O'Neill at West Holt

Raymond Central at Omaha Roncalli

Sidney at Gordon-Rushville

St. Paul at Scotus CC

Syracuse at David City

Wayne at Fort Calhoun

West Point-Beemer at Boys Town

Class C-2

Amherst at Chase County

Fillmore Central at Centennial

Gibbon at Hastings SC

Grand Island CC at Bishop Neumann

Hartington CC at Yutan

Hershey at Centura

Logan View/SS at Norfolk Catholic

North Bend Central at Milford

Oakland-Craig at Malcolm

Ord at Battle Creek

Tekamah-Herman at Ponca

Wilber-Clatonia at Doniphan-Trumbull

Wood River at Tri County

Class D-1

Bertrand at Alma

Cambridge at Ravenna

Clarkson/Leigh at Bancroft-Rosalie

Conestoga at Freeman

Elkhorn Valley at Hartington-Newcastle

Elmwood-Murdock at Palmyra

Fullerton at Twin River

Giltner at Cedar Bluffs

Hi-Line at Sutton

Homer at Omaha Christian

Kimball at North Platte SP

Lawrence-Nelson at Arapahoe

Leyton at Morrill

Lourdes CC at Johnson County Central

Lutheran Northeast at Guardian Angels CC

Lyons-Decatur Northeast at Brownell Talbot

Madison at Winside

McCool Junction at Cross County

Mead at Johnson-Brock

Nebraska Christian at Wisner-Pilger

Neligh-Oakdale at Crofton

Pender at Wakefield

Plainview at Laurel-C-C

Pleasanton at Ansley/Litchfield

Sandhills Valley at Mullen

Sandy Creek at EMF

Shelby-Rising City at Arcadia/Loup City

Southern Valley at Maxwell

Southern at HTRS

Stanton at Weeping Water

Superior at Kenesaw

Sutherland at Bridgeport

Thayer Central at Heartland

Tri County Northeast at Bloomfield

Class D-2

Anselmo-Merna at Central Valley

BDS at Blue Hill

Boyd County at Wausa

Burwell at Ainsworth

CWC at Palmer

Diller-Odell at Deshler

Dundy County Stratton at Axtell

East Butler at High Plains

Elgin/PJ at Creighton

Falls City SH at Nebraska Lutheran

Hitchcock County at South Loup

Humphrey SF at Osceola

Humphrey/LHF at Randolph

Loomis at Elm Creek

Maywood/Hayes Center at Silver Lake

Medicine Valley at Overton

Osmond at St. Mary's

Twin Loup at Sandhills/Thedford

Walthill at Niobrara/Verdigre

Wynot at Howells-Dodge

Six-man

Cody-Kilgore at Stuart

Elba at Franklin

Garden County at Wallace

Harvard at Meridian

Hay Springs at Potter-Dix

Heartland Lutheran at Brady

Lewiston at St. Edward

Minatare at Banner County

Pawnee City at Wetmore, Kan.

Red Cloud at Dorchester

S-E-M at Parkview Christian

Shelton at Santee

Sioux County at Wauneta-Palisade

Sterling at Hampton

SATURDAY'S GAME

Lincoln Lutheran at Aquinas

KEARNEY 34, NORTH STAR 7

Kearney  216--34 
Lincoln North Star 0--

K--Cumpston 57 interception return (Kracl kick)

K--Kowalek 72 pass from Beckman (Kracl kick)

K--Reuling 22 fumble return (Kracl kick)

K--Kowalek 21 pass from Beckman (kick failed)

K--Schilke 2 run (Kracl kick)

NS--Hallett 2 run (Kleppinger kick)

Prep football ratings, 9/5

Prep football ratings, 9/5

Another week down, another week that the No. 1s took care of business. Chris Basnett takes a look at the prep football landscape so far.

