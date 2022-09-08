Week 3: Prep football scores

Football
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Crawford 80, Creek Valley 7
Elkhorn South 41, Papillion-La Vista South 7
Hemingford at Hyannis
Kearney 34, Lincoln North Star 7
Omaha Benson at Omaha Westview
Omaha Gross 21, Elkhorn 14
Omaha North 48, Columbus 13
Perkins County at Bayard
Riverside at North Central
Wilcox-Hildreth 32, Southwest 28
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Bellevue West at Omaha Westside
Creighton Prep at Gretna
Lincoln East at Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln High at Omaha Central
Lincoln Northeast at Fremont
Lincoln Southwest at Papillion-La Vista
Millard North at Millard South
Millard West at Omaha Burke
Norfolk at Grand Island
Omaha Bryan at Bellevue East
Omaha South at Omaha Buena Vista
South Sioux City at Omaha Northwest
Class B
Beatrice at Omaha Skutt
Blair at Ralston
Crete at Elkhorn North
Douglas, Wyo. at Gering
Frederick, Colo. at Scottsbluff
Hastings at Lincoln Pius X
Lincoln Northwest at Plattsmouth
Mount Michael at Waverly
Norris at Lexington
Seward at GI Northwest
York at Bennington
Class C-1
Alliance at Valentine
Archbishop Bergan at Lincoln Christian
Arlington at Pierce
Auburn at Wahoo
Aurora at Ashland-Greenwood
Broken Bow at McCook
Columbus Lakeview at Boone Central
Concordia at Falls City
Cozad at Ogallala
DC West at Louisville
Fairbury at Schuyler
Gothenburg at Adams Central
Holdrege at Central City
Kearney Catholic at Minden
Mitchell at Chadron
Nebraska City at Platteview
O'Neill at West Holt
Raymond Central at Omaha Roncalli
Sidney at Gordon-Rushville
St. Paul at Scotus CC
Syracuse at David City
Wayne at Fort Calhoun
West Point-Beemer at Boys Town
Class C-2
Amherst at Chase County
Fillmore Central at Centennial
Gibbon at Hastings SC
Grand Island CC at Bishop Neumann
Hartington CC at Yutan
Hershey at Centura
Logan View/SS at Norfolk Catholic
North Bend Central at Milford
Oakland-Craig at Malcolm
Ord at Battle Creek
Tekamah-Herman at Ponca
Wilber-Clatonia at Doniphan-Trumbull
Wood River at Tri County
Class D-1
Bertrand at Alma
Cambridge at Ravenna
Clarkson/Leigh at Bancroft-Rosalie
Conestoga at Freeman
Elkhorn Valley at Hartington-Newcastle
Elmwood-Murdock at Palmyra
Fullerton at Twin River
Giltner at Cedar Bluffs
Hi-Line at Sutton
Homer at Omaha Christian
Kimball at North Platte SP
Lawrence-Nelson at Arapahoe
Leyton at Morrill
Lourdes CC at Johnson County Central
Lutheran Northeast at Guardian Angels CC
Lyons-Decatur Northeast at Brownell Talbot
Madison at Winside
McCool Junction at Cross County
Mead at Johnson-Brock
Nebraska Christian at Wisner-Pilger
Neligh-Oakdale at Crofton
Pender at Wakefield
Plainview at Laurel-C-C
Pleasanton at Ansley/Litchfield
Sandhills Valley at Mullen
Sandy Creek at EMF
Shelby-Rising City at Arcadia/Loup City
Southern Valley at Maxwell
Southern at HTRS
Stanton at Weeping Water
Superior at Kenesaw
Sutherland at Bridgeport
Thayer Central at Heartland
Tri County Northeast at Bloomfield
Class D-2
Anselmo-Merna at Central Valley
BDS at Blue Hill
Boyd County at Wausa
Burwell at Ainsworth
CWC at Palmer
Diller-Odell at Deshler
Dundy County Stratton at Axtell
East Butler at High Plains
Elgin/PJ at Creighton
Falls City SH at Nebraska Lutheran
Hitchcock County at South Loup
Humphrey SF at Osceola
Humphrey/LHF at Randolph
Loomis at Elm Creek
Maywood/Hayes Center at Silver Lake
Medicine Valley at Overton
Osmond at St. Mary's
Twin Loup at Sandhills/Thedford
Walthill at Niobrara/Verdigre
Wynot at Howells-Dodge
Six-man
Cody-Kilgore at Stuart
Elba at Franklin
Garden County at Wallace
Harvard at Meridian
Hay Springs at Potter-Dix
Heartland Lutheran at Brady
Lewiston at St. Edward
Minatare at Banner County
Pawnee City at Wetmore, Kan.
Red Cloud at Dorchester
S-E-M at Parkview Christian
Shelton at Santee
Sioux County at Wauneta-Palisade
Sterling at Hampton
SATURDAY'S GAME
Lincoln Lutheran at Aquinas
KEARNEY 34, NORTH STAR 7
|Kearney
|21
|6
|7
|0
|--
|34
|Lincoln North Star
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
K--Cumpston 57 interception return (Kracl kick)
K--Kowalek 72 pass from Beckman (Kracl kick)
K--Reuling 22 fumble return (Kracl kick)
K--Kowalek 21 pass from Beckman (kick failed)
K--Schilke 2 run (Kracl kick)
NS--Hallett 2 run (Kleppinger kick)