Week 3: Prep football scores and schedule

Football
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Grand Island at Lincoln Southeast
Class B
Waverly at Elkhorn
Class D-1
Kimball at Morrill
Wisner-Pilger at Elkhorn Valley
Class D-2
Allen at Bloomfield
Hyannis at Sandhills/Thedford
Sandhills Valley at Medicine Valley
Wausa at Boyd County
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Columbus at Lincoln North Star
Elkhorn North at Millard North
Fremont at Bellevue East
Gretna at Papillion-La Vista South
Kearney at North Platte, ccd.
Lincoln High at Lincoln Pius X
Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southwest
Millard South at Millard West
Norfolk at Lincoln East
Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Westside
Class B
Alliance at Northwest
Beatrice at Blair
Bennington at Norris
Gering at Hastings
McCook at York
Omaha Gross at Omaha Skutt
Omaha Roncalli at Mount Michael
Plattsmouth at Elkhorn North
Seward at Crete
Scottsbluff at Aurora
South Sioux City at Lexington
Class C-1
Arlington at Ashland-Greenwood
Auburn at Platteview
Boone Central at DC West
Broken Bow at Gothenburg
Columbus Lakeview at Wayne
Columbus Scotus at Aquinas
Cozad at Sidney
Falls City at Malcolm
Gibbon at Hershey
Holdrege at Wood River-Shelton
Lincoln Christian at Fort Calhoun
Milford at Fillmore Central
Minden at Adams Central
Mitchell at Gordon-Rushville
Nebraska City at Omaha Concordia
North Bend Central at Pierce
Ogallala at Chase County
O'Neill at Central City
Schuyler at Raymond Central
St. Paul at Kearney Catholic
Sutton at Fairbury
Valentine at Chadron
Wahoo at Boys Town
Class C-2
Archbishop Bergan at Lincoln Lutheran
BRLD at Logan View/SS
Bishop Neumann at Doniphan-Trumbull
Bridgeport at Goodland, Kan.
Centennial at Grand Island CC
David City at Sandy Creek
North Platte St. Pat's at Centura
Oakland-Craig at Crofton
Ord at Norfolk Catholic
Superior at Wilber-Clatonia
Syracuse at Louisville
Tekamah-Herman at Hartington CC
West Point-Beemer at Battle Creek
Yutan at Ponca
Class D-1
Alma at Hitchcock County
Amherst at Elm Creek
Anselmo-Merna at South Loup
Arcadia-Loup City at Ainsworth
Bayard at Leyton
Brownell Talbot at Omaha Christian
Creighton at Plainview
Dundy County-Stratton at Perkins County
EMF at Shelby-Rising City
East Butler at Clarkson/Leigh
Elmwood-Murdock at Tri County
Freeman at Southern
Heartland at Nebraska Christian
Hemingford at Maxwell
Howells-Dodge at Cross County
Humphrey/LHF at North Central
Johnson-Brock at Lourdes CC
Lutheran High Northeast at Guardian Angels CC
Madison at Niobrara/Verdigre
Nebraska Lutheran at Cedar Bluffs
Neligh-Oakdale at Burwell
Palmyra at Conestoga
Randolph at Emerson-Hubbard
Ravenna at Bertrand
Southern Valley at Cambridge
Stanton at Wakefield
Thayer Central at HTRS
Weeping Water at Johnson County Central
Class D-2
Axtell at Ansley-Litchfield
BDS at Falls City SH
Blue Hill at Arapahoe
Cody-Kilgore at Santee
Diller-Odell at Lawrence-Nelson
Elgin/PJ at High Plains
Garden County at Brady
Hi-Line at Sutherland
Homer at Wynot
Humphrey SF at Palmer
Kenesaw at Fullerton
Loomis at Giltner
Maywood-Hayes Center at Mullen
Mead at Osceola
Pleasanton at Overton
St. Mary's at Walthill
Summerland at CWC
Twin Loup at Central Valley
Winside at Pender
Six-man
Arthur County at Hay Springs
Banner County at Crawford
Deshler at Franklin
Dorchester at Lewiston
Hampton at Stuart
Harvard at St. Edward
Meridian at Wilcox-Hildreth
Pawnee City at McCool Junction
Sioux County at Creek Valley
Southwest at Red Cloud
Spalding Academy at S-E-M
Sterling at Parkview Christian
Wallace at Minatare
Wauneta-Palisade at South Platte
SATURDAY'S GAME
Class D-1
Riverside at Osmond
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!