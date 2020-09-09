 Skip to main content
Week 3: Prep football scores and schedule
Week 3: Prep football scores and schedule

Football

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Grand Island at Lincoln Southeast

Class B

Waverly at Elkhorn

Class D-1

Kimball at Morrill

Wisner-Pilger at Elkhorn Valley

Class D-2

Allen at Bloomfield

Hyannis at Sandhills/Thedford

Sandhills Valley at Medicine Valley

Wausa at Boyd County

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Columbus at Lincoln North Star

Elkhorn North at Millard North

Fremont at Bellevue East

Gretna at Papillion-La Vista South

Kearney at North Platte, ccd.

Lincoln High at Lincoln Pius X

Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southwest

Millard South at Millard West

Norfolk at Lincoln East

Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Westside

Class B

Alliance at Northwest

Beatrice at Blair

Bennington at Norris

Gering at Hastings

McCook at York

Omaha Gross at Omaha Skutt

Omaha Roncalli at Mount Michael

Plattsmouth at Elkhorn North

Seward at Crete

Scottsbluff at Aurora

South Sioux City at Lexington

Class C-1

Arlington at Ashland-Greenwood

Auburn at Platteview

Boone Central at DC West

Broken Bow at Gothenburg

Columbus Lakeview at Wayne

Columbus Scotus at Aquinas

Cozad at Sidney

Falls City at Malcolm

Gibbon at Hershey

Holdrege at Wood River-Shelton

Lincoln Christian at Fort Calhoun

Milford at Fillmore Central

Minden at Adams Central

Mitchell at Gordon-Rushville

Nebraska City at Omaha Concordia

North Bend Central at Pierce

Ogallala at Chase County

O'Neill at Central City

Schuyler at Raymond Central

St. Paul at Kearney Catholic

Sutton at Fairbury

Valentine at Chadron

Wahoo at Boys Town

Class C-2

Archbishop Bergan at Lincoln Lutheran

BRLD at Logan View/SS

Bishop Neumann at Doniphan-Trumbull

Bridgeport at Goodland, Kan.

Centennial at Grand Island CC

David City at Sandy Creek

North Platte St. Pat's at Centura

Oakland-Craig at Crofton

Ord at Norfolk Catholic

Superior at Wilber-Clatonia

Syracuse at Louisville

Tekamah-Herman at Hartington CC

West Point-Beemer at Battle Creek

Yutan at Ponca

Class D-1

Alma at Hitchcock County

Amherst at Elm Creek

Anselmo-Merna at South Loup

Arcadia-Loup City at Ainsworth

Bayard at Leyton

Brownell Talbot at Omaha Christian

Creighton at Plainview

Dundy County-Stratton at Perkins County

EMF at Shelby-Rising City

East Butler at Clarkson/Leigh

Elmwood-Murdock at Tri County

Freeman at Southern

Heartland at Nebraska Christian

Hemingford at Maxwell

Howells-Dodge at Cross County

Humphrey/LHF at North Central

Johnson-Brock at Lourdes CC

Lutheran High Northeast at Guardian Angels CC

Madison at Niobrara/Verdigre

Nebraska Lutheran at Cedar Bluffs

Neligh-Oakdale at Burwell

Palmyra at Conestoga

Randolph at Emerson-Hubbard

Ravenna at Bertrand

Southern Valley at Cambridge

Stanton at Wakefield

Thayer Central at HTRS

Weeping Water at Johnson County Central

Class D-2

Axtell at Ansley-Litchfield

BDS at Falls City SH

Blue Hill at Arapahoe

Cody-Kilgore at Santee

Diller-Odell at Lawrence-Nelson

Elgin/PJ at High Plains

Garden County at Brady

Hi-Line at Sutherland

Homer at Wynot

Humphrey SF at Palmer

Kenesaw at Fullerton

Loomis at Giltner

Maywood-Hayes Center at Mullen

Mead at Osceola

Pleasanton at Overton

St. Mary's at Walthill

Summerland at CWC

Twin Loup at Central Valley

Winside at Pender

Six-man

Arthur County at Hay Springs

Banner County at Crawford

Deshler at Franklin

Dorchester at Lewiston

Hampton at Stuart

Harvard at St. Edward

Meridian at Wilcox-Hildreth

Pawnee City at McCool Junction

Sioux County at Creek Valley

Southwest at Red Cloud

Spalding Academy at S-E-M

Sterling at Parkview Christian

Wallace at Minatare

Wauneta-Palisade at South Platte

SATURDAY'S GAME

Class D-1

Riverside at Osmond

