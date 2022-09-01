Week 2: Prep football scores

Football
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Creighton Prep 35, Millard North 14
Elkhorn 21, Norris 7
Fillmore Central 21, Milford 7
Garden County at Paxton
Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Northeast
Lincoln Southwest 29, Columbus 7
Lutheran High Northeast 64, Twin River 34
Omaha Benson at Omaha Bryan
Pawnee City 48, Franklin 7
Sandhills Valley 64, Bayard 18
South Sioux City at Sioux City West, Iowa
St. Mary's 60, Randolph 6
People are also reading…
Wauneta-Palisade at South Platte
Wilcox-Hildreth 52, Elba 28
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Adams Central at Holdrege
Ainsworth at Madison
Alma at Thunder Ridge, Kan.
Ansley-Litchfield at Anselmo-Merna
Aquinas at Hartington CC
Arapahoe at Loomis
Arlington at West Point-Beemer
Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo
Axtell at Overton
BDS at Superior
Bancroft-Rosalie at Wakefield
Battle Creek at David City
Bellevue East at Norfolk
Bennington at Plattsmouth
Bishop Neumann at Lincoln Lutheran
Bloomfield at Crofton
Boone Central at Aurora
Boys Town at Columbus Lakeview
Bridgeport at Maxwell
Brownell Talbot at Cross County
Burwell at Medicine Valley
Cedar Bluffs at Walthill
Centennial at Tekamah-Herman
Central City at Cozad
Central Valley at High Plains
Chase County at Sidney
Clarkson/Leigh at Pender
Cody-Kilgore at Arthur County
Crawford at Potter-Dix
Creighton at Niobrara/Verdigre
DC West at Wayne
Deshler at H-TR-S
Doniphan-Trumbull at West Holt
Dundy County-Stratton at Perkins County
Elkhorn North at Lincoln Northwest
Elm Creek at Bertrand
Falls City at Fairbury
Fort Calhoun at Oakland-Craig
Freeman at Elmwood-Murdock
Fremont at Kearney
GI Northwest at Omaha Skutt
Gering at Chadron
Gordon-Rushville at Alliance
Grand Island CC at North Bend Central
Guardian Angels CC at Neligh-Oakdale
Hartington-Newcastle at Plainview
Hastings SC at Amherst
Heartland at Nebraska Christian
Hemingford at Sutherland
Hershey at Kearney Catholic
Homer at Lyons-Decatur Northeast
Howells-Dodge at Fullerton
Humphrey SF at Wynot
Johnson County Central at Conestoga
Johnson-Brock at Weeping Water
Kenesaw at Giltner
Kimball at Leyton
Laurel-C-C at Wisner-Pilger
Lawrence-Nelson at Falls City SH
Lexington at Crete
Lincoln Christian at Platteview
Lincoln Pius X at Seward
Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln East
Logan View/S-S at Auburn
Louisville at Wilber-Clatonia
Malcolm at Raymond Central
Maywood-Hayes Center at South Loup
McCook at Gothenburg
McCool Junction at EMF
Mead at Shelby-Rising City
Meridian at Red Cloud
Millard South at Elkhorn South
Minatare at Creek Valley
Minden at St. Paul
Mitchell at Torrington, Wyo.
Morrill at Hyannis
Mount Michael at Ralston
Mullen at Twin Loup
Nebraska City at Omaha Roncalli
Nebraska Lutheran at Silver Lake
Norfolk Catholic at Ord
North Central at Arcadia-Loup City
North Platte SP at Hi-Line
North Platte at Scottsbluff
Ogallala at Broken Bow
Omaha Burke at Bellevue West
Omaha Central at Gretna
Omaha Christian at East Butler
Omaha Concordia at Syracuse
Omaha North at Millard West
Omaha Northwest at Lincoln High
Omaha South at Thomas Jefferson, Iowa
Omaha Westside at Grand Island
Omaha Westview at Omaha Gross
Osceola at Humphrey/LHF
Osmond at Elgin/PJ
Palmer at Blue Hill
Palmyra at Lourdes CC
Papillion-La Vista at Papillion-La Vista South
Parkview Christian at Hampton
Pierce at Scotus CC
Pleasanton at Cambridge
Ponca at Archbishop Bergan
Ravenna at Southern Valley
Sandy Creek at Riverside
Santee at Harvard
Schuyler at O'Neill
Sioux County at Banner County
Southern at Diller-Odell
St. Edward at Sterling
Stanton at Elkhorn Valley
Stuart at S-E-M
Summerland at Boyd County
Sutton at Thayer Central
Tri County at Yutan
Valentine at Centura
Wausa at CWC
Waverly at Beatrice
Winside at Tri County Northeast
Wood River at Gibbon
York at Hastings
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 45, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 7
|Lincoln North Star
|14
|13
|8
|10
|--
|45
|Lincoln Northeast
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
NS--Sunken 11 pass from Ball (Kleppinger kick)
NS--Lister 6 run (Kleppinger kick)
NS--Lister 6 run (kick failed)
NS--Hallett 63 pass from Ball (Kleppinger kick)
NS--Coffey 95 kickoff return (Ball run)
NS--Kleppinger 36 field goal
NS--Baum 27 interception return (Kleppinger kick)
NE--I. Eloume 19 run (Quirie kick)
ELKHORN 21, NORRIS 7
|Norris
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
|Elkhorn
|7
|7
|0
|7
|--
|21
ELK--Schenck 10 run (C. Houck kick)
ELK--Schenck 3 run (C. Houck kick)
ELK--Hunt 4 pass from T. Houck (C. Houck kick)
NOR--Langston 9 pass from Godtel (Broer kick)