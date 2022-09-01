 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Week 2: Prep football scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Football

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Creighton Prep 35, Millard North 14

Elkhorn 21, Norris 7

Fillmore Central 21, Milford 7

Garden County at Paxton

Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln Southwest 29, Columbus 7

Lutheran High Northeast 64, Twin River 34

Omaha Benson at Omaha Bryan

Pawnee City 48, Franklin 7

Sandhills Valley 64, Bayard 18

South Sioux City at Sioux City West, Iowa

St. Mary's 60, Randolph 6

Wauneta-Palisade at South Platte

Wilcox-Hildreth 52, Elba 28

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Adams Central at Holdrege

Ainsworth at Madison

Alma at Thunder Ridge, Kan.

Ansley-Litchfield at Anselmo-Merna

Aquinas at Hartington CC

Arapahoe at Loomis

Arlington at West Point-Beemer

Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo

Axtell at Overton

BDS at Superior

Bancroft-Rosalie at Wakefield

Battle Creek at David City

Bellevue East at Norfolk

Bennington at Plattsmouth

Bishop Neumann at Lincoln Lutheran

Bloomfield at Crofton

Boone Central at Aurora

Boys Town at Columbus Lakeview

Bridgeport at Maxwell

Brownell Talbot at Cross County

Burwell at Medicine Valley

Cedar Bluffs at Walthill

Centennial at Tekamah-Herman

Central City at Cozad

Central Valley at High Plains

Chase County at Sidney

Clarkson/Leigh at Pender

Cody-Kilgore at Arthur County

Crawford at Potter-Dix

Creighton at Niobrara/Verdigre

DC West at Wayne

Deshler at H-TR-S

Doniphan-Trumbull at West Holt

Dundy County-Stratton at Perkins County

Elkhorn North at Lincoln Northwest

Elm Creek at Bertrand

Falls City at Fairbury

Fort Calhoun at Oakland-Craig

Freeman at Elmwood-Murdock

Fremont at Kearney

GI Northwest at Omaha Skutt

Gering at Chadron

Gordon-Rushville at Alliance

Grand Island CC at North Bend Central

Guardian Angels CC at Neligh-Oakdale

Hartington-Newcastle at Plainview

Hastings SC at Amherst

Heartland at Nebraska Christian

Hemingford at Sutherland

Hershey at Kearney Catholic

Homer at Lyons-Decatur Northeast

Howells-Dodge at Fullerton

Humphrey SF at Wynot

Johnson County Central at Conestoga

Johnson-Brock at Weeping Water

Kenesaw at Giltner

Kimball at Leyton

Laurel-C-C at Wisner-Pilger

Lawrence-Nelson at Falls City SH

Lexington at Crete

Lincoln Christian at Platteview

Lincoln Pius X at Seward

Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln East

Logan View/S-S at Auburn

Louisville at Wilber-Clatonia

Malcolm at Raymond Central

Maywood-Hayes Center at South Loup

McCook at Gothenburg

McCool Junction at EMF

Mead at Shelby-Rising City

Meridian at Red Cloud

Millard South at Elkhorn South

Minatare at Creek Valley

Minden at St. Paul

Mitchell at Torrington, Wyo.

Morrill at Hyannis

Mount Michael at Ralston

Mullen at Twin Loup

Nebraska City at Omaha Roncalli

Nebraska Lutheran at Silver Lake

Norfolk Catholic at Ord

North Central at Arcadia-Loup City

North Platte SP at Hi-Line

North Platte at Scottsbluff

Ogallala at Broken Bow

Omaha Burke at Bellevue West

Omaha Central at Gretna

Omaha Christian at East Butler

Omaha Concordia at Syracuse

Omaha North at Millard West

Omaha Northwest at Lincoln High

Omaha South at Thomas Jefferson, Iowa

Omaha Westside at Grand Island

Omaha Westview at Omaha Gross

Osceola at Humphrey/LHF

Osmond at Elgin/PJ

Palmer at Blue Hill

Palmyra at Lourdes CC

Papillion-La Vista at Papillion-La Vista South

Parkview Christian at Hampton

Pierce at Scotus CC

Pleasanton at Cambridge

Ponca at Archbishop Bergan

Ravenna at Southern Valley

Sandy Creek at Riverside

Santee at Harvard

Schuyler at O'Neill

Sioux County at Banner County

Southern at Diller-Odell

St. Edward at Sterling

Stanton at Elkhorn Valley

Stuart at S-E-M

Summerland at Boyd County

Sutton at Thayer Central

Tri County at Yutan

Valentine at Centura

Wausa at CWC

Waverly at Beatrice

Winside at Tri County Northeast

Wood River at Gibbon

York at Hastings

LINCOLN NORTH STAR 45, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 7

Lincoln North Star 1413 10 --45 
Lincoln Northeast  --

NS--Sunken 11 pass from Ball (Kleppinger kick)

NS--Lister 6 run (Kleppinger kick)

NS--Lister 6 run (kick failed)

NS--Hallett 63 pass from Ball (Kleppinger kick)

NS--Coffey 95 kickoff return (Ball run)

NS--Kleppinger 36 field goal

NS--Baum 27 interception return (Kleppinger kick)

NE--I. Eloume 19 run (Quirie kick)

ELKHORN 21, NORRIS 7

Norris 0007--
Elkhorn 7--21 

ELK--Schenck 10 run (C. Houck kick)

ELK--Schenck 3 run (C. Houck kick) 

ELK--Hunt 4 pass from T. Houck (C. Houck kick)

NOR--Langston 9 pass from Godtel (Broer kick)

Serena Williams once again sports clothes with a message at the US Open

