 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week 2: Prep football scores
View Comments
agate

Week 2: Prep football scores

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Football

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Class A

Bellevue West 55, Bellevue East 0

Columbus 42, Norfolk 0

Creighton Prep 21, Papillion-La Vista 16

Grand Island 24, Lincoln Pius X 7

Gretna 34, Lincoln High 7

Lincoln North Star 39, Lincoln Northeast 15

Lincoln Southeast 35, Lincoln Southwest 5

Millard South 17, Elkhorn South 14

Millard West 21, Millard North 14

North Platte 35, Fremont 31

Omaha Westside 47, Kearney 21

Class B

Bennington 31, Aurora 18

Beatrice 57, Lexington 0

Blair 49, Mount Michael 10

Crete at McCook, ccd.

Hastings 45, Scottsbluff 6

Norris 35, Elkhorn North 6

Northwest 41, Gering 3

Plattsmouth 29, Ralston 20

Seward 13, Omaha Gross 7

Waverly 17, Omaha Skutt 7

York 20, Alliance 0

Class C-1

Adams Central 24, Wahoo 7

Ashland-Greenwood 42, Milford 14

Auburn 35, Fort Calhoun 7

Boone Central 29, Minden 13

Chadron 36, Gordon-Rushville 21

Cozad 43, Wood River-Shelton 0

Kearney Catholic 35, Gothenburg 0

Lincoln Christian 28, Lincoln Lutheran 14

Louisville 33, Nebraska City 22

Mitchell 43, Burns, Wyo. 0

North Bend Central 30, Arlington 0

Ogallala 20, Holdrege 0

O'Neill 25, Valentine 13

Ord 37, Central City 20

Pierce 41, Columbus Lakeview 21

Platteview 21, Boys Town 14

Raymond Central 21, Falls City 14

Schuyler 14, DC West 6

Sidney 27, Chase County 18

St. Paul 41, Broken Bow 6

Superior 20, Fairbury 0

Wayne 35, West Point-Beemer 19

Class C-2

Aquinas 27, Centennial 0

Archbishop Bergan 47, Grand Island CC 6

Bishop Neumann 35, Norfolk Catholic 26

Bridgeport 40, Centura 0

Crofton 48, Twin River 7

Fillmore Central 27, Syracuse 7

Gibbon 30, Doniphan-Trumbull 16

Hartington CC 24, Battle Creek 21, OT

Hastings SC at North Platte St. Pat's, ccd.

Logan View/SS 21, David City 0

Oakland-Craig 62, BRLD 0

Sandy Creek 28, Hershey 14

Stanton 46, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 16

Tekamah-Herman 7, Ponca 6

Wilber-Clatonia 13, Sutton 12

Yutan 42, Malcolm 13

Class D-1

Amherst 28, Cambridge 26

Anselmo-Merna 50, Hemingford 12

Brownell Talbot 58, Palmyra 42

Burwell 76, Ainsworth 38

Clarkson/Leigh 48, Elmwood-Murdock 0

Cross County 58, Thayer Central 20

Diller-Odell 36, HTRS 18

Dundy County Stratton 68, Bertrand 12

EMF 50, East Butler 12

Elkhorn Valley 34, North Central 26

Elm Creek 40, Hi-Line 22

Freeman 52, Conestoga 14

Guardian Angels CC 28, Lourdes CC 12

Heartland 58, Madison 20

Hitchcock County 78, Bayard 26

Howells-Dodge 50, Shelby-Rising City 0

Humphrey/LHF at Giltner

Lutheran High Northeast 66, West Holt 12

Maxwell 48, Brady 34

Medicine Valley 60, Alma 20

Nebraska Christian 40, Arcadia-Loup City 28

Ravenna 31, Ansley-Litchfield 18

Southern 44, Johnson County Central 22

Tri County 52, Weeping Water 20

Wakefield 56, Wisner-Pilger 20

Class D-2

Allen 32, Mead 22

Arapahoe 38, Lawrence-Nelson 14

BDS 70, Johnson-Brock 22

Central Valley 52, Palmer 16

Creighton 1, Walthill 0, fft.

Elgin/PJ 68, Boyd County 22

Falls City SH 68, Nebraska Lutheran 6 

Fullerton 36, CWC 24

High Plains 51, Omaha Christian 13

Humphrey SF 68, Emerson-Hubbard 0

Hyannis 14, South Loup 12

Kenesaw 44, Loomis 0

Leyton 49, Kimball 6

Mullen 28, Twin Loup 20

Niobrara/Verdigre at Osmond, ppd.

Osceola 78, Wausa 0

Pender 63, Randolph 0

Perkins County 76, Maywood-Hayes Center 32

Pleasanton 48, Axtell 36

Sandhills/Thedford 64, Morrill 6

Sandhills Valley 42, Overton 20

Southern Valley 36, Blue Hill 32

St. Mary's 42, Summerland 14

Sutherland 26, Garden County 16

Winside 56, Cedar Bluffs 20

Wynot 32, Bloomfield 6

Six-man

Arthur County 54, Cody-Kilgore 39

Dorchester 48, Pawnee City 37

Franklin 57, Wauneta-Palisade 7

Hampton 30, St. Edward 27

Heartland Lutheran at S-E-M

McCool Junction 50, Harvard 6

Paxton 66, Creek Valley 56

Potter-Dix 61, Sioux County 32

Red Cloud 56, Lewiston 0

Spalding Academy 59, Silver Lake 14

Sterling 54, Elba 12

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Class A

Lincoln East 37, Papillion-La Vista South 32  

Class B

Elkhorn 48, Omaha Roncalli 27 

South Sioux City 20, Sioux City West, Iowa 7

Class C-1

Columbus Scotus 61, Omaha Concordia 0  

Class D-1

Neligh-Oakdale 48, Plainview 22  

Six-man

Minatare 70, Banner County 0

Wallace 40, South Platte 20

High school football logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Watts, Burks lead Burke to first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News