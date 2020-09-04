Week 2: Prep football scores

Football
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Class A
Bellevue West 55, Bellevue East 0
Columbus 42, Norfolk 0
Creighton Prep 21, Papillion-La Vista 16
Grand Island 24, Lincoln Pius X 7
Gretna 34, Lincoln High 7
Lincoln North Star 39, Lincoln Northeast 15
Lincoln Southeast 35, Lincoln Southwest 5
Millard South 17, Elkhorn South 14
Millard West 21, Millard North 14
North Platte 35, Fremont 31
Omaha Westside 47, Kearney 21
Class B
Bennington 31, Aurora 18
Beatrice 57, Lexington 0
Blair 49, Mount Michael 10
Crete at McCook, ccd.
Hastings 45, Scottsbluff 6
Norris 35, Elkhorn North 6
Northwest 41, Gering 3
Plattsmouth 29, Ralston 20
Seward 13, Omaha Gross 7
Waverly 17, Omaha Skutt 7
York 20, Alliance 0
Class C-1
Adams Central 24, Wahoo 7
Ashland-Greenwood 42, Milford 14
Auburn 35, Fort Calhoun 7
Boone Central 29, Minden 13
Chadron 36, Gordon-Rushville 21
Cozad 43, Wood River-Shelton 0
Kearney Catholic 35, Gothenburg 0
Lincoln Christian 28, Lincoln Lutheran 14
Louisville 33, Nebraska City 22
Mitchell 43, Burns, Wyo. 0
North Bend Central 30, Arlington 0
Ogallala 20, Holdrege 0
O'Neill 25, Valentine 13
Ord 37, Central City 20
Pierce 41, Columbus Lakeview 21
Platteview 21, Boys Town 14
Raymond Central 21, Falls City 14
Schuyler 14, DC West 6
Sidney 27, Chase County 18
St. Paul 41, Broken Bow 6
Superior 20, Fairbury 0
Wayne 35, West Point-Beemer 19
Class C-2
Aquinas 27, Centennial 0
Archbishop Bergan 47, Grand Island CC 6
Bishop Neumann 35, Norfolk Catholic 26
Bridgeport 40, Centura 0
Crofton 48, Twin River 7
Fillmore Central 27, Syracuse 7
Gibbon 30, Doniphan-Trumbull 16
Hartington CC 24, Battle Creek 21, OT
Hastings SC at North Platte St. Pat's, ccd.
Logan View/SS 21, David City 0
Oakland-Craig 62, BRLD 0
Sandy Creek 28, Hershey 14
Stanton 46, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 16
Tekamah-Herman 7, Ponca 6
Wilber-Clatonia 13, Sutton 12
Yutan 42, Malcolm 13
Class D-1
Amherst 28, Cambridge 26
Anselmo-Merna 50, Hemingford 12
Brownell Talbot 58, Palmyra 42
Burwell 76, Ainsworth 38
Clarkson/Leigh 48, Elmwood-Murdock 0
Cross County 58, Thayer Central 20
Diller-Odell 36, HTRS 18
Dundy County Stratton 68, Bertrand 12
EMF 50, East Butler 12
Elkhorn Valley 34, North Central 26
Elm Creek 40, Hi-Line 22
Freeman 52, Conestoga 14
Guardian Angels CC 28, Lourdes CC 12
Heartland 58, Madison 20
Hitchcock County 78, Bayard 26
Howells-Dodge 50, Shelby-Rising City 0
Humphrey/LHF at Giltner
Lutheran High Northeast 66, West Holt 12
Maxwell 48, Brady 34
Medicine Valley 60, Alma 20
Nebraska Christian 40, Arcadia-Loup City 28
Ravenna 31, Ansley-Litchfield 18
Southern 44, Johnson County Central 22
Tri County 52, Weeping Water 20
Wakefield 56, Wisner-Pilger 20
Class D-2
Allen 32, Mead 22
Arapahoe 38, Lawrence-Nelson 14
BDS 70, Johnson-Brock 22
Central Valley 52, Palmer 16
Creighton 1, Walthill 0, fft.
Elgin/PJ 68, Boyd County 22
Falls City SH 68, Nebraska Lutheran 6
Fullerton 36, CWC 24
High Plains 51, Omaha Christian 13
Humphrey SF 68, Emerson-Hubbard 0
Hyannis 14, South Loup 12
Kenesaw 44, Loomis 0
Leyton 49, Kimball 6
Mullen 28, Twin Loup 20
Niobrara/Verdigre at Osmond, ppd.
Osceola 78, Wausa 0
Pender 63, Randolph 0
Perkins County 76, Maywood-Hayes Center 32
Pleasanton 48, Axtell 36
Sandhills/Thedford 64, Morrill 6
Sandhills Valley 42, Overton 20
Southern Valley 36, Blue Hill 32
St. Mary's 42, Summerland 14
Sutherland 26, Garden County 16
Winside 56, Cedar Bluffs 20
Wynot 32, Bloomfield 6
Six-man
Arthur County 54, Cody-Kilgore 39
Dorchester 48, Pawnee City 37
Franklin 57, Wauneta-Palisade 7
Hampton 30, St. Edward 27
Heartland Lutheran at S-E-M
McCool Junction 50, Harvard 6
Paxton 66, Creek Valley 56
Potter-Dix 61, Sioux County 32
Red Cloud 56, Lewiston 0
Spalding Academy 59, Silver Lake 14
Sterling 54, Elba 12
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Class A
Lincoln East 37, Papillion-La Vista South 32
Class B
Elkhorn 48, Omaha Roncalli 27
South Sioux City 20, Sioux City West, Iowa 7
Class C-1
Columbus Scotus 61, Omaha Concordia 0
Class D-1
Neligh-Oakdale 48, Plainview 22
Six-man
Minatare 70, Banner County 0
Wallace 40, South Platte 20
