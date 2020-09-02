Week 2: Prep football scores and schedule

Football
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Papillion-La Vista South at Lincoln East
Class B
Elkhorn at Omaha Roncalli
South Sioux City at Sioux City West, Iowa
Class C-1
Omaha Concordia at Columbus Scotus
Class D-1
Plainview at Neligh-Oakdale
Six-man
Minatare at Banner County
South Platte at Wallace
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Bellevue East at Bellevue West
Creighton Prep at Papillion-La Vista
Gretna at Lincoln High
Fremont at North Platte
Lincoln Pius X at Grand Island
Millard South at Elkhorn South
Millard West at Millard North
Norfolk at Columbus
Omaha Westside at Kearney
Class B
Aurora at Bennington
Blair at Mount Michael
Crete at McCook
Elkhorn North at Norris
Hastings at Scottsbluff
Lexington at Beatrice
Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Northeast
Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest
Northwest at Gering
Omaha Gross at Seward
Omaha Skutt at Waverly
Ralston at Plattsmouth
York at Alliance
Class C-1
Adams Central at Wahoo
Ashland-Greenwood at Milford
Boone Central at Minden
Boys Town at Platteview
Burns, Wyo. at Mitchell
Chadron at Gordon-Rushville
DC West at Schuyler
Fairbury at Superior
Fort Calhoun at Auburn
Gothenburg at Kearney Catholic
Lincoln Christian at Lincoln Lutheran
Louisville at Nebraska City
North Bend Central at Arlington
Ogallala at Holdrege
Ord at Central City
Pierce at Columbus Lakeview
Raymond Central at Falls City
Sidney at Chase County
St. Paul at Broken Bow
Valentine at O'Neill
Wayne at West Point-Beemer
Wood River-Shelton at Cozad
Class C-2
Aquinas at Centennial
BRLD at Oakland-Craig
Battle Creek at Hartington CC
Centura at Bridgeport
Crofton at Twin River
Doniphan-Trumbull at Gibbon
Fillmore Central at Syracuse
Grand Island CC at Archbishop Bergan
Hastings SC at North Platte St. Pat's
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Stanton
Logan View/SS at David City
Malcolm at Yutan
Norfolk Catholic at Bishop Neumann
Ponca at Tekamah-Herman
Sandy Creek at Hershey
Wilber-Clatonia at Sutton
Class D-1
Anselmo-Merna at Hemingford
Bayard at Hitchcock County
Bertrand at Dundy County Stratton
Burwell at Ainsworth
Cambridge at Amherst
Clarkson/Leigh at Elmwood-Murdock
Conestoga at Freeman
EMF at East Butler
Elkhorn Valley at North Central
Elm Creek at Hi-Line
HTRS at Diller-Odell
Humphrey/LHF at Hartington-Newcastle
Lourdes CC at Guardian Angels CC
Madison at Heartland
Maxwell at Brady
Medicine Valley at Alma
Nebraska Christian at Arcadia-Loup City
Palmyra at Brownell Talbot
Ravenna at Ansley-Litchfield
Shelby-Rising City at Howells-Dodge
Southern at Johnson County Central
Thayer Central at Cross County
Tri County at Weeping Water
Wakefield at Wisner-Pilger
West Holt at Lutheran High Northeast
Class D-2
Allen at Mead
Arapahoe at Lawrence-Nelson
BDS at Johnson-Brock
Bloomfield at Wynot
Blue Hill at Southern Valley
Boyd County at Elgin/PJ
CWC at Fullerton
Central Valley at Palmer
Creighton 1, Walthill 0, fft.
Emerson-Hubbard at Humphrey SF
High Plains at Omaha Christian
Kenesaw at Loomis
Maywood-Hayes Center at Perkins County
Mullen at Twin Loup
Nebraska Lutheran at Falls City SH
Niobrara/Verdigre at Osmond
Osceola at Wausa
Pleasanton at Axtell
Randolph at Pender
Riverside at Giltner
Sandhills/Thedford at Morrill
Sandhills Valley at Overton
South Loup at Hyannis
St. Mary's at Summerland
Sutherland at Garden County
Winside at Cedar Bluffs
Six-man
Arthur County at Cody-Kilgore
Creek Valley at Paxton
Elba at Sterling
Franklin at Wauneta-Palisade
Heartland Lutheran at S-E-M
Lewiston at Red Cloud
McCool Junction at Harvard
Pawnee City at Dorchester
Potter-Dix at Sioux County
Santee at Heartland Lutheran
Silver Lake at Spalding Academy
St. Edward at Hampton
