 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week 2: Prep football scores and schedule
View Comments
agate

Week 2: Prep football scores and schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

Football

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Papillion-La Vista South at Lincoln East

Class B

Elkhorn at Omaha Roncalli

South Sioux City at Sioux City West, Iowa

Class C-1

Omaha Concordia at Columbus Scotus

Class D-1

Plainview at Neligh-Oakdale

Six-man

Minatare at Banner County

South Platte at Wallace

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Bellevue East at Bellevue West

Creighton Prep at Papillion-La Vista

Gretna at Lincoln High

Fremont at North Platte

Lincoln Pius X at Grand Island

Millard South at Elkhorn South

Millard West at Millard North

Norfolk at Columbus

Omaha Westside at Kearney

Class B

Aurora at Bennington

Blair at Mount Michael

Crete at McCook

Elkhorn North at Norris

Hastings at Scottsbluff

Lexington at Beatrice

Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest

Northwest at Gering

Omaha Gross at Seward

Omaha Skutt at Waverly

Ralston at Plattsmouth

York at Alliance

Class C-1

Adams Central at Wahoo

Ashland-Greenwood at Milford

Boone Central at Minden

Boys Town at Platteview

Burns, Wyo. at Mitchell

Chadron at Gordon-Rushville

DC West at Schuyler

Fairbury at Superior

Fort Calhoun at Auburn

Gothenburg at Kearney Catholic

Lincoln Christian at Lincoln Lutheran

Louisville at Nebraska City

North Bend Central at Arlington

Ogallala at Holdrege

Ord at Central City

Pierce at Columbus Lakeview

Raymond Central at Falls City

Sidney at Chase County

St. Paul at Broken Bow

Valentine at O'Neill

Wayne at West Point-Beemer

Wood River-Shelton at Cozad

Class C-2

Aquinas at Centennial

BRLD at Oakland-Craig

Battle Creek at Hartington CC

Centura at Bridgeport

Crofton at Twin River

Doniphan-Trumbull at Gibbon

Fillmore Central at Syracuse

Grand Island CC at Archbishop Bergan

Hastings SC at North Platte St. Pat's

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Stanton

Logan View/SS at David City

Malcolm at Yutan

Norfolk Catholic at Bishop Neumann

Ponca at Tekamah-Herman

Sandy Creek at Hershey

Wilber-Clatonia at Sutton

Class D-1

Anselmo-Merna at Hemingford

Bayard at Hitchcock County

Bertrand at Dundy County Stratton

Burwell at Ainsworth

Cambridge at Amherst

Clarkson/Leigh at Elmwood-Murdock

Conestoga at Freeman

EMF at East Butler

Elkhorn Valley at North Central

Elm Creek at Hi-Line

HTRS at Diller-Odell

Humphrey/LHF at Hartington-Newcastle

Lourdes CC at Guardian Angels CC

Madison at Heartland 

Maxwell at Brady

Medicine Valley at Alma

Nebraska Christian at Arcadia-Loup City

Palmyra at Brownell Talbot

Ravenna at Ansley-Litchfield

Shelby-Rising City at Howells-Dodge

Southern at Johnson County Central

Thayer Central at Cross County

Tri County at Weeping Water

Wakefield at Wisner-Pilger

West Holt at Lutheran High Northeast

Class D-2

Allen at Mead

Arapahoe at Lawrence-Nelson

BDS at Johnson-Brock

Bloomfield at Wynot

Blue Hill at Southern Valley

Boyd County at Elgin/PJ

CWC at Fullerton

Central Valley at Palmer

Creighton 1, Walthill 0, fft.

Emerson-Hubbard at Humphrey SF

High Plains at Omaha Christian

Kenesaw at Loomis

Maywood-Hayes Center at Perkins County

Mullen at Twin Loup

Nebraska Lutheran at Falls City SH

Niobrara/Verdigre at Osmond

Osceola at Wausa

Pleasanton at Axtell

Randolph at Pender

Riverside at Giltner

Sandhills/Thedford at Morrill

Sandhills Valley at Overton

South Loup at Hyannis

St. Mary's at Summerland

Sutherland at Garden County

Winside at Cedar Bluffs

Six-man

Arthur County at Cody-Kilgore

Creek Valley at Paxton

Elba at Sterling

Franklin at Wauneta-Palisade

Heartland Lutheran at S-E-M

Lewiston at Red Cloud

McCool Junction at Harvard

Pawnee City at Dorchester

Potter-Dix at Sioux County

Santee at Heartland Lutheran

Silver Lake at Spalding Academy

St. Edward at Hampton

High school football logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Watts, Burks lead Burke to first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News