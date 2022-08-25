Week 1: Prep football scores

Football
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Adams Central 28, Minden 7
Chadron 41, Gordon-Rushville 13
Elba at Shelton
Elm Creek 54, South Loup 28
Fairbury 35, Tri County 0
Gretna 44, Omaha Burke 0
Hay Springs 28, Paxton 6
Johnson-Brock at Southern
Julesburg, CO (Sedgwick County) at Dundy County Stratton
Kearney 14, Lincoln East 6
Maywood-Hayes Center 41, Sutherland 22
Omaha Westview 1, Buena Vista 0, fft.
People are also reading…
Perkins County 26, Bridgeport 22
S-E-M 72, Brady 26
Sioux City North (Iowa) 44, South Sioux City 0
Southwest 60, South Platte 0
Sterling at Heartland Lutheran
Twin Loup 32, Anselmo-Merna 0
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Alliance at Chase County
Amherst at Wood River
Ansley-Litchfield at Ravenna
Arcadia-Loup City at Arapahoe
Archbishop Bergan at Battle Creek
Arthur County at Garden County
Auburn at Boys Town
Axtell at Alma
Bancroft-Rosalie at Homer
Banner County at Wauneta-Palisade
Bellevue West at Omaha North
Bishop Neumann at Milford
Bloomfield at Winside
Blue Hill at Sandy Creek
Boyd County at Osmond
Broken Bow at Boone Central
CWC at Creighton
Cambridge at North Platte St. Patrick's
Cedar Bluffs at Omaha Christian Academy
Centura at Grand Island Central Catholic
Columbus Lakeview at Ashland-Greenwood
Conestoga at Twin River
Cozad at McCook
Creek Valley at Sioux County
Crete at Mount Michael Benedictine
Crofton at Summerland
Cross County at Sutton
David City at Fillmore Central
Dorchester at St. Edward
EMF at Clarkson/Leigh
EPPJ at Humphrey St. Francis
East Butler at Nebraska Lutheran
Edgemont, SD at Crawford
Elkhorn High at Waverly
Elkhorn South at Lincoln Southeast
Elmwood-Murdock at Falls City Sacred Heart
Fullerton at Central Valley
Gibbon at Hershey
Giltner at Deshler
Gothenburg at Ogallala
Grand Island at North Platte
Gross Catholic at Beatrice
Hampton at Lewiston
Hastings at Elkhorn North
Hi-Line at Pleasanton
High Plains Community at BDS
Hitchcock County at Bayard
Holdrege at Sidney
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Hyannis at Kimball
Johnson County Central at Mead
Kearney Catholic at Doniphan-Trumbull
Kenesaw at Loomis
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Lexington at York
Leyton at Hemingford
Lincoln High at Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln Lutheran at Lincoln Christian
Lincoln North Star at Omaha Benson
Lincoln Northeast at Bellevue East
Lourdes Central Catholic at Freeman
Maxwell at Morrill
Millard North at Papillion-LaVista
Millard West at Millard South
Mullen at Medicine Valley
Nebraska Christian at Madison
Neligh-Oakdale at Howells-Dodge
Niobrara/Verdigre at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Norfolk Catholic at Oakland-Craig
Norfolk at Columbus
North Bend Central at Centennial
North Central at Ainsworth
Northwest at Aurora
Omaha Bryan at Omaha South
Omaha Northwest at Omaha Central
Omaha Skutt Catholic at Bennington
Omaha Westside at Creighton Preparatory School
Ord at Central City
Osceola at Diller-Odell
Overton at Bertrand
Papillion-LaVista South at Fremont
Pender at Elkhorn Valley
Platteview at Falls City
Plattsmouth at Blair
Ponca at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LatS)
Potter-Dix at Minatare
Ralston at Lincoln Northwest
Raymond Central at Arlington
Riverside at Stanton
Sandhills Valley at Southern Valley
Sandhills/Thedford at Burwell
Schuyler at Omaha Concordia
Scottsbluff at Lincoln Pius X
Scotus Central Catholic at Aquinas Catholic
Seward at Norris
Shelby-Rising City at Heartland
Silver Lake at Palmer
St. Mary's at Wausa
St. Paul at ONeill
Superior at Lawrence-Nelson
Syracuse at Louisville
TCNE (Tri County Northeast) at Lyons-Decatur Northeast
Tekamah-Herman at Cedar Catholic
Thayer Central at McCool Junction
Torrington, WY at Gering
Wahoo at Pierce
Wakefield at Plainview
Wallace at Cody-Kilgore
Walthill at Randolph
Wayne at Omaha Roncalli Catholic
Weeping Water at Palmyra
West Holt at Valentine
West Point-Beemer at Douglas County West
Wheatland, WY at Mitchell
Wilber-Clatonia at Hastings St. Cecilia
Wisner-Pilger at Lutheran High Northeast
Wynot at Hartington-Newcastle
Yutan at Malcolm
KEARNEY 14, LINCOLN EAST 6
|Kearney
|0
|7
|0
|7
|--
|14
|Lincoln East
|0
|0
|6
|0
|--
|6
KHS--Reuling 5 pass from Beckman (Kracl kick)
LE--Bauman 65 run (kick blocked)
KHS--Kowalek 69 run (Kracl kick)