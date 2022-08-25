 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Week 1: Prep football scores

Football

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Adams Central 28, Minden 7 

Chadron 41, Gordon-Rushville 13 

Elba at Shelton

Elm Creek 54, South Loup 28 

Fairbury 35, Tri County 0 

Gretna 44, Omaha Burke 0 

Hay Springs 28, Paxton 6  

Johnson-Brock at Southern

Julesburg, CO (Sedgwick County) at Dundy County Stratton

Kearney 14, Lincoln East 6 

Maywood-Hayes Center 41, Sutherland 22

Omaha Westview 1, Buena Vista 0, fft.

Perkins County 26, Bridgeport 22

S-E-M 72, Brady 26

Sioux City North (Iowa) 44, South Sioux City 0 

Southwest 60, South Platte 0

Sterling at Heartland Lutheran

Twin Loup 32, Anselmo-Merna 0

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Alliance at Chase County

Amherst at Wood River

Ansley-Litchfield at Ravenna

Arcadia-Loup City at Arapahoe

Archbishop Bergan at Battle Creek

Arthur County at Garden County

Auburn at Boys Town

Axtell at Alma

Bancroft-Rosalie at Homer

Banner County at Wauneta-Palisade

Bellevue West at Omaha North

Bishop Neumann at Milford

Bloomfield at Winside

Blue Hill at Sandy Creek

Boyd County at Osmond

Broken Bow at Boone Central

CWC at Creighton

Cambridge at North Platte St. Patrick's

Cedar Bluffs at Omaha Christian Academy

Centura at Grand Island Central Catholic

Columbus Lakeview at Ashland-Greenwood

Conestoga at Twin River

Cozad at McCook

Creek Valley at Sioux County

Crete at Mount Michael Benedictine

Crofton at Summerland

Cross County at Sutton

David City at Fillmore Central

Dorchester at St. Edward

EMF at Clarkson/Leigh

EPPJ at Humphrey St. Francis

East Butler at Nebraska Lutheran

Edgemont, SD at Crawford

Elkhorn High at Waverly

Elkhorn South at Lincoln Southeast

Elmwood-Murdock at Falls City Sacred Heart

Fullerton at Central Valley

Gibbon at Hershey

Giltner at Deshler

Gothenburg at Ogallala

Grand Island at North Platte

Gross Catholic at Beatrice

Hampton at Lewiston

Hastings at Elkhorn North

Hi-Line at Pleasanton

High Plains Community at BDS

Hitchcock County at Bayard

Holdrege at Sidney

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Hyannis at Kimball

Johnson County Central at Mead

Kearney Catholic at Doniphan-Trumbull

Kenesaw at Loomis

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Guardian Angels Central Catholic

Lexington at York

Leyton at Hemingford

Lincoln High at Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln Lutheran at Lincoln Christian

Lincoln North Star at Omaha Benson

Lincoln Northeast at Bellevue East

Lourdes Central Catholic at Freeman

Maxwell at Morrill

Millard North at Papillion-LaVista

Millard West at Millard South

Mullen at Medicine Valley

Nebraska Christian at Madison

Neligh-Oakdale at Howells-Dodge

Niobrara/Verdigre at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Norfolk Catholic at Oakland-Craig

Norfolk at Columbus

North Bend Central at Centennial

North Central at Ainsworth

Northwest at Aurora

Omaha Bryan at Omaha South

Omaha Northwest at Omaha Central

Omaha Skutt Catholic at Bennington

Omaha Westside at Creighton Preparatory School

Ord at Central City

Osceola at Diller-Odell

Overton at Bertrand

Papillion-LaVista South at Fremont

Pender at Elkhorn Valley

Platteview at Falls City

Plattsmouth at Blair

Ponca at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LatS)

Potter-Dix at Minatare

Ralston at Lincoln Northwest

Raymond Central at Arlington

Riverside at Stanton

Sandhills Valley at Southern Valley

Sandhills/Thedford at Burwell

Schuyler at Omaha Concordia

Scottsbluff at Lincoln Pius X

Scotus Central Catholic at Aquinas Catholic

Seward at Norris

Shelby-Rising City at Heartland

Silver Lake at Palmer

St. Mary's at Wausa

St. Paul at ONeill

Superior at Lawrence-Nelson

Syracuse at Louisville

TCNE (Tri County Northeast) at Lyons-Decatur Northeast

Tekamah-Herman at Cedar Catholic

Thayer Central at McCool Junction

Torrington, WY at Gering

Wahoo at Pierce

Wakefield at Plainview

Wallace at Cody-Kilgore

Walthill at Randolph

Wayne at Omaha Roncalli Catholic

Weeping Water at Palmyra

West Holt at Valentine

West Point-Beemer at Douglas County West

Wheatland, WY at Mitchell

Wilber-Clatonia at Hastings St. Cecilia

Wisner-Pilger at Lutheran High Northeast

Wynot at Hartington-Newcastle

Yutan at Malcolm

KEARNEY 14, LINCOLN EAST 6

Kearney 0 7 0 7 -- 14
Lincoln East 0 -- 6

KHS--Reuling 5 pass from Beckman (Kracl kick)

LE--Bauman 65 run (kick blocked)

KHS--Kowalek 69 run (Kracl kick)

