Week 1: Prep football scores and schedule
agate

  • Updated
Football

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

CLASS A

Creighton Prep at Omaha Westside

Elkhorn South at Millard West

CLASS D-1

Perkins County at Maxwell

Wakefield 46, Guardian Angels CC 22

CLASS D-2

Ansley-Litchfield at Anselmo-Merna

Palmer at Nebraska Christian

SIX-MAN

McCool Junction at Sioux County

Red Cloud at Deshler

FRIDAY'S GAMES

CLASS A

Lincoln East at Lincoln Pius X

Lincoln North Star at Lincoln High

Lincoln Northeast at Fremont

Lincoln Southwest at Gretna

Millard North at Millard South

Papillion-LV South at Papillion-La Vista

CLASS B

Beatrice at Ralston

Bennington at Northwest

Blair at Plattsmouth

Elkhorn North at Waverly

Holdrege at Adams Central

Mitchell at Alliance

McCook at Hastings

Mount Michael at Omaha Gross

Norris at Elkhorn

North Platte at Aurora

Omaha Skutt at Omaha Roncalli

Seward at Lexington

Sioux City North, Iowa, at South Sioux City

Torrington, Wyo. at Gering

York at Crete

CLASS C-1

Arlington at West Point-Beemer

Auburn at Ashland-Greenwood

Bridgeport at Sidney

Broken Bow at Ogallala

Central City at Battle Creek

Chase County at Chadron

Columbus Lakeview at Boys Town

Columbus Scotus at Wahoo

Cozad at Gothenburg

DC West at Louisville

Fairbury at Malcolm

Fillmore Central at Raymond Central

Fort Calhoun at North Bend Central

Hershey at Centura

Kearney Catholic at Wood River-Shelton

Pierce at St. Paul

Platteview at Falls City

Schuyler at Nebraska City

Syracuse at Lincoln Christian

Wayne at Logan View/SS

CLASS C-2

Aquinas at Bishop Neumann

Archbishop Bergan at Yutan

Crofton at Valentine

Gibbon at Sandy Creek

Gordon-Rushville at Ord

Grand Island CC at Sutton

Hartington CC at O'Neill

Lincoln Lutheran at Omaha Concordia

Norfolk Catholic at Boone Central

North Platte St. Pat's at Doniphan-Trumbull

Oakland-Craig at Ponca

Superior at Centennial

Tekamah-Herman at BRLD

Twin River at David City

Wilber-Clatonia at Hastings SC

CLASS D-1

Ainsworth at Plainview

Alma at Amherst

Burwell at West Holt

Cambridge at Sutherland

Cedar Bluffs at Emerson-Hubbard

Conestoga at EMF

Cross County at Clarkson/Leigh

East Butler at Howells-Dodge

Elm Creek at Arcadia-Loup City

Freeman at Weeping Water

HTRS at Southern

Hi-Line at Arapahoe

Hitchcock County at Kimball

Johnson County Central at Tri County

Lutheran High Northeast at Madison

Mead at Elmwood-Murdock

Neligh-Oakdale at Humphrey/LHF

North Central at Twin Loup

Omaha Christian at Palmyra

Pender at Creighton

Shelby-Rising City at Thayer Central

Southern Valley at Ravenna

Stanton at  Brownell Talbot

Summerland at Elkhorn Valley

Wisner-Pilger at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

CLASS D-2

Axtell at Kenesaw

Boyd County at CWC

Brady at Pleasanton

Diller-Odell at BDS

Falls City SH at Lourdes CC

Fullerton at Central Valley

Giltner at Heartland

Hartington-Newcastle at Randolph

Hemingford at Garden County

Johnson-Brock at Nebraska Lutheran

Lawrence-Nelson at High Plains

Loomis at Blue Hill

Morrill at Bayard

Mullen at Sandhills/Thedford

Osceola at Riverside

Osmond at Allen

Overton at Bertrand

South Loup at Medicine Valley

Wausa at Niobrara/Verdigre

Wynot at Humphrey SF

SIX-MAN

Crawford at Edgemont, S.D.

Dorchester at Meridian

Hampton at Sterling

Harvard at Spalding Academy

Hay Springs at Creek Valley

Heartland Lutheran at Elba

Hyannis at Sandhills Valley

Leyton at Maywood-Hayes Center

Parkview Christian at St. Edward

Paxton at Cody-Kilgore

S-E-M at Arthur County

Wallace at Potter-Dix

Walthill at Winside

Wauneta-Palisade at Silver Lake

Wilcox-Hildreth at Southwest

SATURDAY'S GAME

CLASS D-2

Elgin/PJ at St. Mary's

High school football logo 2014
