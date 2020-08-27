Week 1: Prep football scores and schedule

Football
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
CLASS A
Creighton Prep at Omaha Westside
Elkhorn South at Millard West
CLASS D-1
Perkins County at Maxwell
Wakefield 46, Guardian Angels CC 22
CLASS D-2
Ansley-Litchfield at Anselmo-Merna
Palmer at Nebraska Christian
SIX-MAN
McCool Junction at Sioux County
Red Cloud at Deshler
FRIDAY'S GAMES
CLASS A
Lincoln East at Lincoln Pius X
Lincoln North Star at Lincoln High
Lincoln Northeast at Fremont
Lincoln Southwest at Gretna
Millard North at Millard South
Papillion-LV South at Papillion-La Vista
CLASS B
Beatrice at Ralston
Bennington at Northwest
Blair at Plattsmouth
Elkhorn North at Waverly
Holdrege at Adams Central
Mitchell at Alliance
McCook at Hastings
Mount Michael at Omaha Gross
Norris at Elkhorn
North Platte at Aurora
Omaha Skutt at Omaha Roncalli
Seward at Lexington
Sioux City North, Iowa, at South Sioux City
Torrington, Wyo. at Gering
York at Crete
CLASS C-1
Arlington at West Point-Beemer
Auburn at Ashland-Greenwood
Bridgeport at Sidney
Broken Bow at Ogallala
Central City at Battle Creek
Chase County at Chadron
Columbus Lakeview at Boys Town
Columbus Scotus at Wahoo
Cozad at Gothenburg
DC West at Louisville
Fairbury at Malcolm
Fillmore Central at Raymond Central
Fort Calhoun at North Bend Central
Hershey at Centura
Kearney Catholic at Wood River-Shelton
Pierce at St. Paul
Platteview at Falls City
Schuyler at Nebraska City
Syracuse at Lincoln Christian
Wayne at Logan View/SS
CLASS C-2
Aquinas at Bishop Neumann
Archbishop Bergan at Yutan
Crofton at Valentine
Gibbon at Sandy Creek
Gordon-Rushville at Ord
Grand Island CC at Sutton
Hartington CC at O'Neill
Lincoln Lutheran at Omaha Concordia
Norfolk Catholic at Boone Central
North Platte St. Pat's at Doniphan-Trumbull
Oakland-Craig at Ponca
Superior at Centennial
Tekamah-Herman at BRLD
Twin River at David City
Wilber-Clatonia at Hastings SC
CLASS D-1
Ainsworth at Plainview
Alma at Amherst
Burwell at West Holt
Cambridge at Sutherland
Cedar Bluffs at Emerson-Hubbard
Conestoga at EMF
Cross County at Clarkson/Leigh
East Butler at Howells-Dodge
Elm Creek at Arcadia-Loup City
Freeman at Weeping Water
HTRS at Southern
Hi-Line at Arapahoe
Hitchcock County at Kimball
Johnson County Central at Tri County
Lutheran High Northeast at Madison
Mead at Elmwood-Murdock
Neligh-Oakdale at Humphrey/LHF
North Central at Twin Loup
Omaha Christian at Palmyra
Pender at Creighton
Shelby-Rising City at Thayer Central
Southern Valley at Ravenna
Stanton at Brownell Talbot
Summerland at Elkhorn Valley
Wisner-Pilger at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
CLASS D-2
Axtell at Kenesaw
Boyd County at CWC
Brady at Pleasanton
Diller-Odell at BDS
Falls City SH at Lourdes CC
Fullerton at Central Valley
Giltner at Heartland
Hartington-Newcastle at Randolph
Hemingford at Garden County
Johnson-Brock at Nebraska Lutheran
Lawrence-Nelson at High Plains
Loomis at Blue Hill
Morrill at Bayard
Mullen at Sandhills/Thedford
Osceola at Riverside
Osmond at Allen
Overton at Bertrand
South Loup at Medicine Valley
Wausa at Niobrara/Verdigre
Wynot at Humphrey SF
SIX-MAN
Crawford at Edgemont, S.D.
Dorchester at Meridian
Hampton at Sterling
Harvard at Spalding Academy
Hay Springs at Creek Valley
Heartland Lutheran at Elba
Hyannis at Sandhills Valley
Leyton at Maywood-Hayes Center
Parkview Christian at St. Edward
Paxton at Cody-Kilgore
S-E-M at Arthur County
Wallace at Potter-Dix
Walthill at Winside
Wauneta-Palisade at Silver Lake
Wilcox-Hildreth at Southwest
SATURDAY'S GAME
CLASS D-2
Elgin/PJ at St. Mary's
