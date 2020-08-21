 Skip to main content
Week 0: Prep football scores, summaries
agate

Week 0: Prep football scores, summaries

Hastings vs. North Star, 8.21

Lincoln North Star's Nathan Athouris gets caught at the ankles by Hastings' Gareth Jones (3) in the second quarter Friday at Seacrest Field.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Football

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Class A

Hastings 35, Lincoln North Star 8

Class C-1

Sandy Creek 37, Schuyler 20

Class D-1

Cross County 70, Blue Hill 12

Class D-2

Laurel-C-C 78, Homer 14

HASTINGS 35, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 8

Hastings 80621--35
Lincoln North Star 8000--8

NS--Elliott 47 pass from McGarvie (K. Seip pass from Boutin)

H--Kalvelage 67 pass from Synek (Shoemaker pass from Synek)

H--Kalvelage 13 pass from Synek (kick blocked)

H--Nauert 84 pass from Synek (Menke kick)

H--Jones 6 pass from Synek (Menke kick)

H--Nauert 98 interception return (Menke kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING--HAS, Synek 8-30, Weidner 17-45, Shoemaker 2-10, Team 1-(-11). LNS, Athouris 19-88, McGarvie 14-31, Hernandez 2-2, Rhodes 5-11, Hallett 2-25, Boutin 5-22.

PASSING--HAS, Synek 8-20-1, 261. LNS, McGarvie 7-19-1, 123; Boutin 3-12-1, 39.

RECEIVING--HAS, Shoemaker 2-29, Kalvelage 2-80, Nauert 2-128, Jones 2-24. LNS, Elliott 3-79, Athouris 2-11, Hallett 2-23, Coffey 2-45, Bajc 1-4.

CROSS COUNTY 70, BLUE HILL 12

BLUE HILL--Carter Seim, who totaled 19 touchdowns last season, opened the Week 0 matchup with five scores and totaled 234 rushing yards for the Cougars. Isaac Noyd added 138 yards on the ground and one score.

Cross County16 22 32 --70 
Blue Hill6--12 

CC--Rystrom 14 run (run)

CC--Seim 19 run (run)

BH--McLayne 3 pass from Coffey (run failed)

CC--Seim 66 run (run)

BH--Bonifas 4 run  (run failed)

CC--Hollinger 11 pass from Hild (run)

CC--Seim 5 run (run)

CC--Seim 32 run (run)

CC--Noyd 39 run (run)

CC--Seim 36 run (run)

 

