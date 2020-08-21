Week 0: Prep football scores, summaries

Football
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Class A
Hastings 35, Lincoln North Star 8
Class C-1
Sandy Creek 37, Schuyler 20
Class D-1
Cross County 70, Blue Hill 12
Class D-2
Laurel-C-C 78, Homer 14
HASTINGS 35, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 8
|Hastings
|8
|0
|6
|21
|--
|35
|Lincoln North Star
|8
|0
|0
|0
|--
|8
NS--Elliott 47 pass from McGarvie (K. Seip pass from Boutin)
H--Kalvelage 67 pass from Synek (Shoemaker pass from Synek)
H--Kalvelage 13 pass from Synek (kick blocked)
H--Nauert 84 pass from Synek (Menke kick)
H--Jones 6 pass from Synek (Menke kick)
H--Nauert 98 interception return (Menke kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--HAS, Synek 8-30, Weidner 17-45, Shoemaker 2-10, Team 1-(-11). LNS, Athouris 19-88, McGarvie 14-31, Hernandez 2-2, Rhodes 5-11, Hallett 2-25, Boutin 5-22.
PASSING--HAS, Synek 8-20-1, 261. LNS, McGarvie 7-19-1, 123; Boutin 3-12-1, 39.
RECEIVING--HAS, Shoemaker 2-29, Kalvelage 2-80, Nauert 2-128, Jones 2-24. LNS, Elliott 3-79, Athouris 2-11, Hallett 2-23, Coffey 2-45, Bajc 1-4.
CROSS COUNTY 70, BLUE HILL 12
BLUE HILL--Carter Seim, who totaled 19 touchdowns last season, opened the Week 0 matchup with five scores and totaled 234 rushing yards for the Cougars. Isaac Noyd added 138 yards on the ground and one score.
|Cross County
|16
|22
|32
|0
|--
|70
|Blue Hill
|6
|6
|0
|0
|--
|12
CC--Rystrom 14 run (run)
CC--Seim 19 run (run)
BH--McLayne 3 pass from Coffey (run failed)
CC--Seim 66 run (run)
BH--Bonifas 4 run (run failed)
CC--Hollinger 11 pass from Hild (run)
CC--Seim 5 run (run)
CC--Seim 32 run (run)
CC--Noyd 39 run (run)
CC--Seim 36 run (run)
