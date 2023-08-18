A conversation between quarterback and coach after the final bell rang at Crete High School on Friday afternoon helped spark a Cardinal win.
Trailing late, Reece Vertin's pass to Kenson Spence from just over 20 yards out sealed Crete's 31-29 win against Omaha Westview at Crete.
Crete coach Mark Newmyer said he and Vertin discussed the play soon after school was dismissed for the day.
"We liked that matchup," Newmyer said. "We took advantage of it late in the game. Reece threw a great ball up and Spence went up and made a big play.
Elkhorn North 21, Beatrice 3: Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North rushed for over 200 yards to earn a season-opening win.
Beatrice's Trevin Lang connected on a 34-yard field goal in the first quarter to get the Orangemen on the scoreboard.
"I am proud of our boys," Beatrice coach Jeff Kezeor said. "They fought well against the No. 2 team in the state. We had a couple of opportunities to score but had a few drive-killing penalties."
Pawnee City 56, St. Edward 12: The six-man state runner-up Indians rolled to a lopsided win in Pawnee City. The Indians scored in several ways, including a pick six, safety and kick return. Norris 42, Blair 21: After trailing 13-6 in the first quarter, Norris put up 23 consecutive points to help the Titans blow past the Bears. Senior Eli Holt led the charge for the Titans with three touchdowns, two on the ground and one through the air.
Photos: City battle between Northwest, Pius X opens high school football season
Lincoln Pius X's Jack Schafers celebrates after he scores a touchdown in the first quarter against Lincoln Northwest on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Union Bank Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Jack Schafers celebrates after he scores a touchdown in the first quarter against Lincoln Northwest on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Union Bank Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Northwest's Tyler Aldridge (left) celebrates his touchdown with Genesis Springs against Lincoln Pius X on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Union Bank Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Dario Occansey is celebrated by teammates, from left, Brayden Matulka and Kolbe Volkmer after he scored a touchdown in the second quarter on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Union Bank Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Joseph Andreasen (center) joins his teammates in prayer before taking on Lincoln Northwest on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Union Bank Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A pass intended for Lincoln Pius X's Dario Occansey (right) slips through his fingers while Lincoln Northwest's Tyler Aldridge provides coverage on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Union Bank Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Sam Reif pursues Lincoln Northwest's Kaiden Wood on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Union Bank Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Joe Andreasen (right) stiff-arms Lincoln Northwest's Steven Frede during their game Friday at Union Bank Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Northwest's J.J. Kopp pursues Pius X's Joseph Andreasen as he runs the ball in for a touchdown on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Union Bank Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Northwest's LaShawn Primes (top left) escapes from a tackle by Lincoln Pius X's Brett Voss (bottom left), who is backed up by teammates Sam Kassmeier (center) and Leo Haro in the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Union Bank Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!