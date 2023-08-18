A conversation between quarterback and coach after the final bell rang at Crete High School on Friday afternoon helped spark a Cardinal win.

Trailing late, Reece Vertin's pass to Kenson Spence from just over 20 yards out sealed Crete's 31-29 win against Omaha Westview at Crete.

Crete coach Mark Newmyer said he and Vertin discussed the play soon after school was dismissed for the day.

"We liked that matchup," Newmyer said. "We took advantage of it late in the game. Reece threw a great ball up and Spence went up and made a big play.

"That was huge."

Elkhorn North 21, Beatrice 3: Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North rushed for over 200 yards to earn a season-opening win.

Beatrice's Trevin Lang connected on a 34-yard field goal in the first quarter to get the Orangemen on the scoreboard.

"I am proud of our boys," Beatrice coach Jeff Kezeor said. "They fought well against the No. 2 team in the state. We had a couple of opportunities to score but had a few drive-killing penalties."

Pawnee City 56, St. Edward 12: The six-man state runner-up Indians rolled to a lopsided win in Pawnee City. The Indians scored in several ways, including a pick six, safety and kick return.

Norris 42, Blair 21: After trailing 13-6 in the first quarter, Norris put up 23 consecutive points to help the Titans blow past the Bears. Senior Eli Holt led the charge for the Titans with three touchdowns, two on the ground and one through the air.

Photos: City battle between Northwest, Pius X opens high school football season