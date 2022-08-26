'We were so excited': With playing surface finished hours before kickoff, Lincoln Northwest plays first game in program history

The final score was Ralston 48, Lincoln Northwest 12.

And while the final score counts, it maybe didn’t matter quite as much for the Falcons.

Their program is off the ground, with “nowhere to go but up,” as an assistant in the press box said during the first half.

Friday eventually turned into football, but it was also a celebration of the first-year program finally pulling on the purple jerseys and playing a real game.

"Oh man, we were so excited. We were so happy that Air Park and Lincoln Northwest showed out for our game, you know?" said junior running back/defensive back Aaron Syniy, who had 11 carries for 34 yards. "It's definitely a good feeling to have this hyped up for such a long time in this building, and just finally have that first touch of the ground, it's exciting."

The hot dogs were hot, the drinks were cold, and the brand new field turf smelled like rubber pellets as the sun sank in the west.

It was a good night for football, and the Falcons were happy to be playing it.

The first touchdown in program history came just after the midway point of the second quarter, when quarterback Dylan Kotik scrambled to buy himself time and found Genesis Springs for a 4-yard scoring pass.

"I got chills when I threw that pass," Kotik said.

There were other positives, too.

Northwest’s first defensive possession ended with the Falcons stopping a Ralston fourth-down conversion attempt. LNW’s scoring drive covered 15 plays and 60 yards. The Falcons recovered a fumbled kickoff return. Backup quarterback JJ Kopp hit receiver Tyler Aldridge for a 64-yard scoring strike in the third quarter.

But there were also the signs of a first-year program.

Ralston, a three-win team last season, was the more physical outfit. The Rams, though, have a senior class that Northwest doesn’t.

On more than one occasion, Northwest’s offense took the field one player short and had to hustle someone on late or burn a timeout. A Ralston punt clipped a Falcons player that didn’t get out of the way. Missed tackles piled up as the game wore on.

"We need to be more physical. We need to be more consistent on all three facets of the game," Northwest coach Brian Lauck said. "I talked to the guys about, regardless of the scoreboard, we want to compete, we want to do our jobs, and there was a lack of that consistently.

"So we're going to get back to the drawing board, and the goal is always just to make sure we're staying together, keeping everybody on the positive train, because it's an uphill battle every week."

It was sophomore running back Conner Brown who powered the Rams, with 183 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries.

Brown broke free for touchdown runs of 41 and 78 yards in the third quarter.

The signs of ongoing construction at Northwest’s athletic complex were evident, too.

Construction crews had to run the two-minute drill just to get UBT Stadium ready for a game. Work on the playing surface wasn't completed until just hours before the game. Included putting up the goalposts, and finishing the mix-in of rubber pellets into the turf.

The Falcons couldn't so much as touch their home field until a few hours before kickoff.

"As soon as I walked on it, I was so excited for tonight," said Kotik, who finished 7-of-14 for 43 yards and a touchdown.

The press box was about half-finished. The Falcons held their final pregame meeting under the bleachers on the home side of the stadium, and met in the south end zone at halftime.

As a reminder of Northwest’s location, a massive jet took off from Lincoln Airport and lifted into the sky just east of the stadium, the roar from its engines covering up the noise of the crowd.

Better days certainly are ahead. The bones of Northwest’s athletic complex, to be shared by the city’s schools, are in place and will be completed soon enough thanks in part to a fundraising campaign announced before kickoff.

Friday night was about firsts. The Falcons will improve with experience. For one night, just getting on the field represented a win.