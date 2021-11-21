‘We’ve been looking forward to this’: Former Class D football giants Howells, Dodge seek first state title together

For several years in the 1990s and 2000s, the towns of Howells and Dodge got used to an annual hour-and-a-half trip south to Memorial Stadium.
Dodge High won five state championships in six years from 1994 to 1999 and Howells High won nine state titles from 2000 to 2011, but the two towns haven’t re-found their state-title dreams since consolidating in 2012.
Forget about the Bobcats or the Pirates of old – it’s the Jaguars who are looking to make history this time around.
Long-time Howells head coach Mike Speirs guided the Bobcats to all 10 of their championship-game appearances in school history, and he’s ready to be back at Memorial Stadium.
“I’m just proud of the kids, they worked really hard to get where they’re at with the run we had to make through the playoffs,” Speirs said. “They’ve been a fun group to coach, they work hard and it’s just been great to get back down there, that’s for sure.”
This year’s Jaguar team has gone further than any of the past nine thanks to the help of their star running back, Levi Belina. The senior has totaled 1,884 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns on the ground this season, while younger brother Lane Belina, backup Lance Brester and quarterback Gavin Nelson have eight rushing scores apiece.
Like any good running back, Belina gives credit to his offensive line for making his efforts possible.
“They’re physical, they get to their blocks and they stay on them,” Belina said. “When I don’t have anybody in my way until the secondary that makes a big difference.”
Howells-Dodge’s path to the state finals involved knocking off Laurel-C-C, No. 5 Dundy Co.-Stratton and No. 1 Burwell in successive weeks, a challenging run that has prepared it well for a familiar opponent in the state finals. No. 3 Howells-Dodge (12-0) will face No. 4 Cross County (11-1) in the Class D-1 title game at 10:15 a.m. on Monday.
The Jaguars beat Cross County 40-38 in Week 3, albeit without all-state running back Carter Seim on the other side. That leaves some uncertainty going into a rematch with much higher stakes.
“These guys have done a really good job of adapting to whatever the opponents throw at us and being able to adjust on the run,” Speirs said. “And you know, we're just hopeful that we can do that again. We know that this game might not last very long because that clock might not ever stop. It’s going to be a hard-nosed football game, they have a great line and we hope we can match up with them.”
To prepare for the early kickoff, Howells-Dodge has been practicing at 10 a.m. leading up to the title game, and the Jaguars will be in for an early-morning wakeup before their 6:15 a.m. departure on Monday toward Lincoln. With 10 days of rest since the semifinal round, Belina has shaken off a minor injury and the Jaguars are looking to be at full health.
It’s been an exciting few weeks at the school, particularly since Howells-Dodge’s volleyball team won the D-1 state championship on Nov. 6. With the potential to pick up another state championship on the horizon, these Jaguars aren’t focused on history – they’re just focusing on themselves.
“The team is pretty cool about it all, we’re all thinking it’s just another game,” Belina said. “We’ve been looking forward to this the whole year and always thought we could make it, so now that we’re finally there it’s a great feeling.”
