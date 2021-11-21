‘We’ve been looking forward to this’: Former Class D football giants Howells, Dodge seek first state title together

“They’re physical, they get to their blocks and they stay on them,” Belina said. “When I don’t have anybody in my way until the secondary that makes a big difference.”

Howells-Dodge’s path to the state finals involved knocking off Laurel-C-C, No. 5 Dundy Co.-Stratton and No. 1 Burwell in successive weeks, a challenging run that has prepared it well for a familiar opponent in the state finals. No. 3 Howells-Dodge (12-0) will face No. 4 Cross County (11-1) in the Class D-1 title game at 10:15 a.m. on Monday.

The Jaguars beat Cross County 40-38 in Week 3, albeit without all-state running back Carter Seim on the other side. That leaves some uncertainty going into a rematch with much higher stakes.

“These guys have done a really good job of adapting to whatever the opponents throw at us and being able to adjust on the run,” Speirs said. “And you know, we're just hopeful that we can do that again. We know that this game might not last very long because that clock might not ever stop. It’s going to be a hard-nosed football game, they have a great line and we hope we can match up with them.”