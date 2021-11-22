'We took that personal:' After giving up 44 points in first meeting, Bennington's defense shows how far it has come

The last time Bennington played Aurora, its defense gave up 44 points.

To the Badger defense, that was way too many, and from that point on, they knew they had to tighten the screws.

And outside of giving up 272 rushing yards to Carlos Collazo, they did just that in the biggest game of the year in a 42-14 Class B state championship win against the Huskies on Monday at Memorial Stadium.

Coach Kam Lenhart knew that Monday's final was going to be the final test for the defense, considering how its first matchup went in September (a 55-44 Bennington win).

“I knew we would have a better chance than the first time that we played against them just because we were playing at such a high level on the defensive side,” Lenhart said. “But we knew that they still had great players.”

Bennington's defense leaked yardage at times against the Huskies on Monday, but its performance in the red zone played a big part in the win.

“Once (the offense) gets past a certain point, it’s like everyone turns a different switch,” Badgers linebacker Luke MacDonald said. “We start playing like we know how to play football.”