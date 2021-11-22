'We took that personal:' After giving up 44 points in first meeting, Bennington's defense shows how far it has come

The last time Bennington played Aurora, its defense gave up 44 points.
To the Badger defense, that was way too many, and from that point on, they knew they had to tighten the screws.
And outside of giving up 272 rushing yards to Carlos Collazo, they did just that in the biggest game of the year in a 42-14 Class B state championship win against the Huskies on Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Coach Kam Lenhart knew that Monday's final was going to be the final test for the defense, considering how its first matchup went in September (a 55-44 Bennington win).
“I knew we would have a better chance than the first time that we played against them just because we were playing at such a high level on the defensive side,” Lenhart said. “But we knew that they still had great players.”
Bennington's defense leaked yardage at times against the Huskies on Monday, but its performance in the red zone played a big part in the win.
“Once (the offense) gets past a certain point, it’s like everyone turns a different switch,” Badgers linebacker Luke MacDonald said. “We start playing like we know how to play football.”
One play that stood out to Lenhart was a shoestring tackle by Seth Wempen at the 7-yard line to save a touchdown.
Wempen and the Badger defense were rewarded with an interception three plays later.
“The biggest thing that I saw was we made them snap it again,” Lenhart said. “That was huge. Seth Wempen saved the game for us.”
Bennington forced another interception just inside of its own end zone on Aurora’s next drive that turned into points.
“Those (the turnovers) were huge,” MacDonald said. “They gave us all the momentum and just kind of changed the whole aspect of the game.”
Their red-zone defense, according to MacDonald, was a constant all season. It showed all postseason when the Badgers allowed just 34 points across their four games.
And for the defense to end its season with a dominant performance after a slow start to the season? It just further validated the Badgers' late improvements.
“We took that personal and we changed the whole year from that point on,” MacDonald said. “To hold them to just 14 points is huge.”