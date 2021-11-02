‘We’re playing smarter football now’: With improved turnover margin, defensive fortitude, Wahoo seeks another long playoff run

The Wahoo Warriors are no stranger to the quarterfinal round of the Class C-1 playoffs.

Because it often peaks at the right time of the season, Wahoo has now played in the quarterfinals eight of the last 10 years. But when coach Chad Fox looks at this year’s team, he sees a group that still hasn’t played its best football yet.

A difficult regular-season schedule that included five games against playoff qualifiers has led to gradual improvement, and Fox felt last week’s 24-13 win over Auburn in the opening round of the playoffs was Wahoo’s best effort yet.

“There’s no doubt our schedule has prepared us for this,” Fox said. “You’re going to maybe have some growing pains when you go through the season with that, but you learn from those and hopefully the team can grow and become better. I’ve told the team for a long time that we still haven’t played our best football yet, so hopefully, it’s in front of us.”

The Warrior offense has its share of playmakers this season — quarterback Owen Hancock, running backs Colin Ludvik and Gavin Pokorny, and wide receivers Andrew Waido and Trent Hallowell have led the scoring charge — but Wahoo’s defense has been its strongest asset.