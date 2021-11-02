‘We’re playing smarter football now’: Here's how Wahoo is heating up just in time

The Wahoo Warriors are no stranger to the quarterfinal round of the Class C-1 playoffs.
Because it often peaks at the right time of the season, Wahoo has now played in the quarterfinals eight of the last 10 years. But when coach Chad Fox looks at this year’s team, he sees a group that still hasn’t played its best football yet.
A difficult regular-season schedule that included five games against playoff qualifiers has led to gradual improvement, and Fox felt last week’s 24-13 win over Auburn in the opening round of the playoffs was Wahoo’s best effort yet.
“There’s no doubt our schedule has prepared us for this,” Fox said. “You’re going to maybe have some growing pains when you go through the season with that, but you learn from those and hopefully the team can grow and become better. I’ve told the team for a long time that we still haven’t played our best football yet, so hopefully, it’s in front of us.”
The Warrior offense has its share of playmakers this season — quarterback Owen Hancock, running backs Colin Ludvik and Gavin Pokorny, and wide receivers Andrew Waido and Trent Hallowell have led the scoring charge — but Wahoo’s defense has been its strongest asset.
Wahoo surrendered 20-plus points in all three of its losses this season, while opponents have averaged just under 10 points per game in the Warriors’ wins. That included last week’s win over Auburn, when Carson Lavaley and other standout defenders helped shut down Auburn quarterback Ryan Dixon.
“Defense is kind of our strength this year,” Lavaley said. “Our corners have done a good job of playing solid coverage, and our linebackers do a good job of flowing and forcing pressure. Our D-line has been controlling the line for some of the games, which has helped, and everybody’s been chipping in.”
The key improvement for Wahoo has been in the turnover column. Early in the season, the Warriors’ negative turnover margin sunk them against quality opponents, but they’ve chipped away at it week by week to the point Wahoo is back with a positive margin for the season.
The Warriors intercepted Dixon four times last week, an effort that gives them 15 takeaways over the last four weeks compared to six turnovers.
“We were turning the ball over so much early in the year, and that was a tough deal for us,” Fox said. “The turnover margin has been really, really important for us to win these low-scoring games, and we’re playing smarter football now than where we were earlier in the year.”
Turnovers will again be a big factor against Wahoo’s next opponent, No. 2 Kearney Catholic. The undefeated Stars have an equally impressive defense, shown by a 26-0 shutout win over Boys Town last week.
After playing road games the last two weeks, it’s a big relief to Lavaley and Wahoo’s other seniors to get another game at home.
“I love playing at home because the fans and student section offer a lot of excitement and emotion for the game, and I think everybody likes defending the home field. That home-field advantage offers a lot,” Lavaley said.
Instead, Kearney Catholic will have to make the 2½-hour bus ride east just like it did during the 2016 and 2017 playoffs. Wahoo lost to the Stars in 2016 but won in 2017, meaning this year’s game is a rubber match of sorts for two of the most consistent playoff contenders in Class C-1.
The 2019 state champion, Wahoo’s title defense ended in the quarterfinals last season against eventual state champion Pierce. With the improvements they’ve made over the last few weeks, the Warriors are hoping their best effort yet will come this Friday.
“There’s not a whole lot of weaknesses on their defense; they’re really strong in their front line, they’ve got really good linebackers and their secondary is as good as we’ve seen this year,” Fox said of Kearney Catholic. “We’re going to have our hands full, so we look forward to the challenge we have in front of us, and it should be a fun atmosphere and a great night.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7