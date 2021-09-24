'We’re our own worst enemy': Links climb out of early deficit but mistakes spoil comeback effort vs. Columbus

The Lincoln High football dug out of a 21-3 deficit, but penalties and missed defensive assignments cropped up in a 28-23 loss to Columbus on Friday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
The Links found themselves in familiar territory — four of their five games this season have come down to the wire.
“Tonight, you know it was heartbreaking,” Lincoln High coach Mark Macke said. “I told our kids at the end of the game we’re our own worst enemy. Too many mistakes, lots of penalties, and we got to clean those up.”
Those mistakes came up big late in the game, especially on Lincoln High's last drive, which the Links started with 1:15 left to go in the game and trailing 28-23 with no timeouts. A few dropped passes combined with an inability to get out of bounds to conserve time hurt the drive. A last-second Hail Mary effort fell short.
“We talked to the kids and we talked to them about how this was going to be a dogfight through all four quarters,” Columbus coach Craig Williams said. “I’m proud of our kids anytime you can come into an opponent’s place and play a team that is athletic.”
It was a hot start for the Discoverers, who forced a turnover on downs on the Links' opening possession. Liam Blaser capped off a grueling Discoverer drive with a 7-yard plunge to make it 7-0.
After Lincoln High quarterback Ja Reese Lott-Buzby threw an interception, Columbus struck again with a 2-yard run by Rylee Iburg to go up 14-0.
By half, the Discoveries led 21-10 after Lott-Buzby put together a nearly five-minute drive to make it an 11 point deficit.
Brody Mickey drew the Links closer in the third quarter with an interception and touchdown return of 80 yards.
But Levi Bloomquist, who came in for an injured Blaser, took over the running game for Columbus, muscling his way into the end zone to make it 28-16. Despite a crafty across-the-body throw from Lott-Buzby to Leuty to make it 28-23, the Links couldn’t take advantage on their last drive.
However, the Discoverers' defense was the big key, mostly limiting the explosive playmaking of Lott-Buzby, who finished with 259 passing yards with only 25 yards on the ground.
“I think we were playing soft coverage and gave him some things underneath and we had to tighten up there at the end,” Williams said.