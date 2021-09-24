'We’re our own worst enemy': Links climb out of early deficit but mistakes spoil comeback effort vs. Columbus

The Lincoln High football dug out of a 21-3 deficit, but penalties and missed defensive assignments cropped up in a 28-23 loss to Columbus on Friday at Beechner Athletic Complex.

The Links found themselves in familiar territory — four of their five games this season have come down to the wire.

“Tonight, you know it was heartbreaking,” Lincoln High coach Mark Macke said. “I told our kids at the end of the game we’re our own worst enemy. Too many mistakes, lots of penalties, and we got to clean those up.”

Those mistakes came up big late in the game, especially on Lincoln High's last drive, which the Links started with 1:15 left to go in the game and trailing 28-23 with no timeouts. A few dropped passes combined with an inability to get out of bounds to conserve time hurt the drive. A last-second Hail Mary effort fell short.

“We talked to the kids and we talked to them about how this was going to be a dogfight through all four quarters,” Columbus coach Craig Williams said. “I’m proud of our kids anytime you can come into an opponent’s place and play a team that is athletic.”