'We pretty much controlled the line of scrimmage:' Creighton Prep proves itself as one of Class A's best in 41-7 blowout win over Lincoln Southeast

After the next two Southeast possessions, it was hard to be so sure. The Knights failed to gain a first down as their first three drives all ended in three-and-outs, leaving Prep more than happy to lean on its rushing attack. CharMar Brown and George Egan both scored rushing touchdowns, and the rout was on.

“They came out and played really well, but we have to be more physical on both sides of the ball,” said Lincoln Southeast head coach Ryan Gottula. “They’ve got a good football team and we have to play better, it’s that simple.”

The battle in the trenches was always going to define this matchup, and there’s no doubt it was Prep that came out on top in that aspect. Even after the Knights scored their lone touchdown of the game, a 10-yard pass from Willem Reddick to Jake Appleget just before the halftime break, Prep came right back to the bread and butter of its run game.