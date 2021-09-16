'We pretty much controlled the line of scrimmage': Creighton Prep asserts itself in Class A picture by rolling LSE

“They came out and played really well, but we have to be more physical on both sides of the ball,” Southeast coach Ryan Gottula said. “They’ve got a good football team and we have to play better, it’s that simple.”

The battle in the trenches was always going to define this matchup, and there’s no doubt it was Prep that came out on top in that aspect. Even after the Knights scored their lone touchdown of the game, a 10-yard pass from Willem Reddick to Jake Appleget just before halftime, Prep came right back to the bread-and-butter of its run game.

Brown scored his second rushing touchdown of the game and Jack Stessman closed with two rushing touchdowns of his own. All six of Prep’s touchdowns came on the ground. Meanwhile, Southeast junior running back Max Buettenback was bottled up for 1- and 2-yard gains time and time again, with Prep’s defensive line also breaking through for several third-down sacks to end promising drives.

“I think we’re really good on defense, if you take away one fluke play right before halftime where the ball bounced back to them, we pretty much controlled the line of scrimmage and controlled the game on the defensive side of the football,” Johnk said.