'We knew we had the game': Lincoln North Star scores 23 unanswered points in season-opening 23-14 win over Hastings

HASTINGS — The jubilant feeling of a season-opener and a year’s worth of possibility quickly turned into a reality check for Lincoln North Star.
Back-to-back turnovers, including a pick six on senior quarterback Zach Fredenburg’s second pass of the game, quickly put the Navigators in a 14-0 hole.
However, the first game of the season is also a good opportunity to see whether teams can respond to adversity. Clearly, Lincoln North Star can.
A big defensive play to end the first half set the stage for a 23-point comeback, a dominant second half and an eventual 23-14 win over Hastings at Lloyd Wilson Field on Friday. When the Navigators looked lifeless in the first half, defensive back Caden Steiger came to the rescue with a 78-yard pick six that put some life into North Star.
“One of the things we’ve struggled with the past few years is that if we got down a couple scores, our heads got down and we really weren’t able to come back,” North Star head coach Tony Kobza said.
The atmosphere in the halftime locker room made sure that wouldn’t be the case this year. The team’s leaders spoke about setting a tone for the second half, and North Star’s new edge became apparent from the first play.
“There was a lot of energy in the locker room, we knew we were coming back and that we had the game after halftime,” Steiger said.
The comeback effort took on new life when Barrett Goff made a big play of his own, a 60-yard rushing score that tied the game 14-14.
“Football and momentum is so crazy, that belief became real at that point,” Kobza said.
Considering North Star hardly possessed the ball at all in the first quarter, the Navigators controlling time of possession in the second half was instrumental to their victory. Sophomore running back Daniel Johnson, a player who Kobza expected to make an immediate contribution in his first varsity season, had a slow first half. So did Fredenburg, who showed fortitude in coming back from the early turnover without flinching.
Long passes to Jace Elliott and Dylan Hallett helped move North Star down the field in chunks, and Fredenburg was far more accurate with his throws in the second half.
“He’s not seen a varsity game on a Friday night, and we had to help him a little bit to make sure the run game got going,” Kobza said. “That was a big blow, but we had other kids step in and he really rebounded well from that.
Johnson got going, too, and he combined with Goff for a nice one-two punch at running back that helped run the clock down near the end of the game. Johnson’s 3-yard rushing touchdown with just over 2 minutes left sealed the game and set off spirited celebrations on the North Star sideline.
It’ll be a big boost to the Navigators’ confidence to come away with a win in the season opener. With a pair of city opponents in Lincoln High and Lincoln Northeast up next on the schedule, North Star may be brimming with a newfound confidence.
“We found something tonight that showed these are games we can stay in and win; this is a tone-setter going forward,” Kobza said.
