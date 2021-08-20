'We knew we had the game': Lincoln North Star scores 23 unanswered points in season-opening 23-14 win over Hastings

The comeback effort took on new life when Barrett Goff made a big play of his own, a 60-yard rushing score that tied the game 14-14.

“Football and momentum is so crazy, that belief became real at that point,” Kobza said.

Considering North Star hardly possessed the ball at all in the first quarter, the Navigators controlling time of possession in the second half was instrumental to their victory. Sophomore running back Daniel Johnson, a player who Kobza expected to make an immediate contribution in his first varsity season, had a slow first half. So did Fredenburg, who showed fortitude in coming back from the early turnover without flinching.

Long passes to Jace Elliott and Dylan Hallett helped move North Star down the field in chunks, and Fredenburg was far more accurate with his throws in the second half.

“He’s not seen a varsity game on a Friday night, and we had to help him a little bit to make sure the run game got going,” Kobza said. “That was a big blow, but we had other kids step in and he really rebounded well from that.